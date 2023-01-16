ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Associated Press

Video shows plane crash in Russia, not Nepal

CLAIM: A video shows the Sunday crash of a passenger plane in Pokhara, Nepal, which killed all 72 aboard. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The video was recorded in 2021 and was shot in Russia, not Nepal, according to Associated Press reporting. THE FACTS: Yeti Airlines flight 691 crashed Sunday after...
WKRG News 5

Biden on classified documents probe: ‘There’s no there there’

President Biden on Thursday downplayed a classified documents probe after materials were found in his home and a former office, telling reporters there’s “nothing there” when asked if the investigation is complete. “I think you’re going to find there’s nothing there. I have no regrets, I’m following what the lawyers have told me they want […]
CALIFORNIA STATE

