Read full article on original website
Related
TMZ.com
Moon-Walking Astronaut Buzz Aldrin Marries Again at 93
Moonwalker Buzz Aldrin just had his 93rd birthday, and he celebrated by getting hitched!!!. Buzz tied the knot Friday night with his beautiful longtime girlfriend, Anca Faur, who is 63. Here's how Buzz described the happy occasion ...“On my 93rd birthday & the day I will also be honored by...
‘How I Met Your Father’ Season 1 Recap: 7 Things to Remember Before Season 2
There's a lot to unpack from 'How I Met Your Father' Season 1, so here's a recap of the most important things to remember for season 2.
Paul McCartney Named a Hit Song After His Land Rover
One of Paul McCartney's songs is named after his Land Rover. The track became a hit single in the United States and the United Kingdom.
crooksbooks.blog
First Lines Friday!
First Lines Fridays is a weekly feature for book lovers hosted by Wandering Words. What if instead of judging a book by its cover, its author or its prestige, we judged it by its opening lines?. Pick a book off your shelf (it could be your current read or on...
Comments / 0