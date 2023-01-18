ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hall County, GA

The latest on proposed new Trail of Terror in South Hall

By Jeff Gill
The Times
 2 days ago
An entertainment venue is proposed off Friendship Road in South Hall, featuring a new location for the Trail of Terror now about a half-mile away. - photo by Jeff Gill

Update: A proposed new Trail of Terror in South Hall was given a thumbs down from the Hall County Planning Commission Tuesday, Jan. 17.

"It is a high-traffic area and it's too close to a (residential) area," Commissioner Frank Sosebee said.

Several residents are opposed to the proposal, voicing concerns at Tuesday's meeting and in previous letters to the county.

One resident, speaking to the planning board, read a letter from her parents saying they were concerned the attraction would "introduce potential security issues" for neighboring residents and produce "substantial noise levels."

Original story: A new and improved Trail of Terror may come to South Hall.

The haunted attraction, which operated in past years at 3760 Friendship Circle, may move about a half-mile to 3515 Friendship Road/Ga. 347 as part of an overall 13-acre agri-entertainment venue.

“We are going to be able to build more permanent, high-end structures and make this (attraction) the highest level of production possible, because we can leave things up through the off-season instead of having to tear everything down and rebuild,” said South Hall resident Matthew Miller.

“It’s time to go from leasing property to purchasing property,” he said of the move. “We feel like this is the next step for us.”

Miller is applying for approval for the venue as a use for the property, now zoned as agricultural-residential. He is set to go before the Hall County Planning Commission on Tuesday, Jan. 17, with the request.

Planning documents, including site plans, particularly focus on the Halloween attraction, which would take place in September and October.

A barn now on the property “will be converted into the ticket sale/trail entrance,” a document states. “Traffic flow will have one way in and out drives going through a gravel parking lot.”

Also, “we will be using the property for seasonal events such as Valentine’s Day, Easter egg hunts … and a Christmas winter wonderland,” according to a narrative about the project in the documents. “We will also be leasing the property for events and weddings.”

Events will be able to accommodate 250 guests.

Miller also is seeking changes to county requirements, including allowing gravel parking and reducing the “setback for structures that will house the events from 300 feet to 95 feet.”

Several residents are opposed to the proposal.

“It will cause undue traffic problems for all of the homeowners of Friendship Farms Neighborhood,” according to a letter from Ashley Anderson that’s part of planning documents.

Also, “it will deprive homeowners of peace and quiet as … Trail of Terror operates until 2 a.m. for months,” the letter states. “This neighborhood has lots of young children. Obscenely loud crowds will deprive developing children of their needed sleep in order to grow.”

Another resident, Cindy Guzman, says, “The old location for Trail of Terror was on a property next to a church which was half a mile away and the noise could still be heard from our subdivision, but no one lived next to it.”

The planning board will issue a formal recommendation to the Hall County Board of Commissioners, which is set to take final action after a Feb. 23 public hearing.

