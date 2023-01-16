Read full article on original website
'Your Behavior Is Disgusting': 'Sister Wives' Fans Slam Meri Brown For Outrageous Pricing At Her Vacation Retreat
Sister Wives fans aren't happy with Meri Brown's money-hungry ways. On Tuesday, January 17, the reality star excitedly promoted another retreat at her Utah-based bed and breakfast, Lizzie’s Heritage Inn, but social media followers didn't seem interested in partaking in the three-night getaway due to the steep pricing.In her post, the mom-of-one, 52, said there were three packages to choose from — "supreme, elite or elite plus" — but the lowest tier still cost $4,000, with each level adding an extra $1,000 to the total price. To boot, the cheapest option doesn't even include a room at the actual property,...
realitytitbit.com
Julie Chrisley gives Nanny Faye health update and says she’s ‘hanging in there’
USA Network viewers have grown fond of the Chrisley family since they first appeared on TV in 2014. The family rose to fame on Chrisley Knows Best. Nanny Faye Chrisley is the matriarch of the family and fans want to know more about her health in 2023. The Chrisleys are...
msn.com
Jeremy Renner source claims 'it's much worse than anyone knows' after actor's sister gives health update amid his snowplow accident recovery, more news ICYMI
Slide 1 of 9: Jeremy Renner is still ailing from a New Year's Day snowplow accident that left him in critical condition, and he's facing a long road to recovery. On Jan. 16, a source told Radar Online that "it's much worse than anyone knows. Jeremy is very aware of the fact that he almost died out there," noting that "the right side of Jeremy's chest was crushed, and his upper torso had collapsed. He also had a bad head wound that was bleeding and a leg injury." A second source told the webloid that "word is the damage to Jeremy's chest was so substantial it had to be reconstructed in surgery," claiming that friends have said it could be two years before he's, as Radar put it, "back in fighting shape."Sister Kym Renner has remained positive, telling People magazine days earlier on Jan. 10 that Jeremy is doing better than expected at this point. "If anyone knows Jeremy, he is a fighter and doesn't mess around. He is crushing all the progress goals. We couldn't feel more positive about the road ahead." On Jan. 1, the Marvel actor was run over by a 14,000-pound snowcat, which is used for plowing and grooming snow. He suffered "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries," according to a statement from his rep, and underwent emergency surgery. MORE: The best photos of Kate Middleton's first months as Britain's new Princess of Wales.
FedEx Driver Captured Farting on Doorbell Cam - Video Goes Viral
The video consists of a FedEx driver loudly passing gas after petting a customer's cat. It has since become a hilarious and viral internet sensation. In a viral video clip, captured by a resident’s Ring doorbell camera, a FedEx delivery driver was captured bending over to pet the resident’s porch-dwelling cat and then passing a tremendously loud fart.
Prince William Has Told Prince Harry His Kids Are Not His Brother’s ‘Responsibility.’ The Spare Author Says He Still ‘Worries’
Prince Harry explained that his brother Prince William said his kids are not the Duke of Sussex's 'responsibility,' but the Spare author still 'worries' about them.
The Hollywood Gossip
Angela Deem Gets Pampered by Production After Tantrum and Fans Are FUMING
Thus far, one thing about this 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Tell All special has been glaringly conspicuous. Sadly, we don’t just mean that Season 7 has a four-parter, one involving two days of filming. We mean Angela Deem. The infamous franchise villain has been up to her...
GMA3’s Amy Robach and TJ Holmes will not return to show and are ‘working on exit strategy’ with execs and lawyers
GOOD Morning America's Amy Robach and TJ Holmes will not be returning to the GMA3 show and are working out an "exit strategy," sources have said. One network source exclusively told The U.S. Sun that Amy and TJ are unofficially out at GMA3, and seven weeks after being taken off the air, their newly-appointed legal teams are hammering out a plan with ABC's attorneys and top executives to make a big announcement.
The Hollywood Gossip
Jinger Duggar: I Was Raised In a Cult. My Parents Used Fear to Control Me.
For months now, fans and critics of the Duggar family have been eagerly anticipating Jinger Duggar’s upcoming memoir, Becoming Free Indeed. Jinger has long been considered the most “rebellious” of her parent’s children, and many hope that she’ll speak her truth like never before in the book.
The Hollywood Gossip
Audrey Roloff Creeps Out Fans with "Private" Pic of Jeremy
For the longest time, Little People, Big World fans have been noticing that Audrey and Jeremy Roloff’s lives are full of drama. Leaving the show didn’t change that. It didn’t stop the feuds or the social media controversies. Now, Audrey is once again in hot water with...
The Hollywood Gossip
A Sister Wives Spinoff? At One Brown Family Member is Pushing For It
As previously reported, Sister Wives Season 18 is already filming. It’s unclear exactly what upcoming episodes will look like, considering Kody Brown is no longer in a plural marriage because three of his spouses have chosen to walk away… but TLC cameras are rolling. We’ll find out later...
David Foster Is Adjusting To Raising A Child In His 70s
73-year-old David Foster has already raised six children. He has six adult daughters from previous relationships: Allison, 52, Amy, 49, Sara, 41, Erin, 40, and Jordan, 36. He now shares an almost 2-year-old son Rennie with his wife, 38-year-old Katharine McPhee. David admitted that it has been an adjustment to not only raising a son but raising a child at an older age.
The Hollywood Gossip
C.J. Harris: Cause of Death Revealed for Late American Idol Star
We have an update on the tragic passing of C.J. Harris. As previously reported, the American Idol alum — who finished in sixth place back in 2014 — was rushed to an Alabama hospital this Sunday and pronounced dead by doctors shortly afterward. He was only 31 years...
The Hollywood Gossip
Meri Brown Slammed for Selling $6,000 Retreat in Wake of Kody Brown Divorce
… with other people’s hard-earned money. The veteran Sister Wives star officially split from Kody Brown just a few days ago, and it’s likely not a coincidence that she’s now making a play to pad her bank account a bit. She’s on her own, you know?
The Hollywood Gossip
Meghan Markle Rejects Jeremy Clarkson Apology: He's Still a Bigot and a Bully!
Last month, television host Jeremy Clarkson published a shockingly crude opinion piece about Meghan Markle in the UK newspaper The Sun. To the shock of the Duchess’ fans — and quite a few of her critics, as well — Clarkson called for Meghan to be stripped naked and paraded through the streets of London.
The Hollywood Gossip
Extreme Sisters Season 2: Meet the Close-Knit Cast!
And let’s look past the Brother Husbands for now, okay?. TLC is about to present, once again, a handful of Extreme Sisters. On January 23, this reality show will return for a second season, as viewers follow siblings who take their bonds “to the extreme.”. The official network...
