Bengals LT Jonah Williams suffered possible dislocated kneecap

By Chris Roling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Cincinnati Bengals left tackle Jonah Wiliams suffered a dislocated kneecap during the playoff win over the Baltimore Ravens.

So says a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, who detailed the following: “Bengals standout LT Jonah Williams suffered what is believed to be a dislocated kneecap during last night’s win over the #Ravens, source said. He had an MRI today to determine the damage that it caused.”

Oddly enough, it’s the same injury Williams suffered on the opposite leg during the Week 5 loss to those very same Ravens. Then, the left tackle actually played through the issue with a brace on the injured leg.

While Williams was out, the Bengals used Jackson Carman at left tackle. He’ll either resume that role there or swap sides with Hakeem Adeniji if Williams needs to miss next weekend’s divisional game against the Buffalo Bills.

We’ll update if and when further information about the MRI results and the extent of the damage goes public.

