Port Chester, NY

JamBase

Governors Ball Reveals New Location & Diverse 2023 Lineup

Kendrick Lamar, Lizzo and Odesza top the 2023 Governors Ball Music Festival lineup. After two years at Citi Field, the three-day event moves to Flushing Meadows Corona Park in New York City for its 12th edition slated for June 9 – 11. Lizzo headlines the action on Friday, June...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
JamBase

Joe Russo’s Almost Dead Details May 2023 Mid-Atlantic Tour Dates

Grateful Dead tribute act Joe Russo’s Almost Dead will hit the road for a series of Mid-Atlantic tour dates in May. The quintet will follow a three-night stand in New Orleans with concerts in North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Connecticut. Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, who will celebrate their 10th...
ASHEVILLE, NC

