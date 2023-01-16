ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

New royal on the block as Gabrielle Windsor stands in for Prince William at King Constantine’s funeral

Lady Gabriella Windsor has taken her first strides into public life in the shoes of her cousin Prince William as his stand for the funeral of the former King of Greece.Accompanied by the Princess Royal, Lady Gabriella, 41, daughter of Prince Michael of Kent, was asked to represent the future king at the Metropolitan Cathedral in Athens.It comes after King Charles hinted that both Prince Andrew, recently embroiled in a legal battle, and Harry, whose book Spare shook the royal family, would be sidelined indefinitely as working royals.The King recently extended his list of counsellors of state, those who...
Reuters

Former King of Greece Constantine II dies at 82

ATHENS, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Greece's former King Constantine II, whose nine-year reign coincided with one of the most turbulent periods in the country's political history, died on Tuesday aged 82, state website ERT news reported.
womansday.com

The Sweetest Photos of Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's youngest child has a big name to live up to—known to her family as Lili, her name Lilibet Diana is an homage to both her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth and her grandmother Diana, Princess of Wales—but this low-key little girl doesn't seem to be letting the pressure get to her. She's already mastered the art of looking adorable on camera. Here are some of the sweetest photos we've seen of her as proof.
msn.com

Love tragedy for Princess Amalia

Slide 1 of 26: Striking news: Princess Amalia is no longer together with Isebrand. Love is over and out, writes the German magazine 'Freizeit König'. The magazine even mentions the word 'drama'. Perhaps people in Germany were pleased that a fellow countryman could be at the side of the future queen of the Netherlands.
24/7 Wall St.

35 Horrifying Images of World War II

To those who haven’t lived – or aren’t living – through it, war often seems distant, geographically and notionally. We read of sieges, battles, destruction, death and understand how tragic they are, but mere words don’t always fully capture war’s horrors – or, for that matter, its triumphs. Photographs – along with films and videos […]
Art in America

Sensuality & Independence: An Interview with Karen Lamassonne

In an early watercolor series by Karen Lamassone—a Colombian American artist with a survey spanning five decades at the Swiss Institute in New York—an anonymous female figure is shown in closely cropped domestic interiors: standing nude at a bookshelf, sitting on a floor, stepping out of a tiled shower. In many of these works (all part of the series Baños, from 1978–81), a mirror becomes a secondary frame within the image, with its reflective surface appearing almost as a precursor to the iPhone screen. Whether their presence is visual, literal, or merely implied, screens and monitors are a recurring motif...
24/7 Wall St.

Countries Most Worried about World War III

Global tensions are arguably at their highest point in decades. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 prompted several waves of sanctions against Moscow as well as considerable aid to Ukraine, including weapons and arms. The result has been effectively a superpower proxy war, with Russia on one side and Ukraine’s allies, including the United […]

