Hawaii State

KITV.com

Hawaii #1 state in U.S. for life expectancy

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A recent study listed Hawaii as the top state in America for the longest average life expectancy. Those living in Hawaii can expect to live to an average of 80.7 years. The Aloha state was the only state to crack the 80-year milestone.
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. and Hawaii's Diversity

HONOLULU-- Honolulu's Martin Luther King Day parade winded down Kalakaua Ave. after kicking off from Magic Island. It's not just for black people, it's for a melting pot of people, which we are," said Clay Lewis of Salt Lake. Lewis told KITV his Ohana was flying the Nigerian flag, the American flag, and the Samoan flag, representing the diversity within their own family. That's often the case here on the islands.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Hawaii Marks 130 Years since the Kingdom's overthrow

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The annual Onipa'a peace march drew in hundreds of students from at least 15 schools on Oahu this year. The annual Onipa'a peace parade commemorated 130 years since the overthrow of the Kingdom of Hawaii. Though commemoration began at Iolani Palace, it continued into the evening at...
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Gov. Josh Green promises progress this legislative session

Calling state lawmakers his friends -- and brothers -- Gov. Josh Green says they're all fighting for the same things to make Hawaii a better place to live. "It may be easy for people to suggest that we would be at odds -- we're not," he said. "We will argue from time to time as family, but argue to make things better."
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

"Name The Beef" Contest awarding $10K to most creative beef brand name

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Solve a local "beef" and take home $10,000 -- that's the goal for Hawaii Sustainable Beef's 'Name That Beef" online contest. A lucky Hawaii resident has the chance to take home the big prize by submitting a creative new brand name for Hawaii Sustainable Beef -- along with the meat raised by over 140 small cattle ranches in Hawaii.
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Hawaii lawmakers open 2023 Legislative Session; community invited to attend

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii House of Representatives and Senate are meeting for the opening day of the 2023 Legislative Session. The community is invited to attend the opening floor session on Wednesday, but seating and parking will both be limited. Topics of the 32nd State Legislature include affordable housing,...
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

University of Hawai'i campuses offer unique learning opportunities

HONOLULU, HI (Island Life) - The University of Hawai‘i offers a variety of academic programs to give students unique and diverse learning opportunities across all campuses. David Lassner (President, University of Hawai‘i) shared, “The University of Hawai‘i (UH) has ten accredited campuses across the islands, along with more research and education centers. We’re all of public post-secondary higher education in the state, with a presence on every island, and a place for everyone.” UH has many opportunities for public higher education. “We have opportunities for everybody on every island, and they can enter at a community college or an education center --and then they can move on to really achieve their life dreams."
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Failed GOP candidate visited officials' homes falsely claiming election fraud before allegedly targeting them in shootings, police say

A Republican former candidate for New Mexico's legislature who was arrested on suspicion of orchestrating recent shootings at the homes of Democratic leaders had visited some of the officials' homes with paperwork claiming election fraud, police said. Solomon Peña, who lost a 2022 run for state House District 14, is...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

