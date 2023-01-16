Read full article on original website
5 new COVID-related deaths, 1,068 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii State Department of Health (DOH) reported 5 new deaths related to COVID-19 and 1,068 new infections over the last seven days in Hawaii. The total number of deaths stands at 1,775. COVID-19 killed fewer people in the US in 2022, but early data suggests it...
Hawaii #1 state in U.S. for life expectancy
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A recent study listed Hawaii as the top state in America for the longest average life expectancy. Those living in Hawaii can expect to live to an average of 80.7 years. The Aloha state was the only state to crack the 80-year milestone.
Pomp, pageantry, and even protests: Hawaii State Legislature opens
Hawaii's state legislature has opened. First the first time in nearly three years, members of the public were allowed to be a part of it.
Hawaii leaders unveil 'Ready Keiki initiative', an ambitious early education program
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke unveils the state's "Ready Keiki initiative", a program to greatly expand early childhood education. It will take ten years and hundreds of millions of dollars, but the program will eventually provide access to pre-K learning for every Hawaii family that wants it.
Celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. and Hawaii's Diversity
HONOLULU-- Honolulu's Martin Luther King Day parade winded down Kalakaua Ave. after kicking off from Magic Island. It's not just for black people, it's for a melting pot of people, which we are," said Clay Lewis of Salt Lake. Lewis told KITV his Ohana was flying the Nigerian flag, the American flag, and the Samoan flag, representing the diversity within their own family. That's often the case here on the islands.
Hawaii Marks 130 Years since the Kingdom's overthrow
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The annual Onipa'a peace march drew in hundreds of students from at least 15 schools on Oahu this year. The annual Onipa'a peace parade commemorated 130 years since the overthrow of the Kingdom of Hawaii. Though commemoration began at Iolani Palace, it continued into the evening at...
Gov. Josh Green promises progress this legislative session
Calling state lawmakers his friends -- and brothers -- Gov. Josh Green says they're all fighting for the same things to make Hawaii a better place to live. "It may be easy for people to suggest that we would be at odds -- we're not," he said. "We will argue from time to time as family, but argue to make things better."
Hawaii woman wins nearly $16,000 progressive jackpot in Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KITV4) -- A Hawaii woman took down nearly $16,000 on a slot machine at The California Hotel & Casino over the weekend. Liezel T. was playing a Duo Fu Duo Cai slot machine and playing $3 per spin when she won a $15,946.67 progressive jackpot.
"Name The Beef" Contest awarding $10K to most creative beef brand name
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Solve a local "beef" and take home $10,000 -- that's the goal for Hawaii Sustainable Beef's 'Name That Beef" online contest. A lucky Hawaii resident has the chance to take home the big prize by submitting a creative new brand name for Hawaii Sustainable Beef -- along with the meat raised by over 140 small cattle ranches in Hawaii.
Aging Well: Native Hawaiian leader says the next generation inspires him to stay healthy
MOLOKAI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A well-known Molokai activist says his drive for social justice keeps him Aging Well. Walter Ritte wants to stay healthy so he can keep fighting for a better future for the next generation of Hawaiians.
Hawaii lawmakers open 2023 Legislative Session; community invited to attend
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii House of Representatives and Senate are meeting for the opening day of the 2023 Legislative Session. The community is invited to attend the opening floor session on Wednesday, but seating and parking will both be limited. Topics of the 32nd State Legislature include affordable housing,...
Hawaii locals score coveted spots in Cirque Du Soleil Michael Jackson show in Vegas
Two local dancers landed their dream job performing in Cirque Du Soleil's "Michael Jackson ONE" show in Las Vegas. Hawaii dancers land dream job performing in 'Michael Jackson ONE' in Las Vegas. Two Honolulu dancers landed their dream job performing in Cirque Du Soleil's "Michael Jackson ONE" show in Las...
University of Hawai'i campuses offer unique learning opportunities
HONOLULU, HI (Island Life) - The University of Hawai‘i offers a variety of academic programs to give students unique and diverse learning opportunities across all campuses. David Lassner (President, University of Hawai‘i) shared, “The University of Hawai‘i (UH) has ten accredited campuses across the islands, along with more research and education centers. We’re all of public post-secondary higher education in the state, with a presence on every island, and a place for everyone.” UH has many opportunities for public higher education. “We have opportunities for everybody on every island, and they can enter at a community college or an education center --and then they can move on to really achieve their life dreams."
Hundreds gather for Legislative Session "Opening Day" at the capitol
For the first time since the pandemic, doors to the Capitol once again opened to the public. Alongside politicians Wednesday, hundreds of students, families, and Hawaii residents flocked to the rotunda, sharing their hopes and ideas heading into the 2023 session.
Failed GOP candidate visited officials' homes falsely claiming election fraud before allegedly targeting them in shootings, police say
A Republican former candidate for New Mexico's legislature who was arrested on suspicion of orchestrating recent shootings at the homes of Democratic leaders had visited some of the officials' homes with paperwork claiming election fraud, police said. Solomon Peña, who lost a 2022 run for state House District 14, is...
