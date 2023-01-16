Read full article on original website
Rudy Gobert (groin) remaining out Thursday for Timberwolves
Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (right groin soreness) is out Thursday against the Toronto Raptors. Gobert missed Wednesday's matchup against the Denver Nuggets and he will remain out for the second half of the Timberwolves' back-to-back. Naz Reid is expected to draw another start at center and play extended minutes on Thursday night. He put up 17 points (4-9 field goals, 9-10 free throws) with 3 rebounds, 2 assists, and 3 blocks in 26 minutes as a starter in the first leg.
Kawhi Leonard (injury management) available on Friday for Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers guard/forward Kawhi Leonard (injury management) is available for Friday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Leonard will return to the lineup on Friday after sitting out on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 33.3 minutes against the Spurs. Paul George (hamstring) is also available. Leonard's return could see Nicolas Batum return to the bench.
Derrick White moving to Boston bench Thursday
Boston Celtics point guard Derrick White is not in the starting lineup on Thursday versus the Golden State Warriors. White is moving to the bench for the first time since December 10 as Jaylen Brown (groin) returns from a three-game absence. He's averaging 21.9 minutes off the bench and 26.9 minutes as a starter this season.
Donovan Mitchell (groin) questionable on Friday for Cleveland
Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Donovan Mitchell (groin) is questionable for Friday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Mitchell continues to deal with a groin injury and is questionable to face the Warriors on Friday. If he is available, our models except him to play 33.7 minutes against Golden State. Mitchell's...
Clippers' Paul George (hamstring) available on Friday
Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (hamstring) is available for Friday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. George has been removed from Friday's injury report and should be good to go against the Spurs. Our models expect him to play 31.5 minutes against San Antonio. Norman Powell could return to the bench with George back in action. Kawhi Leonard (injury management) is also available.
Cavaliers starting Caris LeVert for injured Donovan Mitchell (groin) on Wednesday
Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Caris LeVert is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Memphis Grizzlies. LeVert will start at shooting guard after Donovan Mitchell was held out with a groin injury. In 35.4 expected minutes, numberFire's models project LeVert to score 31.8 FanDuel points. LeVert's projection includes 17.2 points, 4.5...
LeBron James (ankle) questionable Friday for Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) is questionable for Friday versus the Memphis Grizzlies. James was deemed questionable ahead of Wednesday's game against the Sacramento Kings, but he was cleared and scored more points (32) than the Lakers' other four starters combined (20). If James is active on Friday, he will continue to put the team on his back while Anthony Davis (foot) remains out.
Jamal Murray (foot, ankle) probable for Denver on Friday
Denver Nuggets shooting guard Jamal Murray (foot, ankle) is probable for Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Murray continues to deal with foot and ankle inflammation and is probable to face the Pacers on Friday. Our models expect him to play 31.3 minutes against Indiana. Murray's Friday projection includes 17.4...
Frank Ntilikina out of Mavericks' Wednesday lineup versus Hawks
Dallas Mavericks guard Frank Ntilikina is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Ntilikina will play a second unit role after Luka Doncic was named Wednesday's starter. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 352.1 minutes this season, Ntilikina is averaging 0.52 FanDuel points per minute.
Markelle Fultz (illness) left off Magic Friday injury report
Orlando Magic point guard Markelle Fultz (illness) is not on the injury report for Friday versus the New Orleans Pelicans. Fultz sat out practice Thursday and was considered a game-time call for Friday due to a non-COVID illness, but the Magic apparently feel better about his status a few hours later. In Orlando's last outing, Fultz made 8-of-10 from the field and scored 20 points with 7 boards, 6 assists, 2 steals, and a rare 3-pointer in 27 minutes.
Mavericks list Dorian Finney-Smith (adductor) as questionable on Wednesday
Dallas Mavericks small forward Dorian Finney-Smith (adductor) is questionable to play in Wednesday's contest versus the Atlanta Hawks. After a full practice on Tuesday, Finney-Smith appears closer to a potential return from his extended absence with a right adductor strain. In a matchup versus a Hawks' team ranked 12th in defensive rating, expect Reggie Bullock to see more minutes if Finney-Smith is inactive.
Brooklyn's Seth Curry starting on Tuesday for inactive Kyrie Irving (groin)
Brooklyn Nets guard Seth Curry is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the San Antonio Spurs. Curry will join Brooklyn's first unit after Kyrie Irving was held out with groin soreness. In 31.5 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Curry to score 29.1 FanDuel points. Curry's projection includes 18.5 points, 3.1 rebounds,...
Nets starting Ben Simmons (back) on Tuesday, Edmond Sumner to bench
Brooklyn Nets forward Ben Simmons (back) is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the San Antonio Spurs. Simmons will make his 27th start this season after he was inactive for one game with back soreness. In 30.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Simmons to score 33.8 FanDuel points. Simmons' current Tuesday...
Jeff Green (finger, hand) doubtful on Wednesday for Denver
Denver Nuggets guard/forward Jeff Green (finger, hand) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Green is progressing in his recovery from hand and fingers injuries that has sidelined him since December 23rd. He is doubtful to face Minnesota, but is getting closer to a return. He was expected to miss at least four weeks.
NBA Betting Guide for Thursday 1/19/23: 3 Spreads That Stand Out
Betting on the NBA can get a little overwhelming throughout the season because there are games every day, and there's just a lot to track throughout the season and entering every night -- spreads, over/unders, injuries, and so on. But you can rely on numberFire to help. We have a...
Celtics' Jaylen Brown (adductor) trending toward playing on Thursday
Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown (adductor) is on track to play in Thursday's game against the Golden State Warriors, according to Shams Charania. According to Charania, there is "optimism" that Brown will return for Thursday's game, "barring any setback tonight in pregame warmups." If Brown is available, our models expect him to play 35.3 minutes against the Warriors.
Brooklyn's Kyrie Irving (calf) probable for Thursday's game versus Suns
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (calf) is probable to play in Thursday's contest against the Phoenix Suns. Irving is expected to return after Brooklyn's star missed one game with calf soreness. In 38.8 expected minutes, our models project Irving to score 46.1 FanDuel points. Irving's Thursday projection includes 28.6 points,...
Kyle Lowry (knee) questionable for Heat's Wednesday matchup
Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (knee) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game versus the New Orleans Pelicans. Lowry's status remains in question after Miami's guard missed three games with left knee discomfort. Expect Gabe Vincent to see more minutes against a Pelicans' team allowing 47.6 FanDuel points per game to point guards if Lowry is inactive.
Ivica Zubac (knee) active for Clippers on Wednesday
Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac (knee) will play in Wednesday's game against the Utah Jazz. Zubac will suit up on Wednesday despite his questionable designation with a knee injury. In 29.0 expected minutes, our models project Zubac to score 28.5 FanDuel points. Zubac's projection includes 9.5 points, 10.6 rebounds,...
Alex Caruso working off Bulls' bench Thursday afternoon
Chicago Bulls point guard Alex Caruso is not in the starting lineup on Thursday afternoon against the Detroit Pistons in Paris. Caruso is yielding his starting spot as DeMar DeRozan returns from a three-game absence. numberFire's models project Caruso for 24.8 minutes and 21.8 FanDuel points on Thursday, and he...
