Orem, UT

uvureview.com

New study suite in Library for students with children

The Fulton Library is holding an open house for the new Gibson Family Foundation Study Suite from Jan. 17 to Jan. 20, with guided tours at 12 p.m. each day. The Library has created a unique space for students who have children, complete with study rooms, lactation and changing rooms, children’s books and play areas.
OREM, UT
uvureview.com

This week on campus: U-Impact Week

As we delve deeper into the new semester, school organizations and clubs have already begun mapping out various interactive campus-sponsored activities and events for students. This week, the UVU Social Impact Fellows and the Center for Social Impact both take center stage to commemorate its annual U-Impact week. The U-Impact...
OREM, UT
uvureview.com

UVU’s Creative Learning Studio recognized for innovation

UVU’s Creative Learning Studio was nationally recognized for innovation by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and University Beacon Newsletter in the equity category. Started in 2017 by Dr. Krista Ruggles, associate professor of elementary education at UVU, and Dr. Suzy Cox, the director of Innovative Learning for the Provo City School District, the Creative Learning Studio saw the necessity for harmony in how STEM subjects are presented to students.
OREM, UT
890kdxu.com

5 Stupid Ways To Break The Law In Utah

We have a segment on The Mikey & The Mrs Show called "How To Stay Out Of Jail". We read some of the weirdest and the most outdated laws. It is interesting to think that these laws came from somewhere. Someone had to have considered them a good idea at sometime.
UTAH STATE
uvureview.com

A petition from Health and Wellness: We need your suggestions

On behalf of The Review as well as the Health and Wellness section, welcome back to another fantastic semester. We are beyond excited to serve you, and as always, we thank you for your dedicated readership and continuing support. Providing you with honest, accurate, and excellent information is the undeviating...
uvureview.com

A sit down with Kerri Scott, UVU’s new Wellness Programs director

Kerri Scott, a graduate of UVU’s public health degree, became the new director of Wellness Programs this semester. Having come to UVU as a nontraditional student with a passion for public health, Scott shared that the wellness programs offered on campus were life-changing for her. “As a student, I...
Pyramid

LDS Church changes name of Family History Library and centers

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has changed the Family History Library on Temple Square at 35 N. West Temple in Salt Lake City. The facility will now be called the FamilySearch Library. In conjunction with that name change, all of the church’s 5,700-plus family history centers throughout the world will now be known as FamilySearch centers.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Utah

If you live in Utah and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
UTAH STATE
saltlakemagazine.com

Comfort Food Favorite: Red Iguana

Comfort, it turns out, is not relative, at least with food. No matter the cuisine or the culture that any given dish springs from, it will contain one neurological common denominator, buried in the primal place in our brains: Nostalgia. In search of Salt Lake’s best comfort food, we asked...
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
ABC 4

Surae adopts a new furry family member

On Good Things Utah this morning – Surae welcomed a new member to her family over the weekend! Margaret Milly Brown was our Pet of the Week from Salt Lake County Animal Services last week and Surae fell in love and asked to adopt the three year old toy poodle on the spot! She surprised her kids by putting the new dog in the back yard and took them outside to all meet. We are sharing all the pictures and video.
UTAH STATE
Gephardt Daily

Utah woman falls victim to ‘Elvis actor’ romance scam

OREM, Utah, Jan. 17, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Orem Police are posting a recent “Elvis” scam as a cautionary tale. A woman contacted the department to admit to failing victim to an online romance scam. “She believed she was corresponding with 31-year-old actor Austin Butler who recently played Elvis in the 2022 hit film of the same name.
OREM, UT
kjzz.com

Provo residents plead for change after four homeless people die

PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Residents in Provo are pleading for change after the recent deaths of four homeless people. Provo police confirm four homeless people died after being outside in the cold this winter. The exact cause of death was still under investigation, but several people spoke up about the recent losses at Tuesday's city council meeting.
PROVO, UT
upr.org

FBI warns of sextortion targeting Utah teenagers

Late Friday morning, the FBI’s Salt Lake City office sent out a press release and video to news outlets all over Utah, warning of a trend in sextortion—a practice of exhorting victims to meet demands by threatening to release compromising sexual images or information. The press release focuses...
UTAH STATE

