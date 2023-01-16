Read full article on original website
uvureview.com
New study suite in Library for students with children
The Fulton Library is holding an open house for the new Gibson Family Foundation Study Suite from Jan. 17 to Jan. 20, with guided tours at 12 p.m. each day. The Library has created a unique space for students who have children, complete with study rooms, lactation and changing rooms, children’s books and play areas.
uvureview.com
This week on campus: U-Impact Week
As we delve deeper into the new semester, school organizations and clubs have already begun mapping out various interactive campus-sponsored activities and events for students. This week, the UVU Social Impact Fellows and the Center for Social Impact both take center stage to commemorate its annual U-Impact week. The U-Impact...
uvureview.com
UVU’s Creative Learning Studio recognized for innovation
UVU’s Creative Learning Studio was nationally recognized for innovation by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and University Beacon Newsletter in the equity category. Started in 2017 by Dr. Krista Ruggles, associate professor of elementary education at UVU, and Dr. Suzy Cox, the director of Innovative Learning for the Provo City School District, the Creative Learning Studio saw the necessity for harmony in how STEM subjects are presented to students.
Before there was ‘Napoleon Dynamite,’ there was … ‘The Phone Call’
Six Latter-day Saint movies that offer a glimpse into the origins of Provo’s alternative to Hollywood.
890kdxu.com
5 Stupid Ways To Break The Law In Utah
We have a segment on The Mikey & The Mrs Show called "How To Stay Out Of Jail". We read some of the weirdest and the most outdated laws. It is interesting to think that these laws came from somewhere. Someone had to have considered them a good idea at sometime.
uvureview.com
A petition from Health and Wellness: We need your suggestions
On behalf of The Review as well as the Health and Wellness section, welcome back to another fantastic semester. We are beyond excited to serve you, and as always, we thank you for your dedicated readership and continuing support. Providing you with honest, accurate, and excellent information is the undeviating...
utahbusiness.com
This robot is one of Salt Lake’s hardest-working street performers
That’s the question Michael White, Salt Lake City local and robot enthusiast, has for engineers. “As humans, we’ve been very focused on robots to send to space, to automate production, and all of these other things,” he says. “But we forget that robots can be fun, too.”
uvureview.com
A sit down with Kerri Scott, UVU’s new Wellness Programs director
Kerri Scott, a graduate of UVU’s public health degree, became the new director of Wellness Programs this semester. Having come to UVU as a nontraditional student with a passion for public health, Scott shared that the wellness programs offered on campus were life-changing for her. “As a student, I...
LDS Church changes name of Family History Library and centers
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has changed the Family History Library on Temple Square at 35 N. West Temple in Salt Lake City. The facility will now be called the FamilySearch Library. In conjunction with that name change, all of the church’s 5,700-plus family history centers throughout the world will now be known as FamilySearch centers.
Gas chamber euthanasia — do Utah animal shelters still use it and should it be banned?
Katherine Heigl weighs in on animal shelter euthanasia methods. Utah is considering a law to ban the use of gas chambers.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
saltlakemagazine.com
Comfort Food Favorite: Red Iguana
Comfort, it turns out, is not relative, at least with food. No matter the cuisine or the culture that any given dish springs from, it will contain one neurological common denominator, buried in the primal place in our brains: Nostalgia. In search of Salt Lake’s best comfort food, we asked...
ABC 4
Surae adopts a new furry family member
On Good Things Utah this morning – Surae welcomed a new member to her family over the weekend! Margaret Milly Brown was our Pet of the Week from Salt Lake County Animal Services last week and Surae fell in love and asked to adopt the three year old toy poodle on the spot! She surprised her kids by putting the new dog in the back yard and took them outside to all meet. We are sharing all the pictures and video.
Opinion: Utah lawmakers can’t let the misinformed sway their votes
Last year, a mob of conspiracy minded people killed a bill that would have made Utah’s digital license program safer. Lawmakers shouldn’t let that happen again.
Missing horses last seen in November miraculously found
A group of horses missing from Utah County and believed to have been stolen nearly two months ago were miraculously found over the weekend.
Gephardt Daily
Utah woman falls victim to ‘Elvis actor’ romance scam
OREM, Utah, Jan. 17, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Orem Police are posting a recent “Elvis” scam as a cautionary tale. A woman contacted the department to admit to failing victim to an online romance scam. “She believed she was corresponding with 31-year-old actor Austin Butler who recently played Elvis in the 2022 hit film of the same name.
kjzz.com
Provo residents plead for change after four homeless people die
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Residents in Provo are pleading for change after the recent deaths of four homeless people. Provo police confirm four homeless people died after being outside in the cold this winter. The exact cause of death was still under investigation, but several people spoke up about the recent losses at Tuesday's city council meeting.
Assessment shares why people live in Utah County, issues concerning residents
What are the best reasons to live in Utah County and what do you think are the biggest concerns for the county?. That is what Michael Call of Civicus Consultants asked residents, particularly millennials, in preparing the most recent Community Needs Assessment for the United Way of Utah County. Since...
Inaugural Snowfest at Heber Valley Airport complete with snowmen, art, food trucks
HEBER CITY, Utah — On Saturday, January 21, Heber City and the Heber Valley Airport host the first annual Snowfest, where snowmen and art will line the runways at this […]
upr.org
FBI warns of sextortion targeting Utah teenagers
Late Friday morning, the FBI’s Salt Lake City office sent out a press release and video to news outlets all over Utah, warning of a trend in sextortion—a practice of exhorting victims to meet demands by threatening to release compromising sexual images or information. The press release focuses...
