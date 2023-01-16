Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boston Red Sox Sign All-Star SluggerOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Three-Time NBA Champion DiesOnlyHomersBoston, MA
5 Must-Try All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in MassachusettsEast Coast TravelerBoston, MA
Just Announced: SNAP & HIP Food Boxes Delivered To Your Door By Local Farm-to-Table Grocery StoreDianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
This is the Best Buffet in Massachusetts According to Yelp ReviewsTravel MavenMarlborough, MA
Related
NHL
Penguins Announce Roster Moves
The Pittsburgh Penguins have activated defenseman Jeff Petry from long-term injured reserve and goaltender Tristan Jarry from injured reserve, it was announced today by General Manager Ron Hextall. Goaltender Dustin Tokarski and defenseman Taylor Fedun have been re-assigned to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League. Defenseman Kris Letang...
NHL
Bruins Issue Update On Tomas Nosek
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, January 21, the following update on forward Tomas Nosek :. Tomas Nosek suffered a non-displaced fracture in his left foot during the team's 3-1 win at the New York Rangers on Thursday, January 19. He will be reevaluated in approximately four weeks.
Bruins center Tomas Nosek will miss at least four weeks with fractured foot
Nosek is also dealing with an undisclosed upper-body injury. The Bruins will be without Tomas Nosek for at least four weeks after the fourth-line center suffered a non-displaced fracture in his left foot during a matchup with the New York Rangers on Thursday. Nosek, 30, has appeared in 42 games...
NHL
PREVIEW: Red Wings welcome Flyers for first meeting this season
DETROIT -- After a complete 60-minute effort led to a 3-2 victory over the host Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday, the Detroit Red Wings will look to piece together another strong performance on Saturday night against the Philadelphia Flyers at Little Caesars Arena. Puck drop between the Red Wings (19-17-8;...
NHL
GAMEDAY: Jets at Senators
6:00 pm CT - TV: Sportsnet; Radio: 680 CJOB/Power 97. The Winnipeg Jets make their third stop on a five-game road trip tonight when they take on the Ottawa Senators. Stay tuned for all the information from the morning skate, the Three Storylines, and all the line-up updates as they come available.
NHL
FLA@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL - The Canadiens (19-23-3) are looking for their third straight win as the Florida Panthers (21-20-5) pay a visit to the Bell Centre on Thursday. Here's everything you need to know heading into the game:. 1. The Habs are coming off a pair of wins against high-powered playoff teams....
NHL
2023 NHL All-Star Game Fan Vote winners unveiled
The forwards ranked second and fourth in the NHL in scoring (Draisaitl, 70; Pastrnak, 63) behind Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers (84) entering Thursday. The All-Star Fan Vote determined the final three players (two skaters, one goalie) for each of the four divisions: the Metropolitan, Atlantic, Central and Pacific. The initial rosters were selected by the NHL hockey operations department, which chose one player from each of the 32 NHL teams and were revealed Jan. 5. The final 12 players were announced Thursday.
NHL
Caps Visit Vegas
Washington's three-game trip out west continues on Saturday night in Vegas when the Caps go up against the Golden Knights in the middle match of the trip. The Caps started out the trip in James Brown fashion, on the good foot, with a 4-0 whitewash of the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night at Tempe's Mullett Arena.
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. LIGHTNING
FLAMES (21-16-9) vs. LIGHTNING (29-14-1) 1 p.m. MT | TV: CBC, Sportsnet | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (41) Goals - Nazem Kadri (17) Lightning:. Points - Nikita Kucherov (65) Goals - Brayden Point...
NHL
Avalanche String Together Third-Straight Win with 4-1 Victory Over Flames
Colorado defeated Calgary 4-1 on Wednesday night as they recorded their third-straight win in regulation. The Colorado Avalanche defeated the Calgary Flames 4-1 on Wednesday night at Scotiabank Saddledome. Colorado is now 23-17-3 on the season and have won three-straight games in regulation. For the Avalanche, Artturi Lehkonen and Mikko...
NHL
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Islanders
Alex Tuch was able to meet Dominik Hasek shortly after being traded to the Sabres last season. He sees Martin Biron, an analyst for the team, often around the rink. But Ryan Miller - he was Tuch's guy growing up as a Sabres fan in Syracuse. "Once I got into...
NHL
RELEASE: Skinner, Draisaitl join McDavid on Pacific all-star roster
EDMONTON, AB - Connor McDavid has some company headed to South Florida. The final 12 selections for NHL All-Star Weekend were announced Thursday and two of them were Oilers as Stuart Skinner and Leon Draisaitl will join McDavid on Team Pacific. Skinner will form a goaltending tandem with fellow rookie...
NHL
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Hit the Road to Take On Blues
The Blackhawks look for their third straight win, and sixth of their last seven games. TV: NBCSCH | RADIO: WGN-720-AM | STREAM: MyTeamsApp (In Market) & ESPN+ (Out of Market) After taking their first road win of the month last night in Philadelphia, the Blackhawks look to take the second of the two-game road swing.
NHL
Coach's Challenge: NSH @ STL - 2:03 of the First Period
Result: Call on the ice is overturned - No Goal Nashville. Explanation: Video review determined Nashville's Jeremy Lauzon impaired Jordan Binnington's ability to play his position in the crease prior to the puck entering the net. According to Rule 69.3, "If an attacking player initiates contact with a goalkeeper, incidental or otherwise, while the goalkeeper is in his goal crease, and a goal is scored, the goal will be disallowed."
NHL
2023 NHL All-Star Game jerseys have true Reverse Retro feel
As the adidas team sat down to determine what the jerseys might look like for the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game, set to be played Feb. 4 at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida (3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SN, TVAS), they realized that the NHL had already helped them with their research.
NHL
Caps Start Weeklong Trip in Tempe
The Caps take to the road for their first multi-game journey in more than a month, heading west for a three-game trip that starts on Thursday night in Tempe against the Arizona Coyotes. The game marks Washington's first-ever visit to Mullett Arena, the Coyotes' third different home since they moved south from Winnipeg in 1996-97.
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for January 21
* Saturday marks the 23rd annual Scotiabank Hockey Day In Canada, with Ron MacLean hosting the day-long celebration from Owen Sound, Ont., with a cast of special guests and in-depth features. * Jake Guentzel scored twice for his third multi-goal outing of 2022-23 - tied with captain Sidney Crosby for...
NHL
Miller's 'little fantasy' comes to life, spurs Sabres to overtime win
The Sabres retired Ryan Miller's No. 30 to the rafters prior to rallying to defeat the Islanders. Ryan Miller walked into a quiet, empty KeyBank Center for the first time in 2002, after he signed his entry-level contract to officially begin his professional career. The ice and the boards were...
NHL
Game Preview: Avalanche at Canucks
COLORADO AVALANCHE (23-17-3) AT VANCOUVER CANUCKS (18-23-3) 8:00 PM MT | ROGERS ARENA. The Colorado Avalanche will take on the Vancouver Canucks for the final meeting this season. Vancouver has bested Colorado in the teams' first two matchups this season - 4-3 on November 23 and 4-2 on January 5. Puck drop is set for 8 p.m. MT inside of Rogers Arena.
NHL
Ryan Miller to drop puck Saturday afternoon for Youth Hockey Day
Newly minted Buffalo Sabres Hall of Famer Ryan Miller will drop the puck in a ceremonial faceoff on Saturday before the Sabres' game against the Anaheim Ducks. Tickets are on sale now with limited inventory starting at just $20. Pregame coverage on MSG starts at noon with the game kicking off at 12:30.
Comments / 0