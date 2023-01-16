ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Scientists Discover Enormous Sharks in Mammoth Cave… Yes, Sharks!

Scientists Discover Enormous Sharks in Mammoth Cave... Yes, Sharks!. Not the sort of news story that you would usually associate with Mammoth Cave National Park, Kentucky bearing in mind that it is miles from the sea! However, as is the case with many inland areas, this area was once an ocean and in those ancient waters there lived sharks. Shark fossils have been discovered miles underground and are allowing scientists to learn more about these incredible species.
Invasive Crawfish Weighing Up to 2 lbs. Has Been Found in Texas

Straight outta Brownsville, TX, an invasive species of crawfish, Australian Redclaw Crayfish, has been discovered by researchers from the University of Texas Rio Grand Valley in Texas, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. Call 'em crawfish, craydids, crawdaddies, crawdads, freshwater lobsters, mountain lobsters, rock lobsters, or mudbugs; most...
Texas baby tries King Cake for the first time

NEW ORLEANS — A little girl from Texas got quite the treat while visiting Louisiana this week. Scarlett Pellerin and her parents, Alexis and Kyle, traveled to Morgan City over the weekend. The family, who lives in Houston, was in the state because Alexis is a krewe captain for...
Yes, There are Texas Laws About Driving with Your Headlights On or Off

We see it all to often nowadays on the streets of East Texas, people driving with their headlights off. First of all, how do they Not know their lights are off? Second, the modern features on cars pretty much eliminates the need to remember to turn them on. But yet, we still see it when the roadways are dark or bad weather obstructs our view a little bit. Texas does have laws regarding this issue and we'll go over them below.
Exotic parrot discovered at the Camino Real International Bridge in Texas

EAGLE PASS, Texas (KWTX) - The U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers and agriculture specialists at the Camino Real International Bridge made an unusual discovery. CBP officers referred a Dodge Ram pickup for further inspection on Jan. 10 where an agriculture specialist conducting the secondary inspection...
Scott Hollifield: Prepare now for the great rat invasion

No, it’s not a tagline from a cheap nature-run-amok movie currently playing on Pluto (the streaming service, not the dwarf planet on the edge of our solar system), but a terrifying forewarning I received by email. The subject line read “Expert’s warning for North Carolina households over rat invasion,...
