Read full article on original website
Related
Coyote Sightings On The Rise In Texas; Residents Are 'A Little Nervous'
Here's what you should do if you spot a coyote.
Here's The Most Gorgeous Waterfall In Texas
Reader's Digest compiled a list of the most gorgeous waterfalls in each state.
fox26houston.com
Rent The Chicken offers Texas residents a chance to have their own eggs
HOUSTON - The cost of eggs is going up at grocery stores, and you may have entertained the idea of having your own in your backyard. Well, now might be your chance!. Rent The Chicken offers Texas residents the opportunity to raise their own chickens and farm their own eggs.
Feast Your Eyes On The Biggest Restaurant In Texas Seating 2,800 People
We've heard it many times before: things are bigger in Texas. But what I've recently discovered takes "big" to a whole new level. Billed as the biggest restaurant in Texas, The Oasis on Lake Travis in Austin is a multi-tiered, half-inside/half-outside Tex-Mex dining experience. I'm willing to bet you've never seen a place quite like this.
6 Places I'd Take You In Texas If I Hated You, As-Told By A Local Born & Raised Here
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. It can be fun to hypothesize ways to annoy your worst enemies. I saw a recent trend on TikTok where users would name places in their home city that they...
From the outside looking in: Strange things about Texas that non-Texans have noticed
If you’re not from the Lone Star State, there may be a few things you’ve noticed that seem strange, and you’re not alone.
Enjoy Stunning Views of Texas Aboard this Brunch Train
I've mentioned before that one of my goals this year is to travel through Texas more; despite me being born and raised in the Lone Star state, I've never been outside of El Paso- I go west more than east!. One thing that I've always wanted to do was go...
a-z-animals.com
Scientists Discover Enormous Sharks in Mammoth Cave… Yes, Sharks!
Scientists Discover Enormous Sharks in Mammoth Cave... Yes, Sharks!. Not the sort of news story that you would usually associate with Mammoth Cave National Park, Kentucky bearing in mind that it is miles from the sea! However, as is the case with many inland areas, this area was once an ocean and in those ancient waters there lived sharks. Shark fossils have been discovered miles underground and are allowing scientists to learn more about these incredible species.
Texas witness says large hovering cylinder-shaped object went 'stealth'
A Texas witness at La Grange reported watching a large, cylinder-shaped object hovering overhead at 3:30 p.m. on November 27, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Invasive Crawfish Weighing Up to 2 lbs. Has Been Found in Texas
Straight outta Brownsville, TX, an invasive species of crawfish, Australian Redclaw Crayfish, has been discovered by researchers from the University of Texas Rio Grand Valley in Texas, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. Call 'em crawfish, craydids, crawdaddies, crawdads, freshwater lobsters, mountain lobsters, rock lobsters, or mudbugs; most...
WDSU
Texas baby tries King Cake for the first time
NEW ORLEANS — A little girl from Texas got quite the treat while visiting Louisiana this week. Scarlett Pellerin and her parents, Alexis and Kyle, traveled to Morgan City over the weekend. The family, who lives in Houston, was in the state because Alexis is a krewe captain for...
This Texas city ranked among best in the world for big-city thrills by Travel + Leisure
DALLAS (KDAF) — Whenever you’re looking to travel, it’s always attractive to dream about an abroad trip to a land you’ve never laid your eyes on (not in pictures), but sometimes, the best places to spend your vacation are right under your nose. When you think...
WFAA
Here's the most popular bread in Texas last year, according to Google Trends
TEXAS, USA — Time to carb load. Bread ... bread ... and more bread. If I asked you "what is the most popular bread in Texas," what would you think? A study done online dove into Google Trends data over the past 12 months and mapped out which types of breads were most popular in every U.S. state.
Family of missing Tennessee hunter withdraws $15K reward; puts it toward search groups in Alaska
The family of Steve Keel, a Tennessee man who disappeared while hunting in Alaska, has withdrawn a $15,000 reward offered in September to help bring him home.
Yes, There are Texas Laws About Driving with Your Headlights On or Off
We see it all to often nowadays on the streets of East Texas, people driving with their headlights off. First of all, how do they Not know their lights are off? Second, the modern features on cars pretty much eliminates the need to remember to turn them on. But yet, we still see it when the roadways are dark or bad weather obstructs our view a little bit. Texas does have laws regarding this issue and we'll go over them below.
KWTX
Exotic parrot discovered at the Camino Real International Bridge in Texas
EAGLE PASS, Texas (KWTX) - The U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers and agriculture specialists at the Camino Real International Bridge made an unusual discovery. CBP officers referred a Dodge Ram pickup for further inspection on Jan. 10 where an agriculture specialist conducting the secondary inspection...
For Those New To Texas, Here’s A Guide To Speaking Fluent “Texan”
You may have heard of ESL, (English As A Second Language), this a guide to TSL ... Texan As A Second Language. In radio jargon, TSL stands for Time Spent Listening. Meaning, how long the average listener, well, listens. When it comes to texting shortcuts, it has several meanings like...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Scott Hollifield: Prepare now for the great rat invasion
No, it’s not a tagline from a cheap nature-run-amok movie currently playing on Pluto (the streaming service, not the dwarf planet on the edge of our solar system), but a terrifying forewarning I received by email. The subject line read “Expert’s warning for North Carolina households over rat invasion,...
Is it legal to ride in the back of a truck in Texas?
If you grew up in Texas with someone who owned a pickup truck, chances are you rode in the bed of that truck at least once or twice.
The Texas Ten Unbreakable Rules Every Texans Must Abide By
I was having dinner Thursday night with my wife and a couple of friends when the conversation turned to rules we Texans follow as if they were law and that we have somehow forgotten to teach our kids. I was curious so I asked, "exactly what rules are you eluding to?"
Comments / 0