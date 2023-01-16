Read full article on original website
Related
Unlicensed and Unrestrained Louisiana Teen Dies in Two-Vehicle Crash on I-49 After Colliding with 18-Wheeler
Unlicensed and Unrestrained Louisiana Teen Dies in Two-Vehicle Crash on I-49 After Colliding with 18-Wheeler. St. Landry Parish, Louisiana – An unlicensed, unrestrained teen from Louisiana was killed in a two-vehicle crash after colliding with an 18-wheeler on I-49. Louisiana State Police stated on January 17, 2023, that on...
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Investigating Criminal Damage to Multiple Vehicles at Auto Dealership
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Investigating Criminal Damage to Multiple Vehicles at Auto Dealership. Rapides Parish, Louisiana – Authorities in Louisiana are requesting assistance in the investigation of criminal damage that occurred at an automotive dealership where unknown individuals spray-painted 29 vehicles causing thousands of dollars in damage.
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed, Three Others Injured in Four-Vehicle Crash on US 61
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed, Three Others Injured in Four-Vehicle Crash on US 61. Gonzales, Louisiana – A four-vehicle crash on US 61 in Louisiana resulted in the death of a 20-year-old man, and moderate injuries to others. Louisiana State Police stated on January 17, 2023, that Troopers with LSP...
Louisiana Man Suspected of Vehicle Burglary Caught by Police Wearing Glove Matching One Found in Victim’s Car
Louisiana Man Suspected of Vehicle Burglary Caught by Police Wearing Glove Matching One Found in Victim’s Car. LaPlace, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been arrested for simple burglary suspected of a vehicle break-in at a business after being caught by police wearing a glove matching one found in the victim’s car.
cbs4local.com
2 die in head-on crash along NM Highway 213 near NM-Texas stateline
CHAPARRAL, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man and woman, both 20 years of age, died in a head-on collision near the New Mexico and Texas Stateline Tuesday. Sheriff's deputies with the Dona Ana County Sheriff's Office arrived at the scene of a 3-vehicle crash along Highway 213 and mile marker 1 in Chaparral, New Mexico around 5:25 p.m.
Truck driver falls asleep at the wheel, closes down interstate for hours
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — Interstate 10 eastbound at FM365 has reopened following an early Tuesday morning crash. A Mack truck tractor pulling two FedEx semi-tailors overturned on the highway at 7:25 a.m. Troopers believe the driver was traveling east on Interstate 10 when he fell asleep and hit a...
26-Year-Old Louisiana Felon Convicted of Possession of a Firearm After Police Find Loaded Weapon During Traffic Stop
26-Year-Old Louisiana Felon Convicted of Possession of a Firearm After Police Find Loaded Weapon During Traffic Stop. Shreveport, Louisiana – A jury has convicted a Louisiana man of being a felon in possession of a firearm after he was found with a loaded rifle in a car during a traffic stop.
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Suspects Involved in Multiple Nike Store Thefts
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Suspects Involved in Multiple Nike Store Thefts. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – On January 18, 2023, Capital Region Crime Stoppers in Louisiana reported that Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are attempting to identify the suspects in the featured image. According to authorities, over the course of the last few months, the suspects have worked together to commit several retail thefts totaling several thousands of dollars from the Nike store located in Towne Center.
Authorities search for suspects who allegedly stole an ATM in St. Landry Parish
The St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office (SLPSO) is asking for assistance in identifying and locating two people involved in a burglary.
Louisiana Man Dies in Single-Vessel Boating Incident in Lake Pontchartrain, LDWF Investigating Cause
Louisiana Man Dies in Single-Vessel Boating Incident in Lake Pontchartrain, LDWF Investigating Cause. St. Tammany Parish, Louisiana – Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) agents are investigating a fatal single-vessel boating incident that occurred in St. Tammany Parish, Louisiana on January 8, 2023, in Lake Pontchartrain after a body was recovered.
Tangipahoa Parish courthouse cleared after evacuation over 'suspicious package'
AMITE CITY, La. — The Tangipahoa Parish courthouse has been cleared for reopening after it was evacuated when a suspicious package dropped off by a person who identifies as a "sovereign citizen," was spotted at the location earlier Friday. Parish President Robbie Miller said that officials were given the...
39-Year-Old Louisiana Man Sentenced to Prison on Drug Trafficking Charges
39-Year-Old Louisiana Man Sentenced to Prison on Drug Trafficking Charges. Louisiana – A 39-year-old Louisiana man has been sentenced to 30 months in prison and 3 years of supervised release after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine. On Wednesday, January 18,...
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Wanted Oretta Man
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Wanted Oretta Man. Beauregard Parish, Louisiana – On January 17, 2023, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office (BPSO) reported that it is attempting to locate Billy Hyatt, of Oretta, Louisiana. According to BPSO, Hyatt is wanted on multiple warrants in connection to...
Traffic stop nets 29g of meth, $17K, arrest of two Alabama men
BEAUMONT, Texas — A pair of Alabama men were arrested on drug charges following a Tuesday morning traffic stop along the interstate west of Beaumont. Melvin Donald Kidd, 66 and Jeffrey Ryan Clark, 26, both of Alabama, were arrested by Beaumont Police officers just after 11 a.m. Tuesday according to a news release from the department.
Louisiana Man Arrested After Falling Through Ceiling While Allegedly Stealing Money and Goods from a Truck Stop
Louisiana Man Arrested After Falling Through Ceiling While Allegedly Stealing Money and Goods from a Truck Stop. A 35-year-old man from Louisiana has been arrested for a business burglary after allegedly stealing money and goods from a truck stop. Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator reported on January 15, 2023, that...
Louisiana Man Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Riding Lawnmower from Fire Station
Louisiana Man Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Riding Lawnmower from Fire Station. A Louisiana man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a $4,000 lawnmower from a fire station. Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell announced that Christopher Jerroid Garner, 24 of Florien, Louisiana was arrested in connection with a lawnmower stolen from...
KMOV
Police are at scene of school bus accident with injuries
NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - Police are at the scene of a school bus accident with injuries at Central Parkway and Shackelford in North St. Louis County. KMOV has a crew on the way and will provide updates as information become available.
Alabama Man Pleads Guilty in Federal Court in Louisiana to Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine
Alabama Man Pleads Guilty in Federal Court in Louisiana to Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine. Louisiana – A Mobile, Alabama man has pleaded guilty in a federal court in Louisiana to possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years and a fine of up to $10 million.
Man arrested after being rescued from tree in Louisiana
A man was arrested after being rescued from a tree, according to authorities.
magnoliareporter.com
Louisiana reports five CDW cases in eastern parish
Five more suspected cases of chronic wasting disease (CWD) in deer have been discovered in Tensas Parish, the Louisiana Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory (LADDL) reported. The parish is along the Mississippi River in east Louisiana. The three does and two bucks were harvested on private land and brought to seven...
Calcasieu Parish News
Lake Charles, LA
17K+
Followers
3K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
News and information about Lake Charles, Sulphur, Westlake, DeQuincy, and other areas of Southwest Louisiana, the state of Louisiana, and the nation.https://calcasieu.info/
Comments / 1