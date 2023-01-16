Read full article on original website
GSP: Woman killed in fiery crash after leading troopers on two chases
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — VIDEO ABOVE: A view of the traffic congestion on Hwy 204 at Pine Grove Dr. following the crash. Update: According to the Georgia Department of Public Safety, a police chase lead to the crash and vehicle fire. The Chatham County Police Department assisted Georgia State...
UPDATE: Man killed in crash on Chief of Love Rd. in Savannah identified
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Update 1/19 9:30 a.m.:. On Wednesday, January 18, 2023, there was a deadly crash on Highway 17 near the Bryan County line. According to Georgia State Patrol, a tow truck was traveling north and made a U-turn. While making the U-turn, an SUV traveling north wasn't able to stop and hit the tow truck. The SUV caught on fire immediately.
Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools staff member arrested for child molestation
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah-Chatham County Public School worker Christopher O'Malley is facing two felony child molestation charges. Chatham County Police arrested him Monday, Jan. 16. He was taken to Chatham County jail and held on an $11,200 bond. O'Malley works with the district's Nutrition Department, and officials say he...
Arrest made in Hardeeville hit and run that left teen in critical condition
Police have arrested Christopher Wright in connection with a hit-and-run accident that left one Hardeeville teen in critical condition. Arrest made in Hardeeville hit and run that left …. Police have arrested Christopher Wright in connection with a hit-and-run accident that left one Hardeeville teen in critical condition. COVID deaths...
Man dies in fiery crash on Hwy. 17 in Chatham County
GSP investigating crash, vehicle fire on Hwy 204 near Hwy 17 exit
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — UPDATE: One lane of eastbound Hwy 204 at the Hwy 17 exit is now open. Previous story Georgia State Patrol is investigating a crash and vehicle fire on Highway 204 at the Hwy 17 exit. Traffic on Abercorn Street is closed in both directions between Ogeechee Road and Ford Avenue. […]
wtoc.com
wtoc.com
5 people recognized for saving a family during a car crash in Toombs County
LYONS, Ga. (WTOC) - Toombs County is showing their gratitude to a group of heroes that helped save an entire family. County leaders and firefighters took time this evening the recognize them. The accident happened back in Nov. on Highway 152. The five people rushed to the crashed car and...
Pregnant woman killed in Burke County crash identified
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – First responders are on the scene of a deadly crash in Burke County. Authorities say the incident happened right after 9:00 Wednesday morning on Story Mill Road between Corley Road and Winter Road. According to the deputy on the scene, the crash involved an SUV with two women up front […]
wtoc.com
All westbound lanes of Abercorn Street between Ogeechee Road, Ford Avenue reopen after crash
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE: All lanes are now open, according to Chatham County Police. All westbound lanes of Abercorn Street are closed between Ogeechee Road and Ford Avenue due to a crash, according to the Chatham County Police Department. One eastbound lane is open. Drivers are asked to...
wtoc.com
Law Enforcement Officer who worked with Effingham Co. Sheriff’s Office has died
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A law enforcement officer who worked with the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office has died. Courtney Goldwire of Guyton died on Monday. He served as a Deputy Sheriff for the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office. He was also a correctional officer at the Effingham County...
Savannah Police Department seeks missing teen
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are looking for a 17-year-old girl believed to be in Savannah. According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), Lakendra Sol frequents the areas of Stark Avenue, Emerald Drive, Hialeah Circle and 36th Street. SPD described Lakendra as 5-foot-9 and 165 lbs with brown eyes and black hair. If seen, call […]
Richmond Hill home explosion case possibly moving up to state, federal level
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Just before 5 a.m. last Friday, a home on the 100 block of Demeries Lake Lane exploded and now the investigation could be headed to the state and federal level. On Wednesday, Matthew Kent, the PIO of Bryan County, told WSAV News 3 that the Bryan County Sheriff’s Department is waiting […]
Students wear pink for Jefferson County 13-year-old shot by brother
Students and staff at Jefferson County Middle School and across the district wore pink on Tuesday to show support for 13-year-old A'Rhianna.
Burke County swim instructor arrested in death of 4-year-old, released on bond
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Tuesday night, around 8:30 p.m. GBI agents served an arrest warrant on Lexie C. Tenhuisen of Waynesville, North Carolina. The 66-year-old woman was booked into the Burke County Detention Center on 1 count of Involuntary Manslaughter a misdemeanor. The charges stem from the death of 4-year-old Israel Scott in June […]
allongeorgia.com
Statesboro SWAT Called to Garden District Wednesday Night, Man Arrested for Criminal Trespass and Other Charges
Statesboro Police Department officers responded Wednesday night to the Garden District Apartments for an unwanted person. Dequar Stephenson was in his girlfriend’s apartment without her permission. Stephenson had active arrest warrants in Statesboro for Theft by Taking, Criminal Trespass, and a Felony Probation Violation warrant, as well as having been granted bond in Richland County, SC on a September 2021 arrest for murder. When officers arrived at the apartment, he closed the apartment door and refused to exit. A perimeter was then established, additional officers were brought in, and SWAT responded. After hours of trying to communicate with Stephenson and deploying gas, SWAT entered the apartment, but he had left through a window. A firearm was located inside the apartment that did not belong to the tenant and was seized by detectives. Officers began searching for Stephenson, and he was found hiding in an apartment at Cambridge the Pines on Lanier Drive. He was arrested without incident and charged with theft by taking, criminal trespass damage to property, and felony probation violation. He remains in the Bulloch County Jail awaiting further judicial action.
wtoc.com
Armed person detained on Coleman Street in Portal
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office said one person has been detained after an incident involving an armed person caused lockdowns in Portal. Bulloch County deputies responded to Coleman Street for a distraught man walking around outside with a handgun. The sheriff’s office said the...
Hardeeville family hopes for miracle after hit and run puts son in critical condition
HARDEEVILLE, SC (WSAV) — A Hardeeville family is in need of answers after their son suffered severe brain damage in a hit and run accident on Friday. They tell News 3, the driver left the teenager on the side of the road and sped away. Nicolas and Veronica Torres say they not only need answers but […]
wtoc.com
‘I just started screaming for help every where’: Owner recalls moment her home exploded in Bryan Co.
BYRAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Investigators are still searching for the cause of a home that exploded last week in Bryan County. It happened on Demeries Lake Lane in Richmond Hill just after 5 a.m. Friday morning. Investigators say the new family that moved in did nothing to cause the...
