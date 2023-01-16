ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesboro, GA

WJCL

UPDATE: Man killed in crash on Chief of Love Rd. in Savannah identified

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Update 1/19 9:30 a.m.:. On Wednesday, January 18, 2023, there was a deadly crash on Highway 17 near the Bryan County line. According to Georgia State Patrol, a tow truck was traveling north and made a U-turn. While making the U-turn, an SUV traveling north wasn't able to stop and hit the tow truck. The SUV caught on fire immediately.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Arrest made in Hardeeville hit and run that left teen in critical condition

Police have arrested Christopher Wright in connection with a hit-and-run accident that left one Hardeeville teen in critical condition. Arrest made in Hardeeville hit and run that left …. Police have arrested Christopher Wright in connection with a hit-and-run accident that left one Hardeeville teen in critical condition. COVID deaths...
HARDEEVILLE, SC
WSAV News 3

Man dies in fiery crash on Hwy. 17 in Chatham County

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — A crash on Highway 17 claimed the life of a man Wednesday evening. According to Georgia State Patrol, a tow truck was traveling north on GA 25 near Chief of Love Road making a U-turn to travel in the southbound lanes. A gold GMC Yukon in the same direction was unable to […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Pregnant woman killed in Burke County crash identified

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – First responders are on the scene of a deadly crash in Burke County. Authorities say the incident happened right after 9:00 Wednesday morning on Story Mill Road between Corley Road and Winter Road. According to the deputy on the scene, the crash involved an SUV with two women up front […]
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Pregnant woman dead following crash in Burke County

WSAV News 3

Savannah Police Department seeks missing teen

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are looking for a 17-year-old girl believed to be in Savannah. According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), Lakendra Sol frequents the areas of Stark Avenue, Emerald Drive, Hialeah Circle and 36th Street. SPD described Lakendra as 5-foot-9 and 165 lbs with brown eyes and black hair. If seen, call […]
SAVANNAH, GA
allongeorgia.com

Statesboro SWAT Called to Garden District Wednesday Night, Man Arrested for Criminal Trespass and Other Charges

Statesboro Police Department officers responded Wednesday night to the Garden District Apartments for an unwanted person. Dequar Stephenson was in his girlfriend’s apartment without her permission. Stephenson had active arrest warrants in Statesboro for Theft by Taking, Criminal Trespass, and a Felony Probation Violation warrant, as well as having been granted bond in Richland County, SC on a September 2021 arrest for murder. When officers arrived at the apartment, he closed the apartment door and refused to exit. A perimeter was then established, additional officers were brought in, and SWAT responded. After hours of trying to communicate with Stephenson and deploying gas, SWAT entered the apartment, but he had left through a window. A firearm was located inside the apartment that did not belong to the tenant and was seized by detectives. Officers began searching for Stephenson, and he was found hiding in an apartment at Cambridge the Pines on Lanier Drive. He was arrested without incident and charged with theft by taking, criminal trespass damage to property, and felony probation violation. He remains in the Bulloch County Jail awaiting further judicial action.
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

Armed person detained on Coleman Street in Portal

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office said one person has been detained after an incident involving an armed person caused lockdowns in Portal. Bulloch County deputies responded to Coleman Street for a distraught man walking around outside with a handgun. The sheriff’s office said the...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA

