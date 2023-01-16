A search effort was underway on Thursday night after a single-engine aircraft crashed on approach to a small New York airport, according to the Federal Aviation Authority. The pilot of the plane, a Beechcraft A36, reported engine trouble roughly a mile out from Westchester County Airport around 6:15 p.m. The plane had embarked from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport with an unknown number of people aboard, though sources told News 12 Westchester that there had been two people on the flight, including the pilot. Its final destination was supposed to have been Cuyahoga County Airport in Richmond Heights, Ohio. “There’s a search under way to determine what happened with that aircraft,” a Westchester police spokesperson told the Associated Press on Thursday. Police, firefighters, and other rescuers were scouring a nearby wooded area and reservoir, the spokesperson added. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are set to investigate the incident.Sources say two people including the pilot are believed to have been on this flight | @News12WC https://t.co/MfDQVdtGfW— Jonathan Gordon (@JGordonTV) January 20, 2023 Read it at NBC New York

