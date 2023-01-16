Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same dayPete LakemanNew York City, NY
NBA Star Undergoes Surgery For Significant InjuryOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
'I'm going to jump' - Missing girl Jade Smith, 13, is found dead in the water near Brooklyn Bridge ParkWestland DailyNew York City, NY
Major discount retail chain opening another new location in New JerseyKristen WaltersMorristown, NJ
Mayor Adams Said We Can’t Take It Anymore to Governor HochulTom HandyNew York City, NY
Related
Planes Collide Following Near Miss atSame Airport Earlier This Week
Air travel has gotten off to a rocky start in 2023 and the issues have been industry-wide.
TODAY.com
Wrong turn by pilot led to near-collision at JFK runway
With urgency in their voices, air traffic controllers can be heard ordering a Delta Airlines and an American Airlines plane to stop with just seconds to spare before a near-collision on a runway. The incident is now under two federal investigations. NBC’s Tom Costello reports for TODAY.Jan. 17, 2023.
Small Plane Goes Missing After Crashing Near Suburban New York Airport
A search effort was underway on Thursday night after a single-engine aircraft crashed on approach to a small New York airport, according to the Federal Aviation Authority. The pilot of the plane, a Beechcraft A36, reported engine trouble roughly a mile out from Westchester County Airport around 6:15 p.m. The plane had embarked from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport with an unknown number of people aboard, though sources told News 12 Westchester that there had been two people on the flight, including the pilot. Its final destination was supposed to have been Cuyahoga County Airport in Richmond Heights, Ohio. “There’s a search under way to determine what happened with that aircraft,” a Westchester police spokesperson told the Associated Press on Thursday. Police, firefighters, and other rescuers were scouring a nearby wooded area and reservoir, the spokesperson added. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are set to investigate the incident.Sources say two people including the pilot are believed to have been on this flight | @News12WC https://t.co/MfDQVdtGfW— Jonathan Gordon (@JGordonTV) January 20, 2023 Read it at NBC New York
Small plane crashes in New York after losing contact with air traffic control
A single-engine plane crashed Thursday evening near an airport in White Plains, New York, after reporting engine trouble and then losing contact with air traffic control, authorities said. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the pilot of the Beechcraft A36 reported "engine issues" at about 6:15 p.m. local time when...
Plane found at bottom of Lake Mead months after pilots "miraculously" survived emergency landing in water
A small plane that was forced to make an emergency landing three months ago has been found at the bottom of Lake Mead near Nevada's Boulder City, according to a newspaper. The two pilots on board managed to escape through the window as the plane was sinking and swim ashore.
CBS New York
FAA: Single-engine plane crashes in Westchester County
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. -- The Federal Aviation Administration says search-and-rescue efforts are underway after a single-engine plane crashed in Westchester County.It happened around 6:15 p.m. Thursday.According to the FAA, the single-engine Beechcraft A36 was about 1 mile away from Westchester County Airport in White Plains when the pilot reported engine problems.The FAA says local search-and-rescue personnel are looking for the aircraft.It's unknown how many people were on board.The FAA says the plane had taken off from John F. Kennedy International Airport and was heading to an airport in Richmond Heights, Ohio.Both the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.
safetyandhealthmagazine.com
Unintended train brake release spurs FRA advisory
Washington — In response to an incident involving the unintended release of a train’s automatic air brakes while stopped at a signal, the Federal Railroad Administration has issued a safety advisory. According to a notice published in the Dec. 29 Federal Register, the incident occurred June 22 during...
Biden visits California after severe weather slams state
President Joe Biden is heading to California on Wednesday afternoon to survey the damage from weeks of intense storms in the region. It comes as the U.S. hits its debt ceiling. Meanwhile, rumors swirl that Biden will announce his reelection bid next month. CBS News anchors Lana Zak and Errol Barnett speak with CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes about the day's headline out of the nation's capital.
Mystery divers rescued near Polish energy sites in the middle of the night offer dubious explanation, and vanish
Coast guards rescued three divers off the northern coast of Poland over the weekend whose dubious explanation of their night-time dive near critical energy infrastructure, along with their mysterious identities, has reportedly sparked a cross-agency investigation. The three men, who told authorities they were Spanish nationals, were rescued by lifeguards near the Polish coastal city of Gdansk on Saturday night after their small motorboat broke down and they couldn't return to shore.
cruisefever.net
Cruise Line Offering Cruises From $129, Kids Sail Free, and $200 in Spending Money
The world’s fastest growing cruise line, MSC Cruises, launched their latest cruise deals today that has cruises as low as $129 per person and up to $200 in spending money once you are on the ship. MSC Cruises sails from several homeports in the U.S. including Port Canaveral, New...
American Airlines' New Stroller Rule Is a Buzz-Kill for Parents
This could make things much more difficult.
fox56news.com
Top pilots union lobbyist dies in plane crash
Johnathan Benton, the Allied Pilots Association’s longtime top advocate in the nation’s capital, died in a plane crash on Monday, according to the pilots union. He was 53 years old. Benton was one of two people onboard a Piper PA-32 aircraft that crashed shortly after taking off from...
MTA set to pay nearly $3 billion for old, overweight LIRR, Metro-North cars
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority is preparing to spend nearly $3 billion to buy hundreds of overweight and overpriced train cars that will saddle riders with longer commutes — and the cash-strapped agency with higher costs for decades to come, The Post has learned. The MTA still wants to move ahead with another purchase of the steel dinosaurs even though federal authorities approved a massive regulatory overhaul in 2018 that now allows the agency to buy high-tech trains — common in Europe — that are dramatically faster, lighter and cheaper. “MTA rolling stock procurement is too conservative and is asking for trains that...
CBS News
590K+
Followers
78K+
Post
426M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1