Wilmington, DE

RadarOnline

'I'm Not Doing That': VP Kamala Harris REFUSES To Take Knee With President Biden & Golden State Warriors During Awkward Photo-Op At White House

Vice President Kamala Harris made an awkward scene this week as she and President Joe Biden met with the Golden State Warriors to celebrate the team’s NBA championship win, RadarOnline.com has learned.The uncomfortable incident took place on Tuesday as the Warriors visited the White House to meet with the president and vice president and take pictures.But shortly before the meet-and-greet concluded, and as the parties gathered to take a few last photos together, the visit took a turn for the worse when President Biden insisted on getting down on one knee in front of the team.“I'll tell you what,” Biden...
CALIFORNIA STATE
OK! Magazine

Ivanka Trump Living Lavish Retirement Life Following Rumors Of Jared Kushner Marital Woes

Ivanka Trump is giving off all of the relaxing, carefree vibes despite rumors that her marriage to Jared Kushner is on the rocks. Over the past few weeks, the daughter of former President Donald Trump has been frequently spotted out and about, from golfing with friends to hosting luxurious parties in pricey Miami condos as her husband works to land his next big business deal. On Wednesday, January 11, Ivanka was seen sporting a 1970s style denim jumpsuit and a short bob haircut, one day before heading to Palm Beach, Flor., for a round of golf. BAD BLOOD? IVANKA TRUMP...
CBS News

White House says it won't negotiate with House Republicans on raising debt ceiling

The White House has said it won't negotiate with Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy over raising the nation's debt ceiling as Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warns the government is about to hit its debt limit. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes joined Errol Barnett and Lana Zak to discuss that and the latest on the controversy surrounding the discovery of documents marked classified at President Biden's Delaware home and former office.
DELAWARE STATE
CBS News

Biden's strategy to address the debt ceiling

The treasury is expected to confirm the U.S. has reached the debt ceiling. Scott MacFarlane breaks down the conflict in Congress and Nancy Cordes explains Biden's role in addressing the limit and his strategy to prevent a shutdown.
CBS News

House Oversight Committee expands Biden documents investigation

The Penn Biden Center is responding to a letter from Republican House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer demanding information related to the classified documents found there. CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang and CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane join "Red and Blue" to discuss the latest on the controversy.
FOX8 News

Biden on classified documents probe: ‘There’s no there there’

President Biden on Thursday downplayed a classified documents probe after materials were found in his home and a former office, telling reporters there’s “nothing there” when asked if the investigation is complete. “I think you’re going to find there’s nothing there. I have no regrets, I’m following what the lawyers have told me they want […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

Debt ceiling: 3 ways your finances could be affected

The so-called debt ceiling — the amount the U.S. government can borrow to honor its spending obligations — may seem like an abstract political issue for congressional leaders to deal with, but millions of Americans could suffer very real-world financial hits if the conflict drags on. On Thursday,...
CBS News

Biden visits California after severe weather slams state

President Joe Biden is heading to California on Wednesday afternoon to survey the damage from weeks of intense storms in the region. It comes as the U.S. hits its debt ceiling. Meanwhile, rumors swirl that Biden will announce his reelection bid next month. CBS News anchors Lana Zak and Errol Barnett speak with CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes about the day's headline out of the nation's capital.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

Supreme Court fails to identify who leaked draft of controversial opinion

The Supreme Court said in a report released on Thursday that it had not determined who leaked a draft of the court's bombshell opinion overturning Roe v. Wade last year. The eight-month investigation included interviews with more than 80 staffers who had access to the draft. While a person was not identified, investigators did conclude that the leak came from inside the court. Jan Crawford has the details.
