'I'm Not Doing That': VP Kamala Harris REFUSES To Take Knee With President Biden & Golden State Warriors During Awkward Photo-Op At White House
Vice President Kamala Harris made an awkward scene this week as she and President Joe Biden met with the Golden State Warriors to celebrate the team’s NBA championship win, RadarOnline.com has learned.The uncomfortable incident took place on Tuesday as the Warriors visited the White House to meet with the president and vice president and take pictures.But shortly before the meet-and-greet concluded, and as the parties gathered to take a few last photos together, the visit took a turn for the worse when President Biden insisted on getting down on one knee in front of the team.“I'll tell you what,” Biden...
msn.com
Hunter Biden blacked out near classified documents while working with Chinese businessman
Classified documents were being held at a residence where Hunter Biden would black out from drinking and drug use during a time when he was working with a Chinese businessman with intelligence connections. The president's son was staying at one of Joe Biden's residences where classified documents were recently found....
msn.com
Trump Asks 'What's Going On' With Obama Administration, Urges Investigation
Former President Donald Trump has lashed out at Special Counsel Jack Smith, while demanding that he investigate "what's going on" with the administration of former President Barack Obama instead of him. Trump on Wednesday argued that Smith was working for "Marxist Democrat friends" and suggested that he should focus his...
South Carolina's Clyburn says he is convinced Biden will seek a second term
U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn of South Carolina, whose endorsement of Joe Biden in 2020 helped him win the state's primary and propelled him to the nomination, told CBS News' Robert Costa that he is convinced the president will seek a second term. Mr. Biden has not announced his 2024 intentions yet.
Trump Stuns the Nation by Threatening DeSantis Directly
Photo byPhoto 171068188 / Trump © Matthew Bills | Dreamstime.com. Former President Donald Trump has a new mortal enemy. Trump directly warned Florida Governor Ron DeSantis against his potential presidential run in 2024 on a conservative podcast, "The Water Cooler,"
Ivanka Trump Living Lavish Retirement Life Following Rumors Of Jared Kushner Marital Woes
Ivanka Trump is giving off all of the relaxing, carefree vibes despite rumors that her marriage to Jared Kushner is on the rocks. Over the past few weeks, the daughter of former President Donald Trump has been frequently spotted out and about, from golfing with friends to hosting luxurious parties in pricey Miami condos as her husband works to land his next big business deal. On Wednesday, January 11, Ivanka was seen sporting a 1970s style denim jumpsuit and a short bob haircut, one day before heading to Palm Beach, Flor., for a round of golf. BAD BLOOD? IVANKA TRUMP...
On his last day as governor, Larry Hogan said Ron DeSantis' 2024 presidential run could be stifled by his 'terrible job' of reaching out to swing voters
Governor Larry Hogan also said he was still considering whether or not he would run for president in 2024.
Ukraine's Newest Weapon Should Worry Russia's Navy, Air Force: Ex-General
"Life is about to start getting very uncomfortable" for Putin's military due to a small, precise bomb, Retired Lt. General Ben Hodges said.
White House says it won't negotiate with House Republicans on raising debt ceiling
The White House has said it won't negotiate with Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy over raising the nation's debt ceiling as Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warns the government is about to hit its debt limit. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes joined Errol Barnett and Lana Zak to discuss that and the latest on the controversy surrounding the discovery of documents marked classified at President Biden's Delaware home and former office.
Biden's strategy to address the debt ceiling
The treasury is expected to confirm the U.S. has reached the debt ceiling. Scott MacFarlane breaks down the conflict in Congress and Nancy Cordes explains Biden's role in addressing the limit and his strategy to prevent a shutdown.
House Oversight Committee expands Biden documents investigation
The Penn Biden Center is responding to a letter from Republican House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer demanding information related to the classified documents found there. CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang and CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane join "Red and Blue" to discuss the latest on the controversy.
Biden on classified documents probe: ‘There’s no there there’
President Biden on Thursday downplayed a classified documents probe after materials were found in his home and a former office, telling reporters there’s “nothing there” when asked if the investigation is complete. “I think you’re going to find there’s nothing there. I have no regrets, I’m following what the lawyers have told me they want […]
Capitol Police investigated about 7,500 cases of potential threats against lawmakers in 2022
The U.S. Capitol Police investigated about 7,500 cases of potential threats against members of Congress in 2022, an agency spokesperson said Tuesday. That number is historically high, but slightly down from 2021, when there were 9,600, and 2020, when there were 8,600 cases of potential threats against federal lawmakers. The...
Vice President Kamala Harris to give speech in Florida to commemorate 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade
Vice President Kamala Harris will headline the White House's commemoration of the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade on Sunday, a bitter historical milestone for the Biden administration after the U.S. Supreme Court rolled back the national right to abortion. Administration officials said she'll speak in Florida, where Democrats have...
Biden says he has "no regrets" on handling of classified documents since discovery
President Biden told reporters in California Thursday that he "has no regrets" on the handling of documents marked classified that were discovered at a former office and his Wilmington home, including the administration's decision to not confirm or disclose the existence of the documents until they were reported two months later.
Debt ceiling: 3 ways your finances could be affected
The so-called debt ceiling — the amount the U.S. government can borrow to honor its spending obligations — may seem like an abstract political issue for congressional leaders to deal with, but millions of Americans could suffer very real-world financial hits if the conflict drags on. On Thursday,...
How the debt ceiling impacts Americans
CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger joins "CBS Mornings" to discuss the U.S. debit ceiling and how reaching it impacts Americans.
Feds could exhaust "extraordinary measures" to avoid debt limit by July, report finds
The U.S. Treasury Department could drain emergency resources to cover the federal government's financial obligations by the beginning of July, potentially setting off an unprecedented fiscal crisis if lawmakers fail to lift the nation's debt limit, according to a new report from Wells Fargo. The note, published Thursday by Wells...
Biden visits California after severe weather slams state
President Joe Biden is heading to California on Wednesday afternoon to survey the damage from weeks of intense storms in the region. It comes as the U.S. hits its debt ceiling. Meanwhile, rumors swirl that Biden will announce his reelection bid next month. CBS News anchors Lana Zak and Errol Barnett speak with CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes about the day's headline out of the nation's capital.
Supreme Court fails to identify who leaked draft of controversial opinion
The Supreme Court said in a report released on Thursday that it had not determined who leaked a draft of the court's bombshell opinion overturning Roe v. Wade last year. The eight-month investigation included interviews with more than 80 staffers who had access to the draft. While a person was not identified, investigators did conclude that the leak came from inside the court. Jan Crawford has the details.
