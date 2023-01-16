Read full article on original website
Starmer says 16 too young as he speaks of ‘concern’ over new Scotland gender law
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said he has “concerns” over Scotland’s gender recognition law because he considers 16 to be too young to decide to change gender.The SNP Government in Scotland passed legislation last month which will allow trans people to obtain a gender recognition certificate without the need for a medical diagnosis – a process known as “self-identification”.The Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill also lowers the minimum age for applicants to 16 and drops the time required for an applicant to live in their acquired gender from two years to three months – six for those aged 16 and...
Blocking Scotland’s gender bill is no anti-woke crusade. But it’s not a democratic outrage either | Martin Kettle
Some may suspect Rishi Sunak of trying to start a culture war, but there is a real legislative problem here, says Guardian columnist Martin Kettle
104.1 WIKY
Scotland’s Sturgeon: It would be ‘outrage’ for London to block gender reforms
LONDON (Reuters) – Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Monday any move by London to block Scotland’s gender reform bill would be an “outrage” as British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak prepared to use his constitutional powers to block the legislation. This would be the first...
Voices: I was the government’s LGBT+ adviser – interfering with Scotland’s gender bill could threaten devolution
As the UK government’s first and only ever LGBT+ business champion, I am proud that the UK has a long history of being a world leader in championing the human rights of lesbian, gay, bi and trans people. But there is some truth to the cliché that reputations – like mirrors – once shattered, cannot easily be put back together.In recent years the UK has fallen down the international rankings for LGBT+ rights respecting countries. Time after time, reports from respected global bodies –whether the United Nations, Council of Europe or ILGA – cite the recent political and media...
Boston Globe
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's resignation from politics prompted by 'brutal attacks'
Jacinda Ardern's shock resignation as New Zealand's Prime Minister was sparked by the relentless criticism she and her family faced, according to the leader of the country's Maori Party.
Russia's New Regiment Sounds Warning to Finland
Russia's defense minister also announced the creation of three new motorized rifle divisions and two air assault divisions, as well as two new military districts, Moscow and Leningrad.
Siblings from Georgia who claim to be members of British royal family lose fight for UK citizenship
Steven Lord Lloyd-Bagrationi and Kate Lloyd-Bagrationi say their grandmother was the illegitimate granddaughter of King Edward VII and Alexandra of Denmark.
Mother-of-two left in immigration limbo for 30 months by Home Office
A mother-of-two has been left “at a standstill” by the Home Office while waiting over two years for leave to remain in the UK. Rosina Davis, 43, a Ghanian national, is unable to leave the country because of the delay, which has left her feeling “isolated and stuck”. She has also struggled to find employment, despite being legally entitled to work, because she doesn’t have a physical visa document.Ms Davis first applied for the right to live in the UK in 2013 and she has had limited periods of leave-to-remain granted twice already. But she has now been waiting since...
Michael Gove denies south-east favoured by levelling up funds
The levelling up secretary has denied that the south-east is getting an unfair proportion of money aimed at tackling inequality in the UK. On a media round, Michael Gove repeatedly denied that the latest announcement of £2.1bn for 100 projects was a tilt away from funding the north of England.
BBC
Women having home births in London warned about ambulance transport
Women giving birth at home might need to make their own way to hospital in case of emergency, NHS trusts in London have warned. There are delays due to about 20,000 ambulance workers and emergency call-handlers walking out across England. "There is no guarantee that an ambulance or paramedic will...
People born of rape now recognised in Victims’ Code in England and Wales
Woman conceived through rape campaigned for law change after facing difficulties pursuing justice against her birth father
BBC
MP Simon Clarke's nurses-using-food banks remarks criticised by RCN
A Conservative MP's comments that nurses using food banks were just not budgeting properly have been called "heartless" by a union. Simon Clarke told BBC Radio Tees nurses on an "average salary of £35,000 a year" should not rely on charity. The Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland MP was...
BBC
Police Scotland would be 'stupid' not to increase vetting, says ex-chief
Police Scotland could look "stupid" if it does not step up the vetting of its officers, a former chief has said. Angela Wilson, ex-assistant chief constable of Tayside, also called for an independent body to be set up to look at complaints against officers. It follows the case of David...
BBC
Two Essex schools ban pupils from hugging and holding hands
Pupils at two schools in Essex have been banned from having any physical contact while at school. Parents and carers at Hylands School in Chelmsford were told in a letter the ban included "any aggressive contact", "hugging" and "holding hands". Southchurch High School in Southend wrote "students are not allowed...
Man who mass produced ‘street valium’ is jailed for four and a half years
A man who was involved in turning an industrial unit into a drugs factory capable of mass producing pills worth hundreds of thousands of pounds has been jailed for four and a half years.Derek Dragsnes, 49, a labourer, from Glasgow, ran the unit in the village of Salsburgh, North Lanarkshire.He was sentenced at the High Court in Livingston on Monday after pleading guilty to being concerned in the supply of etizolam, known as street valium, at a hearing at the High Court in Edinburgh last month, the Crown Office said.Prosecutors said that a lengthy and detailed police search of the...
Bus firm offering ‘guaranteed’ interviews for Amazon staff who could lose jobs
Bosses at a bus firm have promised guaranteed interviews for Amazon staff who face losing their jobs after the online retailer announced plans to close its Gourock site.About 300 workers at the fulfilment centre could be impacted.McGill’s Buses has offered interviews to all Amazon staff at risk of redundancy as it seeks to recruit workers for a range of vacancies it has available across Scotland.The McGill’s Group is offering a guaranteed interviewSandy Easdale, McGill’s ownerThe Greenock-based firm, owned by brothers Sandy and James Easdale, said it has a range of positions available – with those currently working at Amazon being urged...
BBC
Chris Mason: Section 35 - The wire in devolution never before tripped
Wandering up the green-carpeted spiral staircase of Bute House, the official residence of the first minister of Scotland, pictures of those who've been able to call this place home hang from the walls. There are five pictures: those of Donald Dewar, Henry McLeish, Jack McConnell, Alex Salmond and Nicola Sturgeon.
Lee Anderson MP faces Twitter storm after sharing salary and personal details of young staffer
The Ashfield MP was dubbed '30p Lee' for his comments last summer suggesting families could cook fresh meals for less than 30p and he faces fresh backlash over his latest tweet.
