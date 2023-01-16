A new series from writer/actor Malachi Rivers (Mank, Poz Roz) is in development. ‘Moments’ includes Rutina Wesley (Queen Sugar) Sufe Bradshaw (Veep), Devere Rogers (Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul), Thomas Hobson (That Girl Lay Lay) and Desean Terry (The Morning Show). Described as a weekly group therapy session gone wrong, the series plans to tackle various issues, including domestic violence, eating disorders, abandonment issues and more, all while the group is guided by a mind-reading therapist and time-traveling partner. “I created ‘Moments’ during the heart of the pandemic,when I had to really hone my craft and create something I...

