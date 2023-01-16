ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Deadline

New Series ‘Moments’ Brings Group Therapy Topics Alive With All-Star Cast

A new series from writer/actor Malachi Rivers (Mank, Poz Roz) is in development. ‘Moments’ includes Rutina Wesley (Queen Sugar) Sufe Bradshaw (Veep), Devere Rogers (Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul), Thomas Hobson (That Girl Lay Lay) and Desean Terry (The Morning Show). Described as a weekly group therapy session gone wrong, the series plans to tackle various issues, including domestic violence, eating disorders, abandonment issues and more, all while the group is guided by a mind-reading therapist and time-traveling partner. “I created ‘Moments’ during the heart of the pandemic,when I had to really hone my craft and create something I...
AFP

Sundance film fest finally returns to mountain

Indie filmmakers and Hollywood stars pulled on their snow boots and headed to the mountains of Utah for the first time in three years, as the Sundance festival returned Thursday. "It's just exciting to be back at the mountain," said Sundance CEO Joana Vicente at a press conference Thursday.
PARK CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy