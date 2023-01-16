Check out the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. Shiba Inu (SHIB) team introduces basic concepts of Shibarium. Yesterday, the team behind the Shiba Inu project published a blog post, introducing the underlying concepts of Shibarium, the long-awaited Layer 2 blockchain. According to the post, Shibarium will provide its users with various opportunities, particularly in terms of services like NFT adoption and transaction fees. The responsibility for providing scalability and security will be shared between those who deploy nodes and delegators, people who set up token staking contracts. Last but not least, users will be able to access Shibarium's test tokens through private test network portals.

2 DAYS AGO