This is a story I just heard about only 10 minutes ago. I didn't know this about Rodger Goodell, the National Football League Commissioner - I mean yesterday I wrote a story about him responding to a very sarcastic, beer-drinking Vikings fan that began his show of mourning ( minutes after the Vikings were eliminated in post-season play by the New York Giants ) by calling out and cursing at Rodger, who was with a group of people walking off the field - click here to watch his response. So honestly I left work yesterday with the opinion that everyone in the world ( or at least in SKOL country ) hates Mr. Goodell. I was unaware he could deliver any kind of emotions that would touch our heart string - I was way wrong.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO