Read full article on original website
Related
In soaked California, few homeowners have flood insurance
ACAMPO, CALIF. — On Sunday morning, Kyle Starks woke up to floodwaters that reached the door of his Jeep after yet another heavy rain storm drenched California. Emergency crews showed up with boats to float Starks and other residents of his rural mobile home park in Acampo to safety.
Rare attack in Alaska renews interest in polar bear patrols
ANCHORAGE, ALASKA — For isolated communities at the top of the world, keeping the planet’s largest land predators -- polar bears -- out of town is key to coexistence. That can mean patrolling for the animals by snowmobile or four-wheeler, shooing them away with spotlights or a revved engine, or hazing them with beanbag shotguns. In one Canadian town, polar bears that can't be scared off are kept in an air-conditioned “bear jail” until they can be flown out onto the sea ice. Such bear patrols have long succeeded in reducing conflict.
Coast Guard monitoring Russian spy ship on patrol off Hawaii
WASHINGTON — A Russian spy ship has been patrolling off the coast of Hawaii but so far has remained in international waters, the Pentagon said Thursday. While the appearance of a Russian surveillance ship along the U.S. coastline is not unusual, this one has attracted more attention because of heightened tensions between the U.S. and Russia over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine and veiled threats to employ nuclear weapons.
J.B. Smoove to bring 'Physical Therapy Tour' to Carolina Theatre in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — J.B. Smoove is finally coming home to perform in his home state of North Carolina. On Saturday night, the Plymouth, North Carolina, native is bringing his “Physical Therapy Tour” to the Carolina Theatre in Durham. Smoove’s performance was initially scheduled for Oct. 1, 2022,...
Kansas man convicted of threatening to kill congressman
TOPEKA, KAN. — A federal court jury convicted a Kansas man who insisted that a death threat he made against U.S. Rep. Jake LaTurner was a message from God, amid what authorities have said is a sharp rise in threats against members of Congress and their families. Jurors found...
Can Josh Stein beat Mark Robinson in the NC governor's race? Insiders weigh in
Supporters of Attorney General Josh Stein certainly have plenty of reasons to believe he can become North Carolina’s next governor. Since becoming attorney general in 2016, Stein has secured landmark legal victories against drug makers and tobacco companies. He’s one of only a handful of Democrats to have won statewide races in North Carolina in recent years. And he’ll likely face a Republican opponent in Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson who’s known for making controversial statements about women, the LGBTQ community, and abortion — things that could be turnoffs to potentially deciding voter groups.
New Mexico shooting case revives pretrial detention debate
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A felon and failed political candidate suspected of orchestrating a series of drive-by shootings at the homes of four elected Democrat officials in New Mexico will be due in court next week for a detention hearing. Solomon Peña remains in custody pending a Jan. 23 hearing...
Gas prices spiking: NC gas prices jump 40 cents in a month. Here's why
Gas prices are spiking across North Carolina. In less than a month, the average price has jumped 40 cents -- an unexpected increase for this time of year. In Raleigh, the price of gas has increased 18 cents in just one week. Last week, gas was about $3.18 per gallon...
In Depth with Dan: Why NC lawmakers do not vote on every single bill
WRAL anchor/reporter Dan Haggerty explains why North Carolina lawmakers do not vote on every bill considered in the general assembly. WRAL state government reporter Travis Fain explains the history of when state lawmakers would intentionally hold votes on legislation when opposition members were away. WRAL anchor/reporter Dan Haggerty explains why...
Photos show aftermath of crash scene NC State Auditor Beth Wood is accused of leaving
RALEIGH, N.C. — New photos show the aftermath of a downtown Raleigh crash that North Carolina State Auditor Beth Wood is charged with fleeing. WRAL News on Friday obtained images of the Dec. 8 crash. The photos show a dark sedan partially atop a parked white car near the intersection of Hargett and Salisbury streets.
1st Black woman to serve in NC General Assembly dies, flags ordered to half-staff
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has ordered all U.S. and North Carolina flags at state facilities to half-staff until sunset on Friday in honor of former North Carolina House Representative Annie Brown Kennedy. Kennedy died on Tuesday at age 98. An Atlanta native, Kennedy was a...
Shooting death of 24-year-old Fort Bragg soldier in Raeford linked to Harnett Co. shooting, suspect chase into Virginia
Hoke County deputies found Staff Sgt. Jimmy Lee Smith III unresponsive on Hammock Lane just after 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. He was 24 years old. Sources close to the investigation tell WRAL News the shooting is connected to Thursday's incident out of Virginia where a Harnett County man was arrested after his fiancee told authorities he shot at her and her child on Wednesday night in Spring Lake. All three adults involved are soldiers at Fort Bragg. In that shooting, Brandon A. Amos-Dixon was charged with one felony count of being a fugitive from justice, one felony count of assault on a police officer, one felony count of eluding police, and one count of reckless driving.
Illinois medics charged in patient's killing held for trial
SPRINGFIELD, ILL. — An Illinois judge ruled Friday that prosecutors presented enough evidence to justify first-degree murder charges against two paramedics accused of strapping a patient facedown on a stretcher. Prosecutors filed the charges against Peggy Finley and Peter Cadigan on Jan. 9, nearly a month after 35-year-old Earl...
Bond hearing rescheduled for man accused of killing NC woman he met on social media
Myrtle Beach police arrested a man who they said is tied to a homicide investigation in North Carolina. William Hicks, 26, is charged with murder, robbery and kidnapping out of North Carolina in connection to KC Johnson’s death. A bond hearing was set for Wednesday afternoon but was pushed...
Lawmakers seek new court hearings on voter ID, redistricting
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Republican legislative leaders announced Friday that they’re asking the state’s highest court to reconsider decisions on redistricting and voter identification. North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore noted in a news release that GOP lawyers are asking justices to revisit decisions made under...
Pacioretty's injury overshadows Hurricanes' 5-2 win vs. Wild
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Carolina Hurricanes had just started to get their first looks at Max Pacioretty, who they hoped would become another needed scoring option for a Stanley Cup contender. Now they look likely to be without him because of a significant injury, one that overshadowed Thursday's win...
Student accused of threats against Cape Fear High School denied space at juvenile detention center
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Cumberland County School leaders are in a tricky spot after a 16-year-old special education student was caught with a hit-list and manifesto. Last week, a student who attends EE Smith High School made threats against Cape Fear High School students and administrators. Administrators at Cape Fear...
Weldon police say security cameras that could have solved man's murder have been offline for years
WELDON, N.C. — Weldon police said their security cameras were pointing right at the area where murdered man Keyon West’s body was dumped last month in the Roanoke River, but no video was recorded. The cameras have been offline since 2018 due to budget cuts, and the Weldon...
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
73K+
Followers
79K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0