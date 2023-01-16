CHICAGO (CBS) -- Only on 2: the family of a South Chicago Heights woman wants to see change in the criminal justice system, after the man charged in their loved one's murder was released from jail for now, because his case wasn't brought to trial within the required six-month time period.Drew Carter III is awaiting trial in the kidnapping and murder of Jessica Flores. Carter had been in custody in the case since March of 2019, but on Jan. 1, Carter walked out of the Lake County Jail in Crown Point, Indiana. His murder trial isn't set to begin until...

SOUTH CHICAGO HEIGHTS, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO