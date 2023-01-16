Read full article on original website
Slain woman's family wants to change Indiana law that set accused killer free before trial
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Only on 2: the family of a South Chicago Heights woman wants to see change in the criminal justice system, after the man charged in their loved one's murder was released from jail for now, because his case wasn't brought to trial within the required six-month time period.Drew Carter III is awaiting trial in the kidnapping and murder of Jessica Flores. Carter had been in custody in the case since March of 2019, but on Jan. 1, Carter walked out of the Lake County Jail in Crown Point, Indiana. His murder trial isn't set to begin until...
Fire at Indiana State Prison kills inmate, injures 2 others
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (AP) — An inmate was found dead after a fire at the Indiana State Prison, the Indiana Department of Correction said. The fire occurred just before 11 a.m. Saturday, a department spokesperson wrote in an email to The Times of Northwest Indiana. Michael W. Smith, 48, died and two other individuals were treated at nearby hospitals, the spokesperson said.
Judge declares mistrial after defendant in murder case tests positive for COVID
A mistrial was declared even before opening statements of a murder trial Wednesday after the defendant tested positive for COVID-19 at the Westchester County jail. Prosecutors and John Bobbitt's lawyer had finished picking the jury on Tuesday afternoon and those selected had returned to court Wednesday morning ready to be sworn in and hear opening statements. But Bobbitt was a no-show after jail officials notified prosecutors that he had tested positive.
Rural Illinois couple sentenced for identity theft, bank fraud
A man and woman from southern Illinois were sentenced this week after admitting to identity theft and bank fraud.
Loud Exhaust Results in Drug Bust
(Kingsford Heights, IN) - A loud muffler caught the attention of police, who arrested the driver for allegedly having a variety of drugs in Kingsford Heights. Matthew Rancatore, 34, is charged in La Porte Circuit Court. Nearly two weeks ago, an officer hearing the loud exhaust began following him and...
87-year-old man killed in central Indiana camper fire
87-year-old man killed in central Indiana camper …. 87-year-old man killed in central Indiana camper fire. Two breast cancer survivors discuss Community Health Network's Commit to One campaign. ATF example of flame jetting. Flame jetting is a phenomenon where an external ignition source causes a sudden ignition of fuel within...
Indiana lawmakers consider longer ‘cooling off period’ for people arrested for alleged domestic violence
INDIANAPOLIS (WTHR/WNDU) - A bill is being considered in the Indiana Legislature that calls for a longer “cooling off” period for those accused of domestic violence. Currently, the law allows for a defendant to be held for eight hours. But according to our sister station WTHR in Indianapolis, advocates for domestic violence victims want to increase that to 24 hours to give victims time to make plans.
Self-defense claim leads to release of Neptune man in Oceanport love-triangle killing
FREEHOLD - Although no one contested a Neptune man fatally shot his lover’s former boyfriend in the chest at point-bank range, a judge on Wednesday ordered the alleged gunman released from jail to await trial in the man’s murder. Superior Court Judge Paul X. Escandon said Michael Westbrook,...
Wilkes-Barre police charge man, 27, with raping girl
WILKES-BARRE — City police detectives arrested Francis Shay Mapp on allegations he raped a 14-year-old girl Monday. Mapp, 27, was taken into custody when he arrived at his apartment, 295 Scott St., Apt. 303, as detectives were in the process of searching the residence with a search warrant. Detectives...
Indiana fugitive arrested in Glasgow
GLASGOW — Police arrested a fugitive from Indiana in Glasgow on Sunday. Before the arrest, Glasgow Police made a traffic stop along S.L. Rogers Wells Boulevard. A vehicle had an expired registration plate, according to a news release. Officers confirmed Richard A. Young, 64, of Edmonton, was a fugitive...
Indiana dad arrested on live TV after toddler shown playing with gun
BEECH GROVE, Ind. (WTVO) — Police arrested an Indiana man on live TV after doorbell camera footage showed his son carrying and firing a loaded handgun. The surveillance video, aired on Sunday night’s edition of the Reelz TV show On Patrol: Live, shows the 4-year-old boy wandering through an apartment stairwell in diapers, waiving the weapon around, […]
Massage therapist loses license over sexual-contact allegations
The state of Iowa has suspended the license of a central Iowa massage therapist for allegedly making improper sexual contact with a client. The Iowa Board of Massage Therapy charged therapist Hugh Parker of Nevada in June 2022 with the offense of either making improper sexual contact with a client or co-worker or making improper […] The post Massage therapist loses license over sexual-contact allegations appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
University Park Mall assault victim speaks out
Mishawaka, Ind. (WSBT) — "He could have had everything. I mean, even if there was some way for me to get her out and me stay, I mean I would have done anything just to get her out of the car." Those words, shared by a woman who was...
Drugs and guns found in vehicle following traffic stop in Spring Township
Jan. 17—Spring Township police found heroin, methamphetamine, other drugs and several guns in a vehicle they stopped in the township, leading to the arrest of a Philadelphia man. Police gave this account Tuesday:. About 11 a.m. on Monday police stopped the car on Route 222 near the Adamstown exit.
Video shows toddler carrying, firing loaded gun
BEECH GROVE, Ind. (WTVO) — Shocking video captured by a doorbell camera at an Indiana apartment complex shows a diaper-wearing toddler carrying a handgun and firing it. The surveillance video, captured on a neighbor’s doorbell camera and aired on Sunday night’s edition of On Patrol: Live, shows the boy carrying the gun in the apartment’s […]
Police: Stolen vehicle rolls over in St. Paul, good Samaritan stops to help and he’s carjacked
A good Samaritan stopped to help after a vehicle rolled over on a St. Paul highway, but he soon became the victim of a carjacking, police say. Officers who pulled up to the scene saw a woman from the crashed vehicle fighting with the man who’d stopped to help, said Sgt. Mike Ernster, a police spokesman. She then drove away in his car.
Federal prosecutors charge Westminster man in deadly psychedelic drug distribution case
A Westminster man faces a federal charge of of distributing the psychoactive substance ibogaine leading to death of one person, according to a Friday news release. The U.S. District Attorney in Colorado charged Ameen Alai, 49, on one count of distributing ibogaine on March 19, 2021, leading to the death of one person, the agency announced. Alai also went by the alias "Adam Powars."
Indiana Has an Official State Pie and it Looks Delicious
Each state has different things that are named official representations of that state. For instance, the official state bird of Indiana and Kentucky is the Cardinal. The Indiana State river is the Wabash River. There is even a state flower of Indiana, the Peony. But, did you know there is...
Indiana man sentenced for role in Cortland drug trafficking conspiracy
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Indiana man with ties to a Cortland drug trafficking conspiracy is sentenced in United States District Court. 57-year-old John Rice was sentenced to 63 months in federal prison Friday. As part of his guilty plea, he admitted to supplying over 50 grams of methamphetamine and a handgun to Cortland based drug dealer Kyle Leeper. Leeper was sentenced to 40 years in November for the murder of a California man during a drug deal in 2019 as part of the conspiracy.
Different license plates available to support veterans
BEDFORD – The Bureau of Motor Vehicles offers a number of distinctive license plates for military personnel, Hoosier veterans, and for civilians to show their support for the armed forces, and Veterans Affairs Officer Brad Bough shared that information with the commissioners Tuesday morning. “100 percent of the sales...
