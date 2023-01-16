ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Gambling proposals gain traction in the Texas Legislature

AUSTIN, Texas - In Texas, you can play the lottery and win at bingo. But betting on sports and playing your luck in a casino; that’s not legal. The Lone Star State has been tough on gambling for decades. For example, the state penal code of 1879 even outlawed betting on the outcome of an election. Violating that law carried a fine of up to $1,000.
Daylight saving time in Texas could be put to a vote in November

AUSTIN, Texas - A new bill has been proposed in the Texas Legislature that would put daylight saving time on this year's November ballot. Austin-area Representative Vikki Goodwin introduced House Joint Resolution 80. If the bill is passed, it would give voters the choice to observe standard time year-round or...
Central Texas weather: Sunshine today, then rain chances increase

AUSTIN, Texas - Just a beautiful winter day is on tap for us. Sunshine for the win today along with low humidity and light winds. After jacket weather in the morning, it will feel amazing in the afternoon with highs in the upper 60s. Still a little warmer than average...
Wes Moore to be sworn in as the 63rd Governor of Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Wes Moore will be sworn in as the 63rd Governor of Maryland on Wednesday, Jan. 18, and will make history as the state's first Black governor. Aruna Miller will also be making history as the first woman South Asian Lieutenant Governor of not just Maryland but the entire country.
MARYLAND STATE

