fox7austin.com
Gambling proposals gain traction in the Texas Legislature
AUSTIN, Texas - In Texas, you can play the lottery and win at bingo. But betting on sports and playing your luck in a casino; that’s not legal. The Lone Star State has been tough on gambling for decades. For example, the state penal code of 1879 even outlawed betting on the outcome of an election. Violating that law carried a fine of up to $1,000.
fox7austin.com
Daylight saving time in Texas could be put to a vote in November
AUSTIN, Texas - A new bill has been proposed in the Texas Legislature that would put daylight saving time on this year's November ballot. Austin-area Representative Vikki Goodwin introduced House Joint Resolution 80. If the bill is passed, it would give voters the choice to observe standard time year-round or...
fox7austin.com
Central Texas weather: Sunshine today, then rain chances increase
AUSTIN, Texas - Just a beautiful winter day is on tap for us. Sunshine for the win today along with low humidity and light winds. After jacket weather in the morning, it will feel amazing in the afternoon with highs in the upper 60s. Still a little warmer than average...
fox7austin.com
Rent The Chicken offers Texas residents a chance to hatch their own eggs
HOUSTON - The cost of eggs is going up at grocery stores, and you may have entertained the idea of having your own in your backyard. Well, now might be your chance!. Rent The Chicken offers Texas residents the opportunity to raise their own chickens and farm their own eggs.
fox7austin.com
Central Texas weather: Cooler temperatures on the way
It was another above average day but things will start to return to normal. Scott Fisher has all the details in his full forecast.
fox7austin.com
Brian Walshe, husband of missing Massachusetts woman, allegedly searched ways to dispose of body
Listen: Full list of Google searches allegedly made by Brian Walshe. "How long before a body starts to smell" and "10 ways to dispose of a dead body if you really need to," were among a series of online searches Brian Walshe is accused of making on Jan. 1, 2023, days before his wife was reported missing.
fox7austin.com
Central Texas weather: Record-breaking day but changes coming
Things were a lot different the last time it was so warm on January 17. Scott Fisher talks about that and when it'll start cooling down in his full forecast.
fox7austin.com
Texas DPS needs help finding pickup involved in deadly hit-and-run
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) needs help finding a Dodge Ram that might have been involved in a deadly hit and run. DPS says a vehicle hit a pedestrian on FM 973 near Tesla Road in Southeast Travis County on December 6, 2022 between 9:45 and 11 p.m.
fox7austin.com
Plane flies over Texas State Capitol with banner urging vote on 'Texit'
A single-engine plane flew above the Texas State Capitol as Gov. Greg Abbott took the oath of office and kicked off his third term. FOX 7 Austin's Rudy Koski has more on what the plane's banner said and who was behind it.
fox7austin.com
Wes Moore to be sworn in as the 63rd Governor of Maryland
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Wes Moore will be sworn in as the 63rd Governor of Maryland on Wednesday, Jan. 18, and will make history as the state's first Black governor. Aruna Miller will also be making history as the first woman South Asian Lieutenant Governor of not just Maryland but the entire country.
fox7austin.com
Central Texas Weather: Near record heat ahead of tomorrow's cold front
80s again today, but cooler weather is on the way, along with a couple of chances for some rain. Zack Shields has details on the upcoming weather changes in your full forecast.
