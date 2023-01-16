Read full article on original website
Discovering the 05 Best places to live in Colorado: A guide to popular communities
Best places to live in Colorado: Colorado is a developing state, making it an alluring option for people to live in. The state is a perfect blend of diverse living regions such as rural, towns, and urban communities. The best place to live in Colorado state for you will be...
What's harming Colorado more: Alcohol or Marijuana use?
Marijuana has been legal since November 2012 and has boosted tax revenue by $2,344,036,689 in that time. Some say it benefits Colorado to have legalized marijuana:. Others say it's caused more harm than good and the taxes from marijuana aren't being spent where they're needed.
A Known Active Cult in Colorado is Accused of Terrible Things
It may come as a surprise to find out that a notorious, real-life cult is still around after being accused and investigated for terrible things, but it's likely even more shocking to find out that the cult operates right here in Colorado. In fact, you may have patronized one of their multiple businesses in the state and not even have known it.
State, hospital association paint different pictures of Colorado nonprofit hospitals' finances
DENVER — Nonprofit hospitals do not have to pay taxes. In return, they are expected to invest money in the communities they serve. During his State of the State address, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) accused nonprofit hospitals of hoarding money and overcharging patients. "Some large hospital systems are...
Gov. Polis says everyone in Colorado will "live their best life." Is it realistic?
Governor Jared Polis has begun his second term in office in Colorado. His inauguration speech was based around the idea of everyone in Colorado "living their best life." A future where there is unity and where everyone in Colorado thrives. A Colorado for all.
These Snarky Colorado Signs Catch the Eye of People Passing By
Those passing through Colorado often stop to take in the sights of majestic mountains, unique wildlife, or scenic forests. But sometimes it's the little things that catch our attention along the side of the road that are most worth pulling off for. Some of the snarky signs situated throughout the...
Democrats in Colorado’s legislature want a ban on so-called assault weapons. Jared Polis doesn’t appear to be on board.
Three Democratic state lawmakers are preparing to introduce legislation banning so-called assault weapons in Colorado in response to the mass shootings that have plagued the state. But to get the bill into law they’ll need the signature of Gov. Jared Polis, who is already signaling that he’s not keen on...
They were told their mother's death was peaceful. It was all a lie. Questions persist about Colorado's oversight of assisted living industry
Donna Golden had slipped into pajamas and was watching the news the night it all began. She was exhausted. The heat had been excruciating that day, topping 100 degrees in Grand Junction and prompting the National Weather Service to issue its first-ever excessive heat warning for the region. A little past 10 p.m. on June 14, 2021, her cellphone chimed. “Donna, I’m just so sorry to tell you your mother...
Gov. Polis says "We need more housing now!" Where should the new cheap houses be built in Colorado?
Finding a cheap house isn't easy. In his State of the State speech, Gov. Polis talked about the problem of housing. "Many Coloradans are struggling to find a place where they can affordable to live. Many more are being forced out of their neighborhoods with no hope of ever living close to where they work," said Polis in his speech.
400 percent increase in parking fee at popular Colorado destination
Visiting a Front Ranger favorite found northwest of Idaho Springs that provides access to the James Peak Wilderness area has reportedly gotten more expensive. Operated by a private owner, visitors to the St. Mary's Glacier Trailhead are reporting that the parking fee has increased from $5 to $20 per vehicle, with recent visitors noting that a parking attendant was on-site to collect the $20 in cash only. Prior reports noted that pay stations were used for permitting – whether or not this is still an option during some hours is unknown.
Many Colorado residents will see one-time payment up to $1,500 by January 31st
Here's some great news if you are a taxpayer in Colorado. You are likely eligible to receive between $750 and $1,500 of dollars from the state of Colorado as a tax refund and you'll be receiving it in the next two weeks. The goal of this program is to help provide some inflation relief for Coloradans. Here are the details: Colorado Cash Back (Senate Bill 22-233) residents who filed a 2021 DR 0104 by October 17, 2022, will receive a refund by January 31, 2023.
Mountain Parks Electric Gives Notice
Mountain Parks Electric has served notice that it intends to leave Tri-State Generation and Transmission by January 16, 2025. “The board looked at a number of factors and made the determination that now would be the time to give notice of our intent to exit,” said Mark Johnston, the general manager of the Granby-based electrical cooperative. It serves 22,000 members in Colorado’s Grand and Jackson counties.
Colorado snowpack reaches level not hit until February 22 in 2022
Colorado's statewide snowpack continues to skyrocket compared to the 30-year to-date median, with only one river basin now left behind what's typical at this point in the year. According to the USDA, snowpack in Colorado is at 134 percent of the to-date statewide median, bolstered by a snowy start to...
Colorado Option sign-up numbers are in. But the debate over the Jared Polis-backed insurance plan is far from over.
Roughly 35,000 people signed up for a Colorado Option health insurance plan in the program’s first year, Gov. Jared Polis announced Tuesday during his State of the State speech. The figure includes approximately 25,000 people who signed up for a Colorado Option plan through the state’s Connect for Health...
Polis touts factory-built homes as part of affordable housing plan
Gov. Jared Polis says expanding affordable housing will be a top priority of his over the next four years. In his State of the State address, the governor said everything ties back to housing - water, climate goals, the economy and transportation. He said if the state doesn't act now, it will reach the point of no return.Our resources - including land - are finite and the governor says we can't afford to make the mistakes California has. He laid out a wide-ranging plan to address the crisis and highlighted Fading West Development, a manufactured home builder in Buena Vista,...
WARNING: Extremely Dangerous Plants Growing in Colorado Right Now
Being outdoors in Colorado can mean encountering all kinds of plants, never mind the occasional bear. Did you know there are at least 14 different plants growing in the Centennial state that can be harmful or fatal to people or pets?. In some instances, these plants look pretty tasty to...
Winter storms give Colorado a big boost in snowpack totals
DENVER — January is not normally a stellar month for high snow accumulations in Denver. That makes Wednesday's storm a pretty big deal, according to assistant state climatologist Becky Bolinger. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Denver metro area from 5 p.m. Tuesday to 5 p.m....
Popular Local Colorado Brewery Set To Close After 15 Years
Colorado has no shortage of awesome local breweries, but after 15 amazing years, we're having to say goodbye to another great local Colorado favorite. We're pretty spoiled around Colorado when it comes to how many great local breweries we have around us. Especially in Northern Colorado. The blood, sweat, and tears that it takes to operate any successful local business can be a lot. When you're talking about what it takes to successfully run a local brewery and tap room, it can be even more. Sadly, sometimes it can be too much. Be it financially, the schedule, the stress, or even finding enough staff to keep the doors open as of late, it can all be extremely taxing. One local Colorado brewery, that's been in Colorado for 15 years, has decided to call it a day.
What Goes on at a Colorado Psychedelic Club Bash?
Ever since Colorado decriminalized certain psychedelic drugs including psilocybin mushrooms last year, awareness and celebration of these mind-altering substances have been fairly widespread across the state. On the heels of Proposition 122 passing, Colorado will see, among other things, a big psychedelic convention take place, as well as a large...
Does Colorado Have Common-Law Marriage?
There are a lot of myths and misconceptions about common-law marriage in Colorado. Back in the 1950s, crooner Frank Sinatra had a top 10 hit with a song called Love and Marriage. Just for fun, you can watch Frank sing the classic song at the end of this post. It went something like this.
