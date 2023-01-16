Mental illness led to the deaths of a mother and two children who died of hypothermia in Pontiac. The woman's 10-year-old daughter had attempted to get help for the family. Monica Cannady and her two young boys were found in a wooded area of Pontiac on Sunday (1/15), roughly a mile from their home. Investigators believe the family had been outside in the cold for several days.

