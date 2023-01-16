ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
100.5 The River

These 30 Michigan Kids All Went Missing in 2022

According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these 30 Michigan kids have gone missing since January 1, 2022, and still have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
MICHIGAN STATE
100.5 The River

10-Year-Old Girl Seeks Help After Finding Her Family Dead in Pontiac

Mental illness led to the deaths of a mother and two children who died of hypothermia in Pontiac. The woman's 10-year-old daughter had attempted to get help for the family. Monica Cannady and her two young boys were found in a wooded area of Pontiac on Sunday (1/15), roughly a mile from their home. Investigators believe the family had been outside in the cold for several days.
PONTIAC, MI
100.5 The River

Jim Harbaugh To Remain As Head Coach Of The Michigan Wolverines

Jim Harbaugh told University of Michigan President he will continue as the head coach of the Wolverines. The Harbaugh Name Is Synonymous With Coaching Football. The Harbaugh name is synonymous with coaching football. The picture above shows brothers John and Jim Harbaugh with their father Jack Harbaugh and all three have been head football coaches.
ANN ARBOR, MI
100.5 The River

100.5 The River

Grand Rapids, MI
6K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

100.5 The River plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy