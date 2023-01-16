JOHNSON COUNTY – A Whiteman Airforce Base resident was seriously injured after the vehicle she was driving overturned in Johnson County Friday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Amy Sjoholm was traveling northbound on MO 23 when she looked down at her cats that were walking around the front seat. The vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway, impacted an embankment and became airborne. The Tesla Model 3 then began to overturn and came to rest in the northbound lane of the road.

