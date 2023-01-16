ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee's Summit, MO

KMZU

Whiteman Airforce Base resident seriously injured in rollover crash

JOHNSON COUNTY – A Whiteman Airforce Base resident was seriously injured after the vehicle she was driving overturned in Johnson County Friday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Amy Sjoholm was traveling northbound on MO 23 when she looked down at her cats that were walking around the front seat. The vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway, impacted an embankment and became airborne. The Tesla Model 3 then began to overturn and came to rest in the northbound lane of the road.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Illinois man's detour into Saline County ends with drug, burglary charges

BLACKBURN – An Illinois man who made his way into Saline County while traveling on I-70 is now facing felony drug and burglary charges. Online court records list Michael C. Lutman of Collinsville, Il. as charged with drug trafficking, possession of a controlled substance and first degree burglary in relation to the incident that occurred Jan. 12 at a residence in Blackburn.
SALINE COUNTY, IL
KAKE TV

Kansas woman dies after being ejected from her SUV in crash

FORD COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - A woman was ejected from her SUV after leaving the road in a fatal Monday morning crash. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash took place shortly before 9:30 a.m. when 56-year-old Marca Berger was driving north on 105 Road. Her vehicle left the road and after overcorrecting, left the road again causing her SUV to roll. Berger was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.
KANSAS STATE
KMZU

Christina Lynn George

Christina Lynn George, 47, of Lexington, Missouri formerly of Savannah, Missouri passed away January 18, 2023, at Harrison County Hospital in Bethany, Missouri. Visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., Thursday, January 26, 2023, at Walker-Nadler-Fuller Funeral Home, 1720 S. St., Lexington, MO, 64067, 660-259-2245. A funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, January 26, 2023, at the funeral home. Interment will be in Machpelah Cemetery. Memories of Christina and condolences for her family may be left at www.LedfordFamilyFH.com or on our Facebook page.
LEXINGTON, MO

