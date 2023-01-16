Read full article on original website
KMZU
Whiteman Airforce Base resident seriously injured in rollover crash
JOHNSON COUNTY – A Whiteman Airforce Base resident was seriously injured after the vehicle she was driving overturned in Johnson County Friday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Amy Sjoholm was traveling northbound on MO 23 when she looked down at her cats that were walking around the front seat. The vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway, impacted an embankment and became airborne. The Tesla Model 3 then began to overturn and came to rest in the northbound lane of the road.
84-year-old woman seriously injured after vehicle overturns in Cass County crash
One woman sustained serious injuries and another suffered moderate injuries in a two-vehicle crash in Cass County, Missouri.
KMZU
Oak Grove man seriously injured in Lafayette County crash overnight
LAFAYETTE COUNTY – An Oak Grove driver was seriously injured in a Lafayette County crash early Friday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says an eastbound vehicle driven by Christopher Culp, 34, crossed the center of Route TT, traveled off the left side and impacted an embankment. Culp was...
Police respond to double shooting in south Kansas City
Two people were injured in a shooting at a home in south Kansas City, Missouri, on Friday afternoon.
KCMO man shot 8 times managed to ID his killer before dying
A Kansas City, Missouri, man who suffered eight gunshot wounds managed to call police, identify the man who shot him and wait for police on the front porch of a house before his death.
Kansas City, Missouri, firefighters turn back smoke, fire at apartment building
Firefighters in Kansas City, Missouri, responded to a two-story apartment fire on Benton Boulevard early Friday morning.
Driver, students escape injury after school bus erupts in flames in Kansas City
The driver and all the students escaped injury after a school bus caught fire on Tuesday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri.
Rare ‘MoMo’ twins born at Overland Park Regional Medical Center
Wyleigh and Winnie McLaughlin were born to parents Alijah and Justin McLaughlin at Overland Park Regional Medical Center.
1 man dead in Thursday morning shooting in east Kansas City
One person died in a shooting on Thursday morning in Kansas City, Missouri. The shooting happened in the 7600 block of E. 108th Terrace at around 10:38 a.m.
Multi-vehicle crash involving nine semitrucks closes I-70 between Airpark, Kansas border
A multi-vehicle crash involving nine semitrucks closed both directions of Interstate 70 from Airpark to the Kansas border Wednesday evening, according to a tweet from the Colorado State Patrol. I-70 is closed between E-470 (3 miles west of Watkins) and the Kansas border (10 miles west of Burlington) due to...
KMZU
Illinois man's detour into Saline County ends with drug, burglary charges
BLACKBURN – An Illinois man who made his way into Saline County while traveling on I-70 is now facing felony drug and burglary charges. Online court records list Michael C. Lutman of Collinsville, Il. as charged with drug trafficking, possession of a controlled substance and first degree burglary in relation to the incident that occurred Jan. 12 at a residence in Blackburn.
Suspects still on the run after Missouri home invasion, drive-by shooting and chase
A home invasion in Blue Springs leads to a drive-by shooting in Independence then a high-speed chase down Interstate 435.
Leawood family mourns woman killed by suspected drunk driver
Police said the driver was going more than twice the speed limit and had a blood alcohol level more than three times the legal limit.
KAKE TV
Kansas woman dies after being ejected from her SUV in crash
FORD COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - A woman was ejected from her SUV after leaving the road in a fatal Monday morning crash. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash took place shortly before 9:30 a.m. when 56-year-old Marca Berger was driving north on 105 Road. Her vehicle left the road and after overcorrecting, left the road again causing her SUV to roll. Berger was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.
Missouri AMBER Alert: 8-month-old found safe, suspect at large
The Kansas City Police Department says 8-month-old Malani Avery has been located safe after an AMBER Alert was issued Wednesday.
Suspected drunk driver charged in Overland Park crash that left woman dead
Alexander Grayson Kohrs was charged last week with second-degree murder and DUI/involuntary manslaughter.
KMBC.com
School bus catches fire, burns completely, Tuesday afternoon in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A scary fire broke out in Kansas City on Tuesday afternoon. A school bus caught fire and was completely engulfed in flames near Wornall Road and Ward Parkway. No injuries have been reported to the driver and or any students who might have been on...
Kansas City mother relieved after baby at center of Amber Alert safely returned
A Kansas City, Missouri, mother is feeling a sense of relief after her six-month-old baby girl was safely returned to her on Wednesday.
KMZU
Christina Lynn George
Christina Lynn George, 47, of Lexington, Missouri formerly of Savannah, Missouri passed away January 18, 2023, at Harrison County Hospital in Bethany, Missouri. Visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., Thursday, January 26, 2023, at Walker-Nadler-Fuller Funeral Home, 1720 S. St., Lexington, MO, 64067, 660-259-2245. A funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, January 26, 2023, at the funeral home. Interment will be in Machpelah Cemetery. Memories of Christina and condolences for her family may be left at www.LedfordFamilyFH.com or on our Facebook page.
Johnson County fire crews investigate Popeyes restaurant fire in Mission
Johnson County fire crews are investigating a fire at the Popeyes restaurant in Mission, Kansas, early Wednesday morning.
