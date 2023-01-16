ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Larry Brown Sports

LSU loses QB from infamous Brian Kelly video to Ole Miss

It was just over a year ago that Brian Kelly had taken over the job at LSU and had everyone laughing over his fake accent and funny recruiting videos. Kelly seemed to stray so far out of character as he tried to fit in with his new job. But a year later, things are looking... The post LSU loses QB from infamous Brian Kelly video to Ole Miss appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BATON ROUGE, LA
klax-tv.com

Large crowd shows up for statue unveiling

Former LSU Tigers women’s basketball player Seimone Augustus was honored by a statue that was unveiled outside the program’s arena, the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, on Sunday in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Augustus went to the women’s Final Four three times with the Tigers. She was then the No....
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Greg McElroy calls Alabama-LSU division title race a 'toss-up' in 2023

Greg McElroy is viewing Alabama and LSU on equal footing as the SEC West rivals head into this offseason. The Crimson Tide and Tigers are widely viewed as the top contenders for the West in 2023. McElroy said he would give the slight edge to Alabama because it will host LSU next season, but he called the race a “toss-up.”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

What Walker Howard said about leaving LSU football, entering transfer portal

BATON ROUGE - LSU football freshman quarterback Walker Howard has confirmed he has entered the transfer portal and will be leaving LSU. Howard redshirted during his only season with the Tigers, appearing in just two games. He was the No. 40 prospect in the country out of St. Thomas More in Lafayette, according to 247Sports Composite, and the No. 5 quarterback in the Class of 2022. His father, Jamie, was LSU's starting quarterback from 1992-95.
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

LSU Reveals New SWAT Leaders For Spring Football

LSU head coach Brian Kelly announced the new SWAT Leaders for LSU Spring Football. Each SWAT Leader "will serve as a captain for their team throughout the spring workouts and practices." The new SWAT Leaders are Josh Williams, Garrett Nussmeier, Charles Turner, Jay Bramblett, Jayden Daniels, Miles Frazier, Mekhi Wingo,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

LSU's early enrollees transition from high school to SEC

LSU signed 25 high school players during the Early Signing Period in December that has the Tigers sitting with the No. 5 class on the 247Sports Team Recruiting Rankings. Brian Kelly and his staff welcomed 13 of those signees to campus over the weekend as early enrollees, providing immediate help to his roster that will take the field for spring practice.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

Deep freeze means fewer crawfish, higher prices at start of season

Tony’s Seafood in Baton Rouge has been a hotspot for crawfish lovers for years. But thanks to last month’s four-day freeze in south Louisiana, customers at Tony’s and other local seafood restaurants can expect to pay more at the start of the season. The Crawfish App reported...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KTBS

LSU student dies in hospital after being struck by car

BATON ROUGE, La. - An LSU sophomore has died after being struck by an oncoming vehicle on Burbank Drive early Sunday morning. According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, the crash happened on Burbank Drive at Pelican Lakes Parkway around 3 a.m. Sunday. Deputies said the student, 19-year-old Madison Brooks of Covington, was standing in the middle of the road when she was hit.
BATON ROUGE, LA

