LSU Trending For PAC-12 Linebacker
Tigers continue working in the transfer portal with Oregon State LB Omar Speights trending their way.
NOLA.com
Momentum building for LSU women's basketball team ahead of rematch against Arkansas
LSU looked like a team whose momentum is gaining during its last game, but the Tigers will face a team that is also on a roll when Arkansas comes to the Pete Maravich Assembly Center for an 8 p.m. tipoff Thursday. The No. 3 Tigers (18-0, 6-0 Southeastern Conference) looked...
LSU loses QB from infamous Brian Kelly video to Ole Miss
It was just over a year ago that Brian Kelly had taken over the job at LSU and had everyone laughing over his fake accent and funny recruiting videos. Kelly seemed to stray so far out of character as he tried to fit in with his new job. But a year later, things are looking... The post LSU loses QB from infamous Brian Kelly video to Ole Miss appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NOLA.com
Here’s where LSU women’s basketball stands in NCAA, season projections as of Jan. 17
Welcome to our first weekly look at the LSU women’s basketball team’s NCAA Tournament projections and other related NCAA Tournament information for the No. 3-ranked Tigers (No. 4 coaches’ poll) as they roll toward Selection Sunday on March 12. This file will be updated through the remainder of the season.
theadvocate.com
An LSU football junior from Baton Rouge has decided to enter the transfer portal
LSU redshirt junior offensive guard Kardell Thomas is entering the NCAA transfer portal, he said Wednesday. Thomas, a former top 100 recruit from Baton Rouge, started two games over the last four seasons. He wants to find more playing time with his last two years of eligibility. “Unfortunately my time...
NOLA.com
Must be the hair: LSU 3-point shooter Jasmine Carson elevating her overall game
It’s not hard finding LSU guard Jasmine Carson once the game is underway. Carson’s unique, bright-yellow hairdo isolates her like a tracer light, and teammates are always looking for her, especially outside the 3-point line. “The coaches say, ‘Well we always know where Jas is on film,'” Carson...
klax-tv.com
Large crowd shows up for statue unveiling
Former LSU Tigers women’s basketball player Seimone Augustus was honored by a statue that was unveiled outside the program’s arena, the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, on Sunday in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Augustus went to the women’s Final Four three times with the Tigers. She was then the No....
saturdaydownsouth.com
Greg McElroy calls Alabama-LSU division title race a 'toss-up' in 2023
Greg McElroy is viewing Alabama and LSU on equal footing as the SEC West rivals head into this offseason. The Crimson Tide and Tigers are widely viewed as the top contenders for the West in 2023. McElroy said he would give the slight edge to Alabama because it will host LSU next season, but he called the race a “toss-up.”
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
What Walker Howard said about leaving LSU football, entering transfer portal
BATON ROUGE - LSU football freshman quarterback Walker Howard has confirmed he has entered the transfer portal and will be leaving LSU. Howard redshirted during his only season with the Tigers, appearing in just two games. He was the No. 40 prospect in the country out of St. Thomas More in Lafayette, according to 247Sports Composite, and the No. 5 quarterback in the Class of 2022. His father, Jamie, was LSU's starting quarterback from 1992-95.
tigerdroppings.com
LSU Reveals New SWAT Leaders For Spring Football
LSU head coach Brian Kelly announced the new SWAT Leaders for LSU Spring Football. Each SWAT Leader "will serve as a captain for their team throughout the spring workouts and practices." The new SWAT Leaders are Josh Williams, Garrett Nussmeier, Charles Turner, Jay Bramblett, Jayden Daniels, Miles Frazier, Mekhi Wingo,...
theadvocate.com
LSU forward Mwani Wilkinson's season is over after having shoulder surgery
LSU junior forward Mwani Wilkinson will miss the rest of the season after having shoulder surgery, coach Matt McMahon said Monday night. McMahon said on his weekly radio show that Wilkinson originally hurt his shoulder in preseason practice and tried to play through it in the first two months of the season.
LSU's early enrollees transition from high school to SEC
LSU signed 25 high school players during the Early Signing Period in December that has the Tigers sitting with the No. 5 class on the 247Sports Team Recruiting Rankings. Brian Kelly and his staff welcomed 13 of those signees to campus over the weekend as early enrollees, providing immediate help to his roster that will take the field for spring practice.
NOLA.com
Port Allen basketball wins intense overtime battle of state champions against Carver
Two reigning state champions met for a back-and-forth overtime battle Tuesday night in Port Allen. Port Allen High, the defending Class 2A champs, edged 4A winners Carver 64-58. District 11-4A Carver (12-8) committed three turnovers in the overtime period, and all District 6-3A Port Allen (18-1) needed was a couple...
Lafayette Native on THE ROOKIE and THE ROOKIE: FEDS
Breaux Bridge native and actress, Ashli Auguillard, emerged as the surprise "bad guy" on the special ABC crossover event of THE ROOKIE and THE ROOKIE: FEDS.
LSU Confirms Student Struck by Vehicle While Standing in Middle of Roadway Has Died
An LSU student who was on life support after being hit in the middle of the roadway has died.
Baton Rouge Business Report
Deep freeze means fewer crawfish, higher prices at start of season
Tony’s Seafood in Baton Rouge has been a hotspot for crawfish lovers for years. But thanks to last month’s four-day freeze in south Louisiana, customers at Tony’s and other local seafood restaurants can expect to pay more at the start of the season. The Crawfish App reported...
Ahead of big Powerball jackpot drawing, where did past winners buy their tickets?
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Ahead of an upcoming Powerball drawing, Louisiana Lottery officials revealed where past winners bought their tickets. The next Powerball drawing will take place on the evening of Monday, Jan. 16. Lottery officials said the jackpot is estimated to be worth around $416 million. One lucky...
KTBS
LSU student dies in hospital after being struck by car
BATON ROUGE, La. - An LSU sophomore has died after being struck by an oncoming vehicle on Burbank Drive early Sunday morning. According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, the crash happened on Burbank Drive at Pelican Lakes Parkway around 3 a.m. Sunday. Deputies said the student, 19-year-old Madison Brooks of Covington, was standing in the middle of the road when she was hit.
LSU coed from Covington killed after being run over
A 19-year-old LSU student from the Northshore died after being struck by a vehicle early Sunday morning at the intersection of Burbank Drive and Pelican Lakes Parkway in East Baton Rouge Parish.
NOLA.com
Ankle monitor didn't stop Texas lawyer from allegedly setting ex's Baton Rouge house on fire
A Texas lawyer under separate protective orders in Baton Rouge and New Orleans menaced his ex-partner's house for days before setting it on fire Saturday, arrest records allege — an incident clocked at every step by a GPS monitor strapped to his ankle. Since December, Christian L. King, 31,...
