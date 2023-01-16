Read full article on original website
Charles Barkley: ‘Alabama’s the best team in the country, and that’s painful for me to say’
When it comes to college basketball, Alabama rises above the rest, according to Charles Barkley. The former Auburn and NBA star, who joined “The Next Round” on Wednesday, admitted as much about his former rival. “Alabama’s the best team in the country, honestly,” Barkley said. “I’ve watched them...
Former LSU quarterback Walker Howard staying in SEC West, commits to Ole Miss
Former LSU quarterback Walker Howard is staying in the SEC West to continue his college football career. Howard committed on Wednesday to Ole Miss, less than a week after leaving the Tigers following his true freshman season. The former four-star recruit played in two games in 2022, including mop-up duty in the season-ending Citrus Bowl.
Two stadiums in Alabama make list of the world’s most stunning sports venues
Two stadiums in Alabama made the top 10 in a list of the world’s most stunning sports venues. A list compiled based on an analysis of Tripadvisor fan reviews looking for keywords such as “beautiful” and “stunning” included both Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa and Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn.
Alabama produces 12th Pro Bowler for 2022 NFL season
Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne joined the NFC roster for the Pro Bowl Games on Thursday. The former Shades Valley High School and Alabama standout is the first injury replacement for this season’s all-star event. :. · GIANTS EXPECTING THE FULL JALEN HURTS EXPERIENCE IN PLAYOFF GAME.
Xavier McKinney glad to have all his fingers, playoff opportunity
Safety Xavier McKinney made the victory-sealing stop for the New York Giants on Sunday wearing one red glove and one red mitten, the latter as a means to play after shattering three fingers on his left hand on Nov. 2. “I didn’t know when I was going to come back...
Alabama football 2023 signees rise in national prospect rankings
Nick Saban led Alabama football back to the No. 1 spot on recruiting boards after a strong class. The Crimson Tide compiled 28 high schoolers to boost key positions next fall, like running back and in the trenches. Through postseason showcase events and all-star games, some future players boosted their...
Scarbinsky: A life lost and others changed forever. The Alabama basketball season goes on, but it takes on deeper meaning.
This is an opinion column. How did they do it? That’s what I kept wondering Tuesday night. How did one of the best basketball teams in Alabama history continue to play like it? How did one of the best teams in the country provide additional validation for that opinion? How did this Crimson Tide team take an early lead, expand the lead, hold onto the lead and secure the win at Vanderbilt despite a lull at the end?
It's Necessary: Breathe easy; Deep breaths; Clearing the air
The past few weeks in The Jungle have been particularly wild. There was the Damar Hamlin incident, which shocked the nation and threw the NFL playoff picture into a brief tailspin. There was the coin toss debacle, and a game against the Baltimore Ravens to decide home field advantage for the following wild card game, also against the Ravens. Fines, season-ending injuries, penalties and lots of bad blood ensued.
Bill O’Brien has long-anticipated interview with NFL team
Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien interviewed Thursday for the New England Patriots’ offensive coordinator position, NFL Network reported. O’Brien’s interview came after months of speculation he could return to New England as play caller after the Massachusetts native previously served in that role for the Patriots from 2009-11.
Giants expecting the full Jalen Hurts experience in NFL playoff game
Jalen Hurts played against the New York Giants twice this season, but he wasn’t the same quarterback in both games. The first came with the former Alabama QB joining short lists of NFL accomplishments seemingly every week. The second was Hurts’ comeback game after spraining his throwing shoulder.
Eagles to test rookie Evan Neal on what he’s learned
Evan Neal will have the opportunity show what he’s learned in his first NFL season when the New York Giants square off against the Philadelphia Eagles in the Divisional Playoffs on Saturday night. The Giants acquired the former Alabama All-American with the seventh selection in the NFL Draft on...
AHSAA’s Central Board denies Hoover appeal regarding baseball coach Adam Moseley’s status
The Alabama High School Athletic Association’s Central Board of Control on Wednesday morning denied an appeal by Hoover High School that could have allowed Adam Moseley to coach his baseball team this season. Moseley was one of the coaches on the USA Baseball Under 18 National Team in September....
