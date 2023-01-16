ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

AL.com

Alabama produces 12th Pro Bowler for 2022 NFL season

Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne joined the NFC roster for the Pro Bowl Games on Thursday. The former Shades Valley High School and Alabama standout is the first injury replacement for this season’s all-star event. :. · GIANTS EXPECTING THE FULL JALEN HURTS EXPERIENCE IN PLAYOFF GAME.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Scarbinsky: A life lost and others changed forever. The Alabama basketball season goes on, but it takes on deeper meaning.

This is an opinion column. How did they do it? That’s what I kept wondering Tuesday night. How did one of the best basketball teams in Alabama history continue to play like it? How did one of the best teams in the country provide additional validation for that opinion? How did this Crimson Tide team take an early lead, expand the lead, hold onto the lead and secure the win at Vanderbilt despite a lull at the end?
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

It's Necessary: Breathe easy; Deep breaths; Clearing the air

The past few weeks in The Jungle have been particularly wild. There was the Damar Hamlin incident, which shocked the nation and threw the NFL playoff picture into a brief tailspin. There was the coin toss debacle, and a game against the Baltimore Ravens to decide home field advantage for the following wild card game, also against the Ravens. Fines, season-ending injuries, penalties and lots of bad blood ensued.
CINCINNATI, OH
AL.com

Bill O’Brien has long-anticipated interview with NFL team

Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien interviewed Thursday for the New England Patriots’ offensive coordinator position, NFL Network reported. O’Brien’s interview came after months of speculation he could return to New England as play caller after the Massachusetts native previously served in that role for the Patriots from 2009-11.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Eagles to test rookie Evan Neal on what he’s learned

Evan Neal will have the opportunity show what he’s learned in his first NFL season when the New York Giants square off against the Philadelphia Eagles in the Divisional Playoffs on Saturday night. The Giants acquired the former Alabama All-American with the seventh selection in the NFL Draft on...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
