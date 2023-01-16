ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

Vanderbilt’s Jerry Stackhouse on Darius Miles, Alabama tragedy: ‘This game means nothing’

Jerry Stackhouse took the stat sheet and crumpled it up Monday night after No. 4 Alabama’s 78-66 win at Vanderbilt. “This game means nothing,” the Vanderbilt coach said. Stackhouse was asked about Alabama reserve junior forward Darius Miles being charged Sunday, a day after Alabama already had announced he would miss the rest of the season with an ankle injury. Investigators said Miles admitted to providing the handgun immediately before 23-year-old Jamea Harris was shot early Sunday near campus.
NASHVILLE, TN
AL.com

Indiana hires former Auburn director of player personnel

Former Auburn director of player personnel Steven Ruzic has been hired by Indiana. Ruzic, who arrived at Auburn in January 2022, joined the Hoosiers as their new assistant athletics director for recruiting, the program announced Wednesday night. Read more Auburn football: Auburn sets date for 2023 A-Day spring game. Ruzic,...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Offered Alabama 5-Star Quarterback Commit

Ohio State football is still on the lookout for a quarterback in its 2024 recruiting class. The Buckeyes lost a commitment from five-star Dylan Raiola last month, and have been looking for replacements since then. On Tuesday, they offered another five-star signal caller, Julian Sayin.  The ...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSFA

Montgomery Catholic wide receiver shares his love for music

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Catholic wide receiver Luke Harkless has appeared on Friday Night Football Fever plenty of times during the 2022 season. On the football field, the senior described himself as a “leader, playmaker, electrifying.” He’s no stranger to scoring touchdowns, He’s second all-time in most pass receptions for touchdowns in a single season.
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Auburn Buc-ee’s, Alabama’s fourth location, is opening soon

Buc-ee’s is planning to open its Auburn location in April. That’s according to the Opelika-Auburn News, citing the chain’s public relations firm. It’s the Texas-based convenience store chain’s fourth location in Alabama, following Athens, which opened in November, Leeds and Loxley. Several jobs are currently...
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

5 Alabama chefs and 2 restaurants that could be our next James Beard winner

Alabama chefs and restaurants have a long and glorious history at the James Beard Awards, which are often called “the Oscars of the food world.”. Previous James Beard winners include Birmingham chefs Frank Stitt, Chris Hastings and Dolester Miles, as well as Bessemer’s Bright Star, which has been recognized as an America’s Classic, and Birmingham’s Highlands Bar and Grill, which was named most outstanding restaurant in America in 2018.
ALABAMA STATE
alabamanews.net

Distinguished Young Women contestants arrive in Montgomery

Young women from all over Alabama are in Montgomery this week vying for the title of Distinguished Young Woman. WAKA 8 was there Sunday as contestants from all over the state started arriving at Frazer Church. Distinguished Young Women of Alabama is part of a national scholarship program that promotes...
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Roy S. Johnson: Now, Selma may finally be seen and restored

This is an opinion column. Maybe now they’ll see. See Selma. Finally. Do what should have been done a long time ago to restore one of our state’s historic treasures. No one’s screamed, pleaded, demanded that state and national officials see Selma more than the city’s homegirl, Rep. Terri Sewell. No one more than the daughter of the city where, as a child, she was inspired to become a lawyer after peeking into a courtroom while Momma Sewell waited to renew her car tag and saw J.L. Chestnut, the city’s first Black attorney, “mesmerizing those white people and weaving this amazing story,” she tells me.
SELMA, AL
WSFA

Texas Roadhouse planning Opelika location

OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Texas Roadhouse has its eyes set on east Alabama. The popular chain is in the permitting process of opening in Opelika, according to a company spokesperson. The steakhouse will join QuikTrip in the Landings development at 3021 Gateway Drive, which is near the Tiger Town shopping...
OPELIKA, AL
WSFA

Selma man who survived Hurricane Katrina talks tornado aftermath

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - “Everything was beautiful back in the day.” That’s how Selma homeowner Robert Hodby described his neighborhood in Selma before it was turned upside down from last week’s tornado. Hodby and Sherry Goldsby are cousins and neighbors who live in their childhood hometown....
SELMA, AL
AL.com

Auburn woman dies after vehicle strikes deer, tree

Alabama State Troopers say an Auburn woman died Wednesday afternoon after her vehicle struck a deer. Sgt. Jeremy J. Burkett of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the incident happened at about 5:28 p.m. on Alabama 120, near the 1 mile marker, about one mile east of Reeltown in Tallapoosa County.
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

Auburn woman dies in single-vehicle crash

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — An Auburn woman was fatally injured in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday evening. Phebe Foy, 48, was pronounced deceased at the accident scene. The car she was driving struck a deer and left the roadway before striking a tree. The accident happened around 5:28 p.m. on AL-120 near mile marker 1 […]
AUBURN, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

Wetumpka Investigators await Autopsy Results after Death of Chris Teeter

While the Wetumpka Police Department awaits findings from an autopsy regarding a death in the parking lot of Alabama’s Little Bit of Texas Saturday morning, a Celebration of Life has been announced for the deceased. Christopher Teeter, 50, of Hope Hull had left the bar after midnight Saturday morning....
WETUMPKA, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
213K+
Followers
67K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy