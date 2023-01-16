Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
The Fancy Feast fiasco that resulted in two elderly women convictedJade Talks CrimeWetumpka, AL
Authorities in Alabama said that four members of the same family were among those killed by the storm.Sherif SaadAutauga County, AL
Hank Williams: Rare Photos, Video And The Life Of Alabama's Country Music LegendApril KillianAlabama State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MontgomeryTed RiversMontgomery, AL
‘One of the good ones:’ What makes Auburn RB commit Christian Burnette special
Faith Academy senior Christian Burnette has all the tools to be a successful college football player at Auburn or anywhere else, according to his high school coach. “Christian can make an impact anywhere,” veteran coach Jack French said. “I have faith in him, but the biggest thing is he has faith in himself.”
Vanderbilt’s Jerry Stackhouse on Darius Miles, Alabama tragedy: ‘This game means nothing’
Jerry Stackhouse took the stat sheet and crumpled it up Monday night after No. 4 Alabama’s 78-66 win at Vanderbilt. “This game means nothing,” the Vanderbilt coach said. Stackhouse was asked about Alabama reserve junior forward Darius Miles being charged Sunday, a day after Alabama already had announced he would miss the rest of the season with an ankle injury. Investigators said Miles admitted to providing the handgun immediately before 23-year-old Jamea Harris was shot early Sunday near campus.
Position-by-position breakdown of Alabama 2023 roster after transfer portal window closes
Alabama’s 2023 roster is mostly set. Two significant deadlines passed this week to help solidify the Tide’s roster: Monday was the final day underclassmen could enter the 2023 NFL draft, and Wednesday was the final day of the NCAA’s 45-day window for undergraduates to enter the transfer portal.
Indiana hires former Auburn director of player personnel
Former Auburn director of player personnel Steven Ruzic has been hired by Indiana. Ruzic, who arrived at Auburn in January 2022, joined the Hoosiers as their new assistant athletics director for recruiting, the program announced Wednesday night. Read more Auburn football: Auburn sets date for 2023 A-Day spring game. Ruzic,...
Walk-on Lior Berman cherishing increased role in rotation for No. 16 Auburn basketball
Bruce Pearl didn’t know where to begin after Auburn’s win against Mississippi State. The verbose coach was at somewhat of a loss for words, opting to forgo opening remarks in his postgame press conference and instead diving right into questions. Why? Well, as Pearl explained, he wasn’t quite...
Look: Ohio State Offered Alabama 5-Star Quarterback Commit
Ohio State football is still on the lookout for a quarterback in its 2024 recruiting class. The Buckeyes lost a commitment from five-star Dylan Raiola last month, and have been looking for replacements since then. On Tuesday, they offered another five-star signal caller, Julian Sayin. The ...
5 transfer portal players that could immediately impact Auburn on offense
Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze didn’t waste time since he got hired in December 2022 to replace former Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin. Freeze rebuilt the Tiger coaching staff and is now working on the roster. Freeze knew the Tigers would have several prominent players leaving the program via...
Montgomery Catholic wide receiver shares his love for music
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Catholic wide receiver Luke Harkless has appeared on Friday Night Football Fever plenty of times during the 2022 season. On the football field, the senior described himself as a “leader, playmaker, electrifying.” He’s no stranger to scoring touchdowns, He’s second all-time in most pass receptions for touchdowns in a single season.
Auburn Buc-ee’s, Alabama’s fourth location, is opening soon
Buc-ee’s is planning to open its Auburn location in April. That’s according to the Opelika-Auburn News, citing the chain’s public relations firm. It’s the Texas-based convenience store chain’s fourth location in Alabama, following Athens, which opened in November, Leeds and Loxley. Several jobs are currently...
5 Alabama chefs and 2 restaurants that could be our next James Beard winner
Alabama chefs and restaurants have a long and glorious history at the James Beard Awards, which are often called “the Oscars of the food world.”. Previous James Beard winners include Birmingham chefs Frank Stitt, Chris Hastings and Dolester Miles, as well as Bessemer’s Bright Star, which has been recognized as an America’s Classic, and Birmingham’s Highlands Bar and Grill, which was named most outstanding restaurant in America in 2018.
Distinguished Young Women contestants arrive in Montgomery
Young women from all over Alabama are in Montgomery this week vying for the title of Distinguished Young Woman. WAKA 8 was there Sunday as contestants from all over the state started arriving at Frazer Church. Distinguished Young Women of Alabama is part of a national scholarship program that promotes...
Deadly Alabama tornado traveled a 77-mile path, one of the longest in state history
The National Weather Service has spent the past few days tracing the path of Alabama’s deadliest tornado since 2019. Meteorologists have rated the tornado that took seven lives in Autauga County on Jan. 12 an EF-3, with top winds estimated at 150 mph in spots along its path. The...
Butler County schools break ground on football stadium, gymnasium, press box
The Butler County School System announced Tuesday work has begun on a long-awaited and much-anticipated football stadium on Greenville High School’s campus, a new gymnasium for McKenzie School, and a new press box at Georgiana School’s Harmon Field. Groundbreaking ceremonies were held Friday at the site of Greenville...
Roy S. Johnson: Now, Selma may finally be seen and restored
This is an opinion column. Maybe now they’ll see. See Selma. Finally. Do what should have been done a long time ago to restore one of our state’s historic treasures. No one’s screamed, pleaded, demanded that state and national officials see Selma more than the city’s homegirl, Rep. Terri Sewell. No one more than the daughter of the city where, as a child, she was inspired to become a lawyer after peeking into a courtroom while Momma Sewell waited to renew her car tag and saw J.L. Chestnut, the city’s first Black attorney, “mesmerizing those white people and weaving this amazing story,” she tells me.
Legacy Museum draws second-most visitors among Alabama’s paid tourism sites
The expanded Legacy Museum, opened by the Equal Justice Initiative in Montgomery in 2021, now ranks as Alabama’s second-most popular paid attraction, the state tourism director said. More than 500,000 people a year now visit the Legacy Museum, “which made it the number two attraction for the whole state...
Texas Roadhouse planning Opelika location
OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Texas Roadhouse has its eyes set on east Alabama. The popular chain is in the permitting process of opening in Opelika, according to a company spokesperson. The steakhouse will join QuikTrip in the Landings development at 3021 Gateway Drive, which is near the Tiger Town shopping...
Selma man who survived Hurricane Katrina talks tornado aftermath
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - “Everything was beautiful back in the day.” That’s how Selma homeowner Robert Hodby described his neighborhood in Selma before it was turned upside down from last week’s tornado. Hodby and Sherry Goldsby are cousins and neighbors who live in their childhood hometown....
Auburn woman dies after vehicle strikes deer, tree
Alabama State Troopers say an Auburn woman died Wednesday afternoon after her vehicle struck a deer. Sgt. Jeremy J. Burkett of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the incident happened at about 5:28 p.m. on Alabama 120, near the 1 mile marker, about one mile east of Reeltown in Tallapoosa County.
Auburn woman dies in single-vehicle crash
Wetumpka Investigators await Autopsy Results after Death of Chris Teeter
While the Wetumpka Police Department awaits findings from an autopsy regarding a death in the parking lot of Alabama’s Little Bit of Texas Saturday morning, a Celebration of Life has been announced for the deceased. Christopher Teeter, 50, of Hope Hull had left the bar after midnight Saturday morning....
