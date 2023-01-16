Read full article on original website
mtsunews.com
MTSU professor urges MLK vigil attendees to ‘put your mask on’ to combat ‘dust’ of inequality [+VIDEO]
MTSU history professor Aaron Treadwell channeled his extensive scholarship and considerable oratory skills to give a rousing tribute Monday evening to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. — while challenging those attending the university’s traditional MLK celebration to insert themselves into uncomfortable spaces like the slain civil rights leader and his wife did to effect change.
wgnsradio.com
Passing of MTSU Alumnus, Trustee Jacobs Prompts Postponement of Student-Athlete Performance Center Groundbreaking
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee State University said Tuesday it will postpone Thursday’s planned groundbreaking ceremony for its new Student-Athlete Performance Center in respect for alumnus and Trustee Joey Jacobs, who died Saturday (Jan. 14). The ceremony will now be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at...
wgnsradio.com
Special Fundraiser to Take Middle and High School Students Shopping for School Clothes in Rutherford County
Clothing for Rutherford County middle and high school students can sometimes lead to problems in the classroom. Sadly, these superficial problems often lead to bullying. SRO Sgt. Dustin Cox stated…. SRO Sam Trubee recognized the growing problem and worked towards a goal of helping less fortunate middle and high school...
wgnsradio.com
Guest today are from the Rutherford County Library System, followed by an interview with the Murfreesboro Parks and Rec. Department about the NEW Indoor Soccer Arena
Local Library - During the first half of the program, we talked to Rita Shacklett, the Director of the Rutherford County Library System. On the second half of the show, we heard from Sandra Pineault with Friends of the Library. Pineault discussed an upcoming event with a featured local author, who will be a guest speaker on January 28, 2023. Towards the end of the library interview, we learned about new services and programs at the different library branches.
fox17.com
Parts issue could leave Rutherford Co. special education students without a ride to school
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Leaders in Rutherford County Schools are facing problems when it comes to certain school buses—and it’s impacting special education students the most. Special education buses, or “sped buses,” are smaller than other school buses. Finding parts for these vehicles is often difficult....
wgnsradio.com
Friends of Linebaugh Library Celebrate New Location
(Murfreesboro, TN) After over 25 years of holding sales in the City parking garage, Friends of Linebaugh Public Library (FOLL) is moving its bookstore to the first floor of Linebaugh Public Library. While the old store possessed a certain cramped charm, the space is no longer sufficient. The new location offers more opportunities for the community to shop for used books as well a much nicer shopping experience.
wgnsradio.com
Rockvale High Student Colton Sheets to Take Part in Envision’s Aerospace and Aviation Academy at the NASA and Houston Space Center in Texas
Murfreesboro, TN - This summer, Colton Sheets from Rockvale High School will join outstanding high school students from across the nation to take part in a unique academic and career oriented development experience, Aerospace and Aviation Academy - Rice University, in Houston, Texas. Rice University Aerospace and Aviation Academy is...
Salemtown church to close as affordable housing efforts move forward
A plan to bring affordable housing to the Salemtown community took a step forward during Tuesday night's Metro Council meeting.
Tennessee Tribune
Breaking News: TSU Announces Plans for Historic $250 Million Funding Package from the State of TN
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (TSU News Service) – On the day the nation celebrated the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., MLK Day, Tennessee State University shared its plans for the historic $250 million from the State of Tennessee. It is the largest one-time investment to a historically black university by a state.
wgnsradio.com
Murfreesboro is Ranked as the 2nd Best City in Tennessee for Lunar New Year Celebrations
(Murfreesboro, TN) Out of 200 medium to large sized cities across the United States, Murfreesboro is ranked as the 125th best city for Lunar New Year Celebrations. Nationwide, the number 1 city for those celebrations was New York, New York, followed by San Francisco, California and Los Angeles, California at numbers 2 and 3. At the bottom of the list was Springfield, Missouri. Springfield was also ranked at the bottom of the list when it comes to their “Safety Rank.”
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Rutherford County Schools have Choice School Opportunities for Local Students
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN) The Rutherford County School System has a total of 26 Pre-K through 12th Grade Choice School’s for eligible students. Choice School’s Coordinator Dr. Caitlin Bullard told WGNS News…. There are 5-different types of Choice School’s available…. The Choice School's application process began on Dec....
wgnsradio.com
2-Murfreesboro Brewers to Help with Litter Cleanup Effort Through the TN Craft Brewers Guild
(Middle Tennessee) Two Murfreesboro beer brewers are lending a helping hand in the “Pick Up For A Pint” event this Saturday. During the special day, craft beer fans will gather at more than 20 breweries statewide this weekend and enjoy a local beverage, which will be secondary to the task ahead of them.
wgnsradio.com
Celebrated comedian Henry Cho to perform In Murfreesboro
(Murfreesboro, TN) Henry Cho, known for his "clean comedy," will be performing two shows Friday, January 27 at The Walnut House in support of the Murfreesboro Kiwanis Foundation. Cho's one hour Comedy Central special is currently running on Netflix and he can be heard daily on SiriusXM, Blue Collar Radio...
wpln.org
A Nashville woman’s story shows the challenge of moving from homelessness to a permanent home
This feature is part of an episode of This Is Nashville — from homelessness to permanent housing. Last winter, we met Tammy and followed her story as she moved from a campsite in South Nashville to a subsidized motel room a few miles away. Like dozens of other Nashvillians, she was grateful to be out of the cold and into temporary housing through The Salvation Army.
wgnsradio.com
Rutherford County School Resource Officers Talk School Traffic, Cellphones Used by Students for Threats and a Fundraiser for School Students to Buy Clothing
(Rutherford County, TN) On Wednesday's Action Line with host Scott Walker, he was joined by Rutherford County School Resource Officers Sam Trubee and Sgt. Dustin Cox. Some of the discussion focused on school traffic in the morning and afternoon, students using cellphones to communicate threats and to bully other students and more.
radionwtn.com
Paris Native Dr. Bobby Jones Honored With Exhibit At National Museum
Nashville, Tenn.–A new exhibit on display at the National Museum of African American Music in Nashville pays tribute to Paris Native Dr. Bobby Jones. The 83-year-old music legend has won accolades galore over the course of his career, including Grammy and Dove Awards. The exhibit is called, “Living Legends: Dr. Bobby Jones” and museum-goers will experience displays that celebrate his historic long-running Gospel show on Black Entertainment Television (BET) and the four decades of his career. Dr. Jones has made appearances in Paris over the years, including the dedication of a portrait of him which hangs at the Krider Performing Arts Center and the unveiling of a Tennessee Music Pathways marker honoring him in the downtown Paris Plaza.
fox17.com
Westmoreland church pushes back on city's 'Cease and Desist' letter
SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Westmoreland church is pushing back against the city after leaders closed their housing ministry. The Father's House Men's Ministry is connected to the Living Water Full Gospel Church. It is a church located in Sumner County. Leaders say it is meant to house...
Nashville Parent
Murfreesboro City Schools to Host Job Fair
Murfreesboro City Schools will host a district wide job fair from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 11 at Scales Elementary School. The fair is designed to match qualified candidates to upcoming teaching and support staff openings. The comprehensive fair will include teaching positions for the 2023-2024 school year...
Tennessee Tribune
Road to the Grammys: Father and Son Share TSU Band Legacy
NASHVILLE, TN (TSU News Service) — When Kedrick Malone Sr., visits his alma mater to watch his son march onto the field with TSU’s Aristocrat of Bands, he can’t help but feel a sense of pride. The father says seeing Kedrick Malone Jr. dressed in a band uniform, like he was decades ago a as drum major for the famed AOB, is priceless.
2 guns recovered from Nashville high schools
Two guns were recovered from Nashville high schools Wednesday.
