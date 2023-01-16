ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

mtsunews.com

MTSU professor urges MLK vigil attendees to ‘put your mask on’ to combat ‘dust’ of inequality [+VIDEO]

MTSU history professor Aaron Treadwell channeled his extensive scholarship and considerable oratory skills to give a rousing tribute Monday evening to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. — while challenging those attending the university’s traditional MLK celebration to insert themselves into uncomfortable spaces like the slain civil rights leader and his wife did to effect change.
wgnsradio.com

Guest today are from the Rutherford County Library System, followed by an interview with the Murfreesboro Parks and Rec. Department about the NEW Indoor Soccer Arena

Local Library - During the first half of the program, we talked to Rita Shacklett, the Director of the Rutherford County Library System. On the second half of the show, we heard from Sandra Pineault with Friends of the Library. Pineault discussed an upcoming event with a featured local author, who will be a guest speaker on January 28, 2023. Towards the end of the library interview, we learned about new services and programs at the different library branches.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

Friends of Linebaugh Library Celebrate New Location

(Murfreesboro, TN) After over 25 years of holding sales in the City parking garage, Friends of Linebaugh Public Library (FOLL) is moving its bookstore to the first floor of Linebaugh Public Library. While the old store possessed a certain cramped charm, the space is no longer sufficient. The new location offers more opportunities for the community to shop for used books as well a much nicer shopping experience.
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

Rockvale High Student Colton Sheets to Take Part in Envision’s Aerospace and Aviation Academy at the NASA and Houston Space Center in Texas

Murfreesboro, TN - This summer, Colton Sheets from Rockvale High School will join outstanding high school students from across the nation to take part in a unique academic and career oriented development experience, Aerospace and Aviation Academy - Rice University, in Houston, Texas. Rice University Aerospace and Aviation Academy is...
HOUSTON, TX
wgnsradio.com

Murfreesboro is Ranked as the 2nd Best City in Tennessee for Lunar New Year Celebrations

(Murfreesboro, TN) Out of 200 medium to large sized cities across the United States, Murfreesboro is ranked as the 125th best city for Lunar New Year Celebrations. Nationwide, the number 1 city for those celebrations was New York, New York, followed by San Francisco, California and Los Angeles, California at numbers 2 and 3. At the bottom of the list was Springfield, Missouri. Springfield was also ranked at the bottom of the list when it comes to their “Safety Rank.”
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: Rutherford County Schools have Choice School Opportunities for Local Students

(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN) The Rutherford County School System has a total of 26 Pre-K through 12th Grade Choice School’s for eligible students. Choice School’s Coordinator Dr. Caitlin Bullard told WGNS News…. There are 5-different types of Choice School’s available…. The Choice School's application process began on Dec....
wgnsradio.com

Celebrated comedian Henry Cho to perform In Murfreesboro

(Murfreesboro, TN) Henry Cho, known for his "clean comedy," will be performing two shows Friday, January 27 at The Walnut House in support of the Murfreesboro Kiwanis Foundation. Cho's one hour Comedy Central special is currently running on Netflix and he can be heard daily on SiriusXM, Blue Collar Radio...
MURFREESBORO, TN
wpln.org

A Nashville woman’s story shows the challenge of moving from homelessness to a permanent home

This feature is part of an episode of This Is Nashville — from homelessness to permanent housing. Last winter, we met Tammy and followed her story as she moved from a campsite in South Nashville to a subsidized motel room a few miles away. Like dozens of other Nashvillians, she was grateful to be out of the cold and into temporary housing through The Salvation Army.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Rutherford County School Resource Officers Talk School Traffic, Cellphones Used by Students for Threats and a Fundraiser for School Students to Buy Clothing

(Rutherford County, TN) On Wednesday's Action Line with host Scott Walker, he was joined by Rutherford County School Resource Officers Sam Trubee and Sgt. Dustin Cox. Some of the discussion focused on school traffic in the morning and afternoon, students using cellphones to communicate threats and to bully other students and more.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

Paris Native Dr. Bobby Jones Honored With Exhibit At National Museum

Nashville, Tenn.–A new exhibit on display at the National Museum of African American Music in Nashville pays tribute to Paris Native Dr. Bobby Jones. The 83-year-old music legend has won accolades galore over the course of his career, including Grammy and Dove Awards. The exhibit is called, “Living Legends: Dr. Bobby Jones” and museum-goers will experience displays that celebrate his historic long-running Gospel show on Black Entertainment Television (BET) and the four decades of his career. Dr. Jones has made appearances in Paris over the years, including the dedication of a portrait of him which hangs at the Krider Performing Arts Center and the unveiling of a Tennessee Music Pathways marker honoring him in the downtown Paris Plaza.
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Parent

Murfreesboro City Schools to Host Job Fair

Murfreesboro City Schools will host a district wide job fair from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 11 at Scales Elementary School. The fair is designed to match qualified candidates to upcoming teaching and support staff openings. The comprehensive fair will include teaching positions for the 2023-2024 school year...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Road to the Grammys: Father and Son Share TSU Band Legacy

NASHVILLE, TN (TSU News Service) — When Kedrick Malone Sr., visits his alma mater to watch his son march onto the field with TSU’s Aristocrat of Bands, he can’t help but feel a sense of pride. The father says seeing Kedrick Malone Jr. dressed in a band uniform, like he was decades ago a as drum major for the famed AOB, is priceless.
NASHVILLE, TN

