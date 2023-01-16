Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cary Resident Faces Up to 20 Years in Prison for Running Ponzi Scheme
The Urban Legend Surrounding this Castle in North Carolina is Fascinating
Annual Prescribed Burn of Hemlock Bluffs to Occur Between Now and April
Raleigh area foreclosures skyrocketing in Wake County: 150% increase since 2021
Cause of Death of NFL Legend Revealed
goduke.com
Pariano Selected For U.S. U20 Training Camp
CHICAGO – Duke junior midfielder Nick Pariano has been selected for the United States U20 Men's Youth National Team training camp, US Soccer announced on Thursday. The training camp, scheduled for Jan. 19 through 29, will be held in Bradenton, Fla., at IMG Academy. Twenty-three players will gather in Florida as the team continues preparations for the upcoming FIFA U-20 World Cup, set for May 20-June 11 in Indonesia. U-17 MYNT head coach Gonzalo Segares will lead the camp. Segares has served as an assistant with the U-20s throughout their cycle. Players born on or after Jan. 1, 2003 are age-eligible for the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup. This training camp features 11 players born in 2003, nine born in 2004 and three born in 2005.
goduke.com
Blue Devils Open Home Slate Against Central Michigan and North Carolina
DURHAM – After seven road duals and three tournament appearances, the Duke wrestling program opens its home slate against Central Michigan and North Carolina in back-to-back night duals. The Blue Devils welcome Central Michigan on Thursday and North Carolina on Friday. Both matches will be held at 7 p.m....
gwinnettprepsports.com
Brookwood's Marshall Bray commits to Augusta
Brookwood senior Marshall Bray plans to continue his running career with the cross country and track and field teams at Augusta University. Bray was a Super Six selection by the Daily Post ahead of the 2022 cross country season. He was 11th at the Region 4-AAAAAAA meet as a senior.
goduke.com
Filipowski Named to USBWA Oscar Robertson Trophy Midseason Watch List
INDIANAPOLIS - Duke freshman Kyle Filipowski has been named to the Oscar Robertson Trophy Midseason Watch List by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association (USBWA), the organization announced today. Filipowski has scored in double figures in 16 of Duke's 18 games so far this season and was named ACC Rookie of...
goduke.com
Tong Named ACC Fencer of the Week
DURHAM – Duke fencing freshman Kunling Tong was named ACC Fencer of the Week following her performance over the weekend, the conference office announced Wednesday. Tong helped guide the 10th-ranked women to a 4-2 overall record with wins over No. 8 Penn (14-13), No. 11 Temple (17-10), No. 12 Yale (16-11) and Haverford (26-1). The saber squad posted a 5-1 record and was led by Tong with an impressive 16-3 ledger in her Duke debut. She went 3-0 against No. 3 Columbia, No. 6 Penn State and Haverford and 2-1 against No. 8 Penn, No. 11 Temple and No. 12 Yale.
goduke.com
New Episode of All-Access With Jon Scheyer Now Available
DURHAM - The eighth episode of "Duke All-Access with Coach Scheyer" is now available on the Duke Athletics YouTube channel. The show is also set to air on Saturdays at 9:30 a.m. on Bally Sports South, Sundays at 12 noon on ABC-11 WTVD and Tuesdays at 11:30 p.m. on MASN.
wearecamdenhs.com
GIRLS VARSITY BASKETBALL DEFEATS NORTH AUGUSTA IN MLK TOURNAMENT, 63-27
On Saturday, January 14th, the Varsity Girls Basketball team participated in the annual Martin Luther King Tournament which was held at Eau Claire HS. The girls game started @ 5:00 pm and they were taking on North Augusta, one of the top 4A schools in the state. The Lady Dogs came out on top with the victory, 63-27.
WRDW-TV
Burke County High hires new head football coach
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Board of Education has officially hired Dr. Franklin D. Stephens Jr. as the Bears’ new head football coach. He follows in the footsteps of Eric Parker, who retired as head coach a couple of weeks ago. The Keysville native graduated in 1991...
Georgia Today: Disaster relief for Georgia, we need 700 doctors, violence closes Augusta academy
On the Tuesday Jan. 17 edition of Georgia Today: Federal disaster relief for Georgia, we need 700 doctors, and violence closes an Augusta academy. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Tuesday, January 17th. I'm Peter Biello. On today's episode. President Biden has approved disaster relief funds for Georgia. New data show that our state is in need of 700 primary care physicians, and a teen military academy in Augusta has been shut down after a series of violent episodes. These stories and more are coming up in this edition of Georgia Today.
WRDW-TV
Support pours in from around the world for dog-mauled boy
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As Justin Gilstrap undergoes his sixth surgery after being mauled by dogs earlier this month, several local businesses are coming together in support of the Columbia County 11-year-old. And Justin’s not just receiving local support: His mom says he’s getting packages from England, Australia and every...
Media investigation reveals more behind closing of Youth Challenge Academy
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A media investigation digs deep into why the Georgia National Guard’s Youth Challenge Academy at Fort Gordon shut its doors and who leaders say is to blame. It’s a story we told you about back in October. “So one person got into a fight and then the whole other platoons got […]
Report: Ft. Gordon Youth ChalleNGe academy brawl aided by screening failure
Ft. GORDON, Ga. (AP) – A teen military academy in Augusta was shut down after a series of violent episodes culminated in an Oct. 13 brawl among 70 teenagers. Leaders of the Georgia National Guard’s Youth Challenge Academy at Fort Gordon rushed to meet a new enrollment quota and didn’t properly screen recruits for behavioral […]
WRDW-TV
Historically Black college, university fair set for Josey students
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The T.W. Josey Alumni Foundation will be hosting its second annual historically Black college and university fair for the students of T.W. Josey Comprehensive High School. The fair will be inside the James Roundtree Athletic Complex on Feb. 8 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. More...
WRDW-TV
Thumbs-up from Justin: Mauling victim stays positive
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As always, since he was mauled by dogs a week and a half ago in Columbia County, 11-year-old Justin Gilstrap is maintaining a positive spirit. He remains in the hospital, where he’ll be for weeks, recovering after the dogs tore off his scalp and left him with numerous other injuries.
Hometown History: The forgotten town of Ellenton
Aiken County, SC (WJBF)- The Savannah River Site has been a huge part of the CSRA for nearly 75 years. Most of us can’t imagine the area without it. But, in 1950 when it was announced the plant would be coming to Aiken, thousands of people were forced to move from the only homes they […]
WRDW-TV
Here’s a look at Augusta’s influence and connection to King
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Parades and celebrations lasted all weekend leading up to Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday. Many in the CSRA are honoring his legacy by looking back at his influence and ties to Augusta. Monday is a day where many are off, but the Lucy Craft...
Arbery killer moved to medical hospital in Augusta
ATLANTA — One of the men who shot and killed Ahmaud Arbery has been moved to a medical prison. According to the Georgia Department of Corrections, Greg McMichael has been moved to Augusta State Medical Prison. Greg McMichael along with his son Travis, and neighbor Roddie Bryant, were all...
WJBF.com
NewsChannel 6 at 11
Augusta firetruck overturns near I-20 West exit, …. “Project BBuild” holds MLK celebration, basketball …. City officials look into pet owner responsibility …. Should dog owners be held more accountable for pets' attacks?. New Georgia Project aims to make progressive change, …. After just a few moments of listening...
WRDW-TV
Egg prices are at their highest in almost 50 years
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Whether you’ve seen the videos online, or just gone shopping lately, you know everyone is talking about the soaring egg prices. We visited a local farm to find out how the rising cost of chicken feed is trickling all the way down to shoppers in the supermarket. It’s not Easter but consumers are scrambling for a different kind of egg hunt, a hunt for the best price.
WRDW-TV
Father of Aiken County teacher killed in crash travels miles to find peace
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One father traveled more than 2,500 miles to visit an elementary school where his daughter used to teach, hoping to fill a void after losing her in a deadly crash. North Aiken Elementary Teacher Sabrina Molina is gone, but her memory and legacy are living on...
