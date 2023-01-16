CHICAGO – Duke junior midfielder Nick Pariano has been selected for the United States U20 Men's Youth National Team training camp, US Soccer announced on Thursday. The training camp, scheduled for Jan. 19 through 29, will be held in Bradenton, Fla., at IMG Academy. Twenty-three players will gather in Florida as the team continues preparations for the upcoming FIFA U-20 World Cup, set for May 20-June 11 in Indonesia. U-17 MYNT head coach Gonzalo Segares will lead the camp. Segares has served as an assistant with the U-20s throughout their cycle. Players born on or after Jan. 1, 2003 are age-eligible for the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup. This training camp features 11 players born in 2003, nine born in 2004 and three born in 2005.

DURHAM, NC ・ 6 HOURS AGO