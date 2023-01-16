ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 4

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois wants EV owners to pay more in taxes

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Despite a push to get Illinois residents to purchase an electric vehicle, the state is looking into ways to charge owners of EVs more to make up for an anticipated shortfall in gas tax revenue. State gasoline taxes currently fund about half of Illinois’ road and bridge projects. According to a […]
ILLINOIS STATE
nomadlawyer.org

13 Best Places to Live in Illinois

Places to Live in Illinois: A charming state in the midwestern US, Illinois is located in the Great Lakes region of North America and features beautiful landscapes with miles of farmland, rolling hills, and abundant forests. Its picturesque natural beauty along with its rich history and one of the best...
ILLINOIS STATE
wcbu.org

Statewide: Obstacles for cannabis craft growers

On this episode, we learn more about challenges facing cannabis craft growers. These are often in disadvantaged areas. Dozens of licenses have been issued in Illinois, but many are having trouble with financing needed to get up and running. Also this week:. * Kendall Crawford reports on why consumers are...
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

These are some of the strangest Illinois laws

(WTVO) — Illinois has hundreds of laws to keep residents safe and the state prosperous, but some of them are certainly weirder than others. Find a list of the strangest Illinois laws below: Dogs can serve as wedding witnesses. Illinois is not one of the seven states that don’t require officiants, which would allow animals […]
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

Illinois Thief Cuts Hole In Roof To Steal Thousands From Bar

A thief in Illinois had to put in some extra work to break into a bar but they ended up with thousands of dollars. Illinois Thief Breaks Into Sports Bar For Big Score. Some criminals in Illinois will do whatever it takes to steal money from an unsuspecting business. This thief is no exception. In fact, I would dare say they take their crime game to the next level. In the end, they ended up with thousands of dollars. Luckily, for the bar, it could've been a lot more.
PEORIA, IL
POLITICO

Pritzker: 'Crime is coming down'

Happy Thursday, Illinois. Mental note: Sunday marks the 50th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision, which was rolled back last summer by the U.S. Supreme Court. Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker isn’t getting involved in the Chicago mayor’s race, but he found himself Wednesday defending the city and its efforts to combat crime — echoing what Mayor Lori Lightfoot has been pressing on the campaign trail.
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

Party City Files For Bankruptcy–What It Means For Illinois Stores

Wasn't it just a few days back that we were learning about Bed Bath & Beyond closing more Illinois stores (and nationwide, too) after coming off a terrible year in 2022?. I guess we're going to go with that old adage "misery loves company" today, since Party City announced yesterday that they've filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection after struggling with rising prices and a pullback in customer spending.
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

One Of America’s Most Popular Car Brands Dubbed #1 In Illinois

Toyota might be America's favorite car brand because it's affordable, fuel-efficient, spacious and easy to drive, but Illinois' top choice is perfect for a Midwesterner. My parents swear by Honda and Toyota. When I got my first car, I asked for a 2-door Honda because I've always hated driving people around... and we know nobody likes hopping in and out the backseat of a 2-door car. Saves me a ton of money on gas not driving people around!
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

Why Stacking Rocks in Nature is Harmful at Illinois State Parks

Stacking rocks, also known as cairns, might seem like a harmless and fun way to leave your mark on a hike, but it can actually cause serious harm to the natural environment. In Illinois, where there are many beautiful state parks to explore, it is important to understand why stacking rocks should be avoided and what you should do if you come across them.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Is it legal to own a capybara in Illinois?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Capybaras make look adorable, but do they make good pets? And are they legal to own in Illinois? Capybaras are rodents, native to South Africa, which look similar to guinea pigs. They are generally considered docile and often allow humans to pet or hand-feed them. However, capybaras can carry ticks, lice […]
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Can I grow bamboo in Illinois?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Bamboo is one of the most famous plants on the planet, known for its soothing sound and ability to grow extremely fast. Because of this, it has become a popular plant for gardeners around the world. Many Illinois residents, however, might be wondering if they can legally plant the fast-growing grass […]
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

1440 WROK

Rockford, IL
17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

1440 WROK has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy