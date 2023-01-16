ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bannock County, ID

Two injured in wreck that shut down Interstate 15 northbound in Southeast Idaho

By Idaho State Police News Release
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J6Ilf_0kGb2Xyk00

Idaho State Police are investigating a single vehicle rollover crash that occurred at 8:09 AM on Monday, January 16, 2023, on northbound I-15 at milepost 27 in Bannock County.

A 2003 Toyota Tacoma, driven by a 36-year-old male from Midvale, Utah, was traveling southbound. The driver lost control of the vehicle and rolled into the median and came to rest in the northbound lanes.

The driver was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital.

The passenger, a 31-year-old male from Provo, Utah, was transported by air ambulance to a local hospital.

Both northbound lanes were blocked for approximately one hour.

This crash remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC 4

Woman lucky to be alive after tire crashes through windshield

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah woman is lucky to be alive after a tire came barreling through her windshield while on I-15 on Wednesday morning. According to Utah Highway Patrol, the close call happened near 2600 South. Another driver heading northbound was reportedly driving too fast...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Two Utahns injured in Idaho rollover crash

MALAD, Idaho (ABC4) – Two Utahns were taken to the hospital after their car reportedly rolled in southern Idaho on Monday morning. According to Idaho State Police, the crash happened just after 8 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16 near milepost 27 on I-15, just north of Malad. Police say a 2003 Toyota Tacoma was traveling southbound toward Utah when the driver reportedly lost control land rolled into the median, coming to a rest in the northbound lanes.
PROVO, UT
KUTV

Utahns wake up to wet, snowy roads following day of deadly crashes

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utahns on Tuesday morning faced another round of winter weather for their morning commute, leading to several crashes across the state before 6 a.m. due to standing water and snow-packed roadways. The slick road conditions come after a day of multiple deadly crashes in...
UTAH STATE
Big Country News

Single Vehicle Crash in Bannock County Sends Two to Hospital

MALAD, ID - On Monday, January 16, 2023 at approximately 8:09 a.m., the Idaho State Police were called to a single vehicle crash northbound on I-15 in Bannock County. According to a press release from the ISP, a 36-year-old male from Midvale, UT lost control of the 2003 Toyota Tacoma he was driving southbound on I-15. The Tacoma then reportedly rolled into the median and came to rest in the northbound lanes of I-15.
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Officials identify UPS driver who died following crash on I-15

POCATELLO — The Bannock County Coroner has identified a UPS driver who died Friday following a crash on Interstate 15. Christopher Lippie, 46, from Pocatello, is the man who died, according to Bannock County Coroner Torey Danner. Danner told EastIdahoNews.com the cause of Lippie’s death is under investigation.
POCATELLO, ID
ABC 4

Disturbing New Information on Alleged Haight Family Murder-Suicide

New information shows that Michael Haight, accused of killing his family and himself, was investigated for reported child abuse in 2020. Disturbing New Information on Alleged Haight Family …. New information shows that Michael Haight, accused of killing his family and himself, was investigated for reported child abuse in 2020.
TOOELE, UT
ABC 4

Ogden man pleas guilty to striking and killing Erda jogger with car

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – An Ogden man who was accused of driving under the influence and killing a jogger in Erda in 2020 has pleaded guilty to the charges on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Max Pagano, now 48, was originally charged with one count of automobile homicide, a second-degree...
ERDA, UT
Idaho State Journal

Second moose in three weeks found wandering around Pocatello

POCATELLO — For the second time in three weeks, there’s been a moose on the loose in the north Pocatello area. Officials with the Idaho Fish and Game Department as well as Chubbuck police worked to relocate a moose Tuesday afternoon that had become stuck inside the racetrack at the Bannock County Event Center fairgrounds.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Journal

Pocatello, ID
14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

 https://www.idahostatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy