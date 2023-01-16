ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mix 93.1

Businesses and Restaurants We Want to Open in Tyler, Texas in 2023

Over the years I have had the privilege to live in a handful of other states, but none compare to living in the great state of Texas. There is so much to love about living in East Texas and specifically in Tyler, Texas. There is so much natural beauty here, there are lots of fantastic restaurants, and normally you can find something fun to do outside (weather permitting).
TYLER, TX
Mix 93.1

Early Arbor Day Event Is Saturday In Tyler, Texas; Planting 120 Trees

Arbor Day is being celebrated early in the City of Tyler, Texas this year. Normally observed on the last Friday in April, Arbor Day is celebrated on the first Friday of November in Texas and other times in a few other states. While that was just a few months ago, the Tyler Trees Committee and the City Of Tyler Urban Forestry Division are hosting a special event this Saturday.
TYLER, TX
Mix 93.1

Much Loved Coffee Company Moving to a New Iconic Lindale, TX Location

Good news, Lindale, TX residents! A much-loved coffee company is moving soon to a new iconic location in the downtown area. Back in July of 2022, ETX Legends Coffee Company, owned by the Holmes Family of Lindale, started its online business. In addition, they sold their small-batch coffee in Canton, Texas at First Monday Trade Days and also connected with customers in parking lot pop-up sales in East Texas.
LINDALE, TX
Mix 93.1

316 Acres of Waterfront Freedom For Sale in Alba, Texas

I think I have finally found a home on a giant piece of property that checks every box you could want located in Alba, Texas. This place gives you plenty of privacy, it’s got so many amenities to keep everyone comfortable, plus it offers amazing opportunities to go hunting and fishing on the property. If you’re in the market for a luxury home in Texas this is one that you will have to look at seriously putting in an offer.
ALBA, TX
Mix 93.1

Tyler, TX Man Missing for Over One Year, With No Answers

It has been over a year since Marcus Daniel Rodriguez went missing from the Palomar Apartment complex in Tyler, Texas. That means over a year that two kids have wondered when their dad was going to come home, with no answers. The Tyler Police Department is still working the case but unfortunately at this time there just aren’t any new leads to follow up on.
TYLER, TX
Mix 93.1

Alabama Coach Nick Saban Made a Recruiting Visit in Lindale, Texas On Tuesday

Its no secret that some of the best college football and NFL players come from the state of Texas. That playing starts in high school which we all know is super popular in any town. Just look around East Texas, some of the nicest and best looking property in a town is likely to be it's football stadium. Big time colleges know that they can recruit some excellent players from the small towns of Texas. That's why arguable the greatest college football coach ever was in Lindale, Texas on Tuesday, Alabama head coach Nick Saban.
LINDALE, TX
Mix 93.1

New Construction in Lindale, Texas Brought Back Some Wonderful Memories

So, a little bit about myself. I grew up in Lindale, Texas. I graduated from Lindale High School in 1996. My parents and sister still live in Lindale and I recently moved back to Lindale after 20 plus years living in Tyler. I have always had love for my hometown and have been both excited and saddened about my little hometown's growth. Recently, some of that growth brought back some wonderful memories for many long time Lindale residents and I was able to reach out to share those memories with you.
LINDALE, TX
Mix 93.1

Dolly’s Smart, She Rings A Bell To Let You Know She Needs Outside

Being the owner of an inside dog one of the hardest challenges there is, is house training. Knowing exactly when your dog needs to go outside to go potty instead of relieving themselves on your living room rug or carpet is a challenge. Once mastered though, they each have their own way of letting you know when they need to go outside. My dog will just sit and stare at me until I ask her if she needs to go outside and then she jumps and runs to the back door.
TYLER, TX
Mix 93.1

$1.5 Million For This Luxurious Home in Longview, Texas

When I look at a home like this one that is currently for sale in Longview, Texas I can’t help but admire all of the little details that go into making a home this gorgeous. While this home is not the most expensive home in Longview, I believe it’s one of the nicest homes on the market right now in the Longview area. The home is listed just under $1.5 million dollars, but as you look at the photos below you will see why.
LONGVIEW, TX
101.5 KNUE

‘Jugging’ is the New Crime Happening Not Far from Tyler, Texas

Like most people, when I first saw the word ‘jugging’ I had no idea what that meant. It had to do with a crime so I knew it wasn’t good, but it shocks me that people in Texas would try something like this. According to the McKinney, Texas Police Department there have been 4 instances of Bank Jugging recently and they want to make sure everyone is aware of what is going on, so we don’t have more victims.
TYLER, TX
Mix 93.1

Pop Star Promises Michael Irvin #88 Forehead Tattoo When Cowboys Win Super Bowl

The Dallas Cowboys are on track to regain their title of 'Super Bowl Champs'. They're one step closer thanks to their win last weekend over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Up next for the 'Boys are the San Francisco 49ers. When the Cowboys defeat the 49ers this weekend they'll be two wins away from being Super Bowl Champions, something that hasn't happened since Super Bowl XXX (1995)!
DALLAS, TX
Mix 93.1

Mix 93.1

Tyler, TX
10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 93.1 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tyler, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy