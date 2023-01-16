Read full article on original website
Get free chicken salad in three Jacksonville restaurants this todayAsh JurbergJacksonville, FL
Tour Tyler Texas asked the question, can you have live chickens in city limits of Tyler Texas?Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Tour Tyler Texas congratulates Nansi Medina Jaimes for 10th year as tax a preparer in TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Congratulations Max Duggan an Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award finalist and welcome to Tyler TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Congratulations Brian Jones Emcee for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award and welcome back to Tyler TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Businesses and Restaurants We Want to Open in Tyler, Texas in 2023
Over the years I have had the privilege to live in a handful of other states, but none compare to living in the great state of Texas. There is so much to love about living in East Texas and specifically in Tyler, Texas. There is so much natural beauty here, there are lots of fantastic restaurants, and normally you can find something fun to do outside (weather permitting).
25 Retailers That East Texans Wish Would Open Their Doors Again
Nostalgia, there's nothing like it. Taking a look back and going down memory lane is always a fun thing to do. Whether looking at past pictures, videos, or just thinking about old times, thinking about something from the past makes us feel good. One of my best friends is the...
Early Arbor Day Event Is Saturday In Tyler, Texas; Planting 120 Trees
Arbor Day is being celebrated early in the City of Tyler, Texas this year. Normally observed on the last Friday in April, Arbor Day is celebrated on the first Friday of November in Texas and other times in a few other states. While that was just a few months ago, the Tyler Trees Committee and the City Of Tyler Urban Forestry Division are hosting a special event this Saturday.
A California Man’s Surprising Reaction to Whataburger is Confusing Texans
This guy drives through a Whataburger as soon as he lands in Dallas, TX, and his reaction has me wondering if perhaps his taste buds never made it off the plane and are currently on a flight to Topeka. Listen, I know it's fashionable in the Lone Star State to...
Much Loved Coffee Company Moving to a New Iconic Lindale, TX Location
Good news, Lindale, TX residents! A much-loved coffee company is moving soon to a new iconic location in the downtown area. Back in July of 2022, ETX Legends Coffee Company, owned by the Holmes Family of Lindale, started its online business. In addition, they sold their small-batch coffee in Canton, Texas at First Monday Trade Days and also connected with customers in parking lot pop-up sales in East Texas.
316 Acres of Waterfront Freedom For Sale in Alba, Texas
I think I have finally found a home on a giant piece of property that checks every box you could want located in Alba, Texas. This place gives you plenty of privacy, it’s got so many amenities to keep everyone comfortable, plus it offers amazing opportunities to go hunting and fishing on the property. If you’re in the market for a luxury home in Texas this is one that you will have to look at seriously putting in an offer.
‘Where’s the Beef?’ Fast Food Spot in Tyler, TX Forgot Something Important
Um, I think this Tyler, Texas fast food restaurant forgot something kind of important on this burger. So, an ETX woman posted in an online social media group forum regarding her trip to one of the McDonald's locations in Tyler, Texas. Let's just say the experience left her asking..."Um...Where's the...
This Dallas restaurant serves some of the meanest, juiciest chicken in North Texas
At Soul Bird’s Chickn Shack, the bird is a passion project. They serve some of the meanest and juiciest chicken in the metroplex, whether you’re looking for a chicken sandwich, wings, tenders, salads and more.
Beauty and the Box Program in Tyler, Texas has Close to 100 Installations
Beauty and the Box Program in Tyler, Texas Now has Close to 100 Installations. East Texas is so beautiful. All of Texas is beautiful, each region in its own way. But something about the countryside here is truly breathtaking in some areas. And it's not only the landscape that's beautiful now.
Nice Job! DQ in Tyler, Texas Has Earned a Loyal Customer for LIFE–Here’s Why
This DQ in Tyler, Texas has earned a loyal customer for life. And this is why. See, now THIS is what the heart of East Texas really looks like. It looks like people looking out for each other and doing whatever they can to make their days a little bit better. And often, don't you find that the "little" things turn out to not be so little after all?
This North Texas pet store is the largest breeder of axolotl in the world
North Texas is actually home to the world's largest breeder of this amazing species, Axolotl Planet.
AMBER Alert Continues For 2 McKinney Girls Abducted By Grandmother
McKinney, Texas police issued an AMBER Alert this morning for two missing children. Sisters, ages 9 and 6, are believed to be in grave danger and to have been abducted by their paternal grandmother while on a supervised CPS visit Thursday evening in McKinney (a suburb to the north of Dallas and Plano).
This Brunch Train is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Texas
If you want to soak in some stunning views of Texas, hop aboard a train. You’ll pass through historic tunnels, see lush, green forests, and even pretty rivers from this train that runs throughout the eastern Texas countryside.
Tyler, TX Man Missing for Over One Year, With No Answers
It has been over a year since Marcus Daniel Rodriguez went missing from the Palomar Apartment complex in Tyler, Texas. That means over a year that two kids have wondered when their dad was going to come home, with no answers. The Tyler Police Department is still working the case but unfortunately at this time there just aren’t any new leads to follow up on.
Alabama Coach Nick Saban Made a Recruiting Visit in Lindale, Texas On Tuesday
Its no secret that some of the best college football and NFL players come from the state of Texas. That playing starts in high school which we all know is super popular in any town. Just look around East Texas, some of the nicest and best looking property in a town is likely to be it's football stadium. Big time colleges know that they can recruit some excellent players from the small towns of Texas. That's why arguable the greatest college football coach ever was in Lindale, Texas on Tuesday, Alabama head coach Nick Saban.
New Construction in Lindale, Texas Brought Back Some Wonderful Memories
So, a little bit about myself. I grew up in Lindale, Texas. I graduated from Lindale High School in 1996. My parents and sister still live in Lindale and I recently moved back to Lindale after 20 plus years living in Tyler. I have always had love for my hometown and have been both excited and saddened about my little hometown's growth. Recently, some of that growth brought back some wonderful memories for many long time Lindale residents and I was able to reach out to share those memories with you.
Dolly’s Smart, She Rings A Bell To Let You Know She Needs Outside
Being the owner of an inside dog one of the hardest challenges there is, is house training. Knowing exactly when your dog needs to go outside to go potty instead of relieving themselves on your living room rug or carpet is a challenge. Once mastered though, they each have their own way of letting you know when they need to go outside. My dog will just sit and stare at me until I ask her if she needs to go outside and then she jumps and runs to the back door.
$1.5 Million For This Luxurious Home in Longview, Texas
When I look at a home like this one that is currently for sale in Longview, Texas I can’t help but admire all of the little details that go into making a home this gorgeous. While this home is not the most expensive home in Longview, I believe it’s one of the nicest homes on the market right now in the Longview area. The home is listed just under $1.5 million dollars, but as you look at the photos below you will see why.
‘Jugging’ is the New Crime Happening Not Far from Tyler, Texas
Like most people, when I first saw the word ‘jugging’ I had no idea what that meant. It had to do with a crime so I knew it wasn’t good, but it shocks me that people in Texas would try something like this. According to the McKinney, Texas Police Department there have been 4 instances of Bank Jugging recently and they want to make sure everyone is aware of what is going on, so we don’t have more victims.
Pop Star Promises Michael Irvin #88 Forehead Tattoo When Cowboys Win Super Bowl
The Dallas Cowboys are on track to regain their title of 'Super Bowl Champs'. They're one step closer thanks to their win last weekend over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Up next for the 'Boys are the San Francisco 49ers. When the Cowboys defeat the 49ers this weekend they'll be two wins away from being Super Bowl Champions, something that hasn't happened since Super Bowl XXX (1995)!
