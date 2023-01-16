Being the owner of an inside dog one of the hardest challenges there is, is house training. Knowing exactly when your dog needs to go outside to go potty instead of relieving themselves on your living room rug or carpet is a challenge. Once mastered though, they each have their own way of letting you know when they need to go outside. My dog will just sit and stare at me until I ask her if she needs to go outside and then she jumps and runs to the back door.

TYLER, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO