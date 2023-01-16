ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, NY

Comments / 2

Related
longisland.com

SCPD: Woman Arrested in Mount Sinai Massage Parlor Raid

Suffolk County Police on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 arrested a Flushing woman for unlawful practice of a profession during a massage parlor raid in Mount Sinai. In response to community and quality of life complaints, Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers and the Town of Brookhaven Fire Marshal and Building Inspector conducted an investigation into New Blue Sea Relaxing Spa, located at 331 Route 25A, at approximately 4 p.m.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

VIDEO: Selden Bicyclist Seriously Injured by Hit-and-Run Driver, SCPD Says

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Major Case Unit detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the driver of a vehicle that fled the scene of a crash that seriously injured a bicyclist in January. Isaac Ramirez was riding an electric bicycle southbound on...
SELDEN, NY
New York Post

Accused NYC killer caught with stash of guns during family dispute: cops

Cops called to a family dispute in Queens this week discovered their suspect — who was arrested for murder more than a decade ago — had stockpiled a massive cache of guns, ammunition and drugs, authorities said Wednesday.  Kevin Sygney, 37, was arrested around 10 a.m. Tuesday following the shocking discovery at his home on 112th Road near 196th Street in St. Albans, authorities said.  The victim informed police responding to a domestic violence call that Sygney allegedly had access to firearms, prompting the cops to notify the 113th Precinct’s field intelligence officers.  Officers found 18 guns, two ballistic vests, assorted ammunition and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Connecticut

Homeless Man Killed in Assault on Fairfield Avenue in Bridgeport

Bridgeport Police have arrested a man that's accused of killing a homeless person during an assault in Bridgeport on Wednesday. Authorities said they responded to 804 Fairfield Ave. for a reported assault. Responding officers found 49-year-old Daniel Engeldrum, who's homeless, suffering from a head injury. Engeldrum died of his injuries...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
New York Post

Two teens shot outside of NYC high school, 12-year-old in custody

Two teenagers were shot during a large fight near a Queens high school Wednesday — and a 12-year-old boy was taken into custody after the mayhem, police and sources said. A 16-year-old girl was shot in the ankle and a 14-year-old boy suffered a gunshot wound to the leg around 4:50 p.m. outside of Campus Magnet High School in Cambria Heights, where they are both students , according to police and sources. Sources said police saw the 12-year-old drop a gun as he tried to run away from the scene. The weapon was recovered by cops and the boy was taken into custody for questioning, police and sources said. The gunshot victims were taken to area hospitals in stable condition, police said. Sources said the 12-year-old boy did not attend the same high school as the victims.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy