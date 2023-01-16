Read full article on original website
Victim Who Just Exited Popular Woodbury Diner Struck, Killed By Drunk Driver: Police
A man driving drunk struck and killed a victim who had just exited a popular Long Island diner, according to authorities. Officers responded to the parking lot of On Parade Diner in Woodbury, located at 7980 Jericho Turnpike, at about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18. Willem Specht, age 62, of...
19-Year-Old Suffers Skull Fracture During Baseball Bat Attack In Riverhead, Police Say
A 19-year-old man suffered serious injuries when he was attacked by a group of people on Long Island and struck with a baseball bat. Riverhead Police officers responded to an area hospital at about 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, after receiving a report that an assault victim was at the hospital, the Riverhead Town Police Department reported.
Police identify man fatally shot in Edenwald
A 21-year-old man was shot and killed in Edenwald overnight, according to the NYPD.
NBC New York
Boy, 18-Year-Old Arrested for Violent NYC Teen Sneaker Robbery Attack: NYPD
A boy and an 18-year-old were arrested in connection to a violent attack against another teen in Manhattan earlier this month -- all to steal his sneakers, police said. According to the NYPD, on Jan 7, at around 9:15 p.m., in front of a McDonald's on Broadway in the Hamilton Heights section, a group approached a 16-year-old boy.
longisland.com
SCPD: Woman Arrested in Mount Sinai Massage Parlor Raid
Suffolk County Police on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 arrested a Flushing woman for unlawful practice of a profession during a massage parlor raid in Mount Sinai. In response to community and quality of life complaints, Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers and the Town of Brookhaven Fire Marshal and Building Inspector conducted an investigation into New Blue Sea Relaxing Spa, located at 331 Route 25A, at approximately 4 p.m.
Riverhead shooting victim dies; gunman remains at large as investigation continues: police
The man shot and critically injured on East Main Street Jan. 6 has died, Riverhead Police Chief David Hegermiller told RiverheadLOCAL this afternoon. The shooter remains at large, Hegermiller said. The case has been turned over to the Suffolk County Police Department Homicide Squad and is under active investigation, the chief said.
longisland.com
VIDEO: Selden Bicyclist Seriously Injured by Hit-and-Run Driver, SCPD Says
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Major Case Unit detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the driver of a vehicle that fled the scene of a crash that seriously injured a bicyclist in January. Isaac Ramirez was riding an electric bicycle southbound on...
Accused NYC killer caught with stash of guns during family dispute: cops
Cops called to a family dispute in Queens this week discovered their suspect — who was arrested for murder more than a decade ago — had stockpiled a massive cache of guns, ammunition and drugs, authorities said Wednesday. Kevin Sygney, 37, was arrested around 10 a.m. Tuesday following the shocking discovery at his home on 112th Road near 196th Street in St. Albans, authorities said. The victim informed police responding to a domestic violence call that Sygney allegedly had access to firearms, prompting the cops to notify the 113th Precinct’s field intelligence officers. Officers found 18 guns, two ballistic vests, assorted ammunition and...
Brazen Robbery: Mastic Woman Attacks Riverhead Store Clerk, Police Say
A 35-year-old woman was charged after police said she attacked a store clerk on Long Island while committing a robbery. Police received a report about the incident in Riverhead at about 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 13, the Southampton Town Police Department reported. Officers responded to the 76 Gas Station,...
NBC Connecticut
Homeless Man Killed in Assault on Fairfield Avenue in Bridgeport
Bridgeport Police have arrested a man that's accused of killing a homeless person during an assault in Bridgeport on Wednesday. Authorities said they responded to 804 Fairfield Ave. for a reported assault. Responding officers found 49-year-old Daniel Engeldrum, who's homeless, suffering from a head injury. Engeldrum died of his injuries...
Two teens shot outside of NYC high school, 12-year-old in custody
Two teenagers were shot during a large fight near a Queens high school Wednesday — and a 12-year-old boy was taken into custody after the mayhem, police and sources said. A 16-year-old girl was shot in the ankle and a 14-year-old boy suffered a gunshot wound to the leg around 4:50 p.m. outside of Campus Magnet High School in Cambria Heights, where they are both students , according to police and sources. Sources said police saw the 12-year-old drop a gun as he tried to run away from the scene. The weapon was recovered by cops and the boy was taken into custody for questioning, police and sources said. The gunshot victims were taken to area hospitals in stable condition, police said. Sources said the 12-year-old boy did not attend the same high school as the victims.
Prosecutor: Son accused of fatally stabbing mother, injuring another person
The incident happened at the Harrison Garden Apartments around 1 a.m. Tuesday.
longisland.com
Massapequa Wallpaper Installer Arrested for Stealing $80,000 in Watches from Multiple Clients
The Garden City Police Department and the Old Westbury Police Department reports the arrest of a Massapequa man for multiple Grand Larcenies that occurred from April 2022 through January 2023 in Garden City and in Old Westbury. According to detectives, defendant Jaiver Ricardo Velez Gomes, 43, of 55 Cleveland Place...
Father facing charges after baby ingested heroin ordered to remain jailed
Alexander Green and his partner are facing charges of endangering the welfare of a child.
News 12
North Babylon man sentenced for stealing 89-year-old woman's home
A North Babylon man was sentenced Tuesday to up to 10 years in prison for stealing an 89-year-old woman's Brooklyn home. Prosecutors say Shavard Callaway sold the house by claiming to be her nephew and using a forged power of attorney. He was convicted in December of charges including grand...
Police: Man pulls out switch blade at deli in the Bronx, opens fire at driver
The NYPD is searching for a male suspect involved in a Concourse Village shooting on Jan. 7.
Suspect who groped woman, 20, aboard Brooklyn MTA bus sought
Police are searching for a man who allegedly groped a woman aboard an MTA bus in Brooklyn on Tuesday, authorities said.
darientimes.com
Prosecutor: Greenwich man was going 86 mph when he killed Stamford restaurant workers in hit-and-run
STAMFORD — A Greenwich man accused of killing two people in a hit-and-run crash in Stamford was arraigned Tuesday as the friends and family members of the victims filled the courtroom behind him. Judge Kevin Randolph deemed Michael Talbot, 24, “a flight risk” and a potential danger to the...
Boys beaten, stabbed near Queens high school; 5 teens sought
The NYPD released surveillance images of five boys they’re searching for in the assault in Flushing. They’re believed to be between 14 and 17 years old.
The Jewish Press
NYPD Hunting for Crown Heights Gang After Attacks on Young Jewish Boys, 3 Jewish Adults
NYPD police officers are hunting for a gang of four teenage boys who attacked two younger boys Sunday night in the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn. The two victims were walking to an afterschool Torah learning program when they were attacked by the gang at around 6 pm near the corner of Albany Avenue and Eastern Parkway.
