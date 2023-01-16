Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for January 17:. Porter had a heck of a career, but as time passes it seems like he is lost in the shuffle among all-time greatest catchers. Porter ranks 23rd all-time among catchers with 40.8 WAR, according to Baseball Reference. For comparison’s sake, Buster Posey (44.9) and Yadier Molina (42.1) rank just ahead of him, but are probably ticketed for the Hall of Fame. Porter won World Series and NLCS MVP Awards with the Cardinals in 1982, helping St. Louis beat the Brewers in seven games. He finished third for AL Rookie of the Year with Milwaukee in 1973. He made the 1974 AL All-Star team with the Brewers and the AL All-Star team for three consecutive seasons (1978-80) with the Royals. He even finished in the top 10 for AL MVP in 1979 and 1980.

