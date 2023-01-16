Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pipe bust at McArdle, Staples intersection caused by decades-old damage to protective coating
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Sunday, Jan. 8, the city initiated an emergency closure of the McArdle Rd. and Staples St. intersection after a major waterline break caused road damage. The city initially said that a contractor in the area had punctured the line but an investigation by the...
Port of C.C. Commission Board vote to move forward on second permit for Harbor Island desalination plant
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Port of Corpus Christi Commission Board voted to move forward Tuesday in securing the permits needed to open up a desalination facility on Harbor Island. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality issued the port a discharge permit back in September. During Tuesday's meeting, the...
texasstandard.org
As Cheniere Energy expands operations on the Texas Gulf Coast, some are pushing back
The war in Ukraine has had numerous global impacts beyond the battlefield – from the realms of politics, the economy and something we’ve touched on previously at the Texas Standard: energy. With a sanctioned Russia no longer making the sorts of energy exports to Europe that the continent...
Ingleside Postmaster Rights a Wrong
, , Federal code requires that the U.S. flag should be lowered at sunset, and if not, then it should be illuminated. Not long after the Aransas Pass Post Office rectified that issue by adding outdoor lighting to its flagpole at 634 S. Commercial St., The Index investigated whether the Ingleside Post Office at 2230 Hwy. 361 did the same. The first image (left) shows the flag in the daytime, then one evening the first week in January (center), it was cloaked in darkness. The fault was brought to the attention of Postmaster Max Landgraf who advised the newspaper an exterior light is focused on the flagpole; unaware the bulb had apparently burned out. Once he was informed, Landgraf immediately took steps to right the wrong (right).
Fallen Alameda, Everhart light signal prompts city to create inspection program
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Just one day after a traffic signal light crashed down on two cars at the intersection of Alameda Drive and Everhart Road, city crews returned to the site Monday to survey the area and check each signal-light unit for stability. Corpus Christi Councilman Mike Pusley...
Navy/Army Credit Union Changes Name
, Many customers may have been completely surprised, but they shouldn’t be. Navy/Army Credit Union announced last November they would be changing names, issuing a press release explaining why. The branch at 2442 W. Wheeler Ave. already has new signage. “The 67-year-old credit union is ready to Rally,” the company’s announcement late last year began. “NavyArmy Community Credit Union, an organization that serves over 215,000 members in South Texas and the Rio Grande Valley, officially announced its new today: Rally Credit Union (RCU). “We’re excited to finally reveal the name publicly,” said Gerry Morrow, President/CEO of NavyArmy. “It’s been a long journey,...
portasouthjetty.com
New rules could happen for carts, STRs
New rules could be coming for golf carts and short-term rentals in Port Aransas. The City of Port Aransas’ Ad-Hoc Short-Term Rental Working Group and Ad-Hoc Golf Cart Working Group have come up with recommendations for City Council to consider. At its meeting Jan. 19, the Port Aransas City Council is expected to discuss and take action on several recommendations […]
Nueces County Commissioners dissolves development commission
Nueces County Commissioners voted Wednesday to eliminate the Nueces County Development Commission, along with the county department supporting the commission
Check out This 30 Minute 5.5 Pound Taco Challenge in South Tx
If you are a foodie that doesn't care about caloric intake we have found a massive food challenge for you in South Texas! This is called the Super Sinzronizada Challenge and you can get it at Alicia's Su Cocina in Pharr, Texas. The Taco for this challenge weighs in at a whopping 5.5 pounds and contains a single 1 lb tortilla filled with 2 lbs of beef, 1.5 lbs of mixed mozzarella and cheddar cheese, and 1 lb of refried beans. According to the below post, if you can finish this challenge in 30 minutes you will get $500.00. Do you have what it takes?
KIII TV3
Executive director, architect hired to oversee Downtown Ritz Theatre's restoration
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Behind every nook and cranny, there is a new detail that helps share the rich history behind the 94-year-old Ritz Theatre. CC-PATCH, a non-profit, has worked to raise money for the last decade to help bring the venue back to life, and now the organization has its first-ever executive director.
Corpus Christi attorney to file wrongful death lawsuit on behalf of family of Earl Moore Jr.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi-based attorney Bob Hilliard, with Hilliard Martinez Gonzales LLP, along with well-known civil rights attorney Ben Crump, have been retained by the family of Earl Moore Jr. Officials said Moore, 35, died due to the way he was treated by paramedics during a medical emergency in Springfield, Illinois.
'Critically missing' child found after mom takes him from Corpus Christi
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The U.S. Marshals Service, FBI and other law agencies have safely found "critically missing" child, 8-year-old Edwin Buskirk II. Both Edwin and his mother Rebecca Buskirk, also known as Rebecca Raj, were found Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the southern border of Mexico, state of Chiapas.
Widespread power outages impact customers from southside to Shops at La Palmera area
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you were on the roads near SPID and Staples Street around 6:45 p.m. Saturday -- then you may have noticed multiple power outages in the area. AEP Texas Director of Corporate Communications Omar Lopez confirmed to 3NEWS that areas from Holly and Airline Road to the Shops at La Palmera were impacted.
Traffic signal at Everhart and Alameda will take at least a month to repair
City officials announced that repairs are expected to last one month at the intersection of Everhart and Alameda.
New Pet Supplies Plus store in Moore Plaza embraces community as neighbors
Local entrepreneurs Brian and Matt Barrett explain how customers are called 'neighbors' in order to build a closer relationship with the community.
Wild Police Chase Through Aransas Pass Ends with Arrest
, Most everyone in the center of Aransas Pass heard the sirens Tuesday night, January 10, or witnessed the wild police chase through several neighborhoods, many commenting on the spectacle through the Aransas Pass Community page on Facebook. “Get on the ground, (expletive). Get on the ground, now!” two Texas Department of Public Safety State Troopers are heard shouting at Charles Tucker, age 59 of Aransas Pass after a multi-jurisdictional pursuit ended near the home of Laurie Fleischman who posted dramatic footage, she recorded on her smartphone of his capture to the social media group. One Trooper twice fired what witnesses...
KENS 5
Pit bull dies after saving girl from burning home in Corpus Christi
HOUSTON — A Texas family said one of their beloved pets sacrificed itself to save their daughter from a burning home, according to KRIS in Corpus Christi. The family said their house burned down on New Year's Eve, but what happened next was a miracle. "We heard this huge,...
Two cars hit by falling traffic signal at Everhart, Alameda
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police asked drivers to avoid Everhart and Alameda Sunday evening after a traffic signal fell and hit two cars. No one was injured and the cars were able to be driven away, city officials said in a statement. A photo from the intersection...
CCISD school bus involved in car accident
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A CCISD school bus was involved in a car accident Tuesday evening. The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Kostoryz Road and Tiger Lane. CCPD told 3NEWS that one juvenile sustained minor injuries and was transported to be treated as a precaution.
