ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Ingleside Index

Ingleside Postmaster Rights a Wrong

, , Federal code requires that the U.S. flag should be lowered at sunset, and if not, then it should be illuminated. Not long after the Aransas Pass Post Office rectified that issue by adding outdoor lighting to its flagpole at 634 S. Commercial St., The Index investigated whether the Ingleside Post Office at 2230 Hwy. 361 did the same. The first image (left) shows the flag in the daytime, then one evening the first week in January (center), it was cloaked in darkness. The fault was brought to the attention of Postmaster Max Landgraf who advised the newspaper an exterior light is focused on the flagpole; unaware the bulb had apparently burned out. Once he was informed, Landgraf immediately took steps to right the wrong (right).
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

Navy/Army Credit Union Changes Name

, Many customers may have been completely surprised, but they shouldn’t be. Navy/Army Credit Union announced last November they would be changing names, issuing a press release explaining why. The branch at 2442 W. Wheeler Ave. already has new signage. “The 67-year-old credit union is ready to Rally,” the company’s announcement late last year began. “NavyArmy Community Credit Union, an organization that serves over 215,000 members in South Texas and the Rio Grande Valley, officially announced its new today: Rally Credit Union (RCU). “We’re excited to finally reveal the name publicly,” said Gerry Morrow, President/CEO of NavyArmy. “It’s been a long journey,...
ARANSAS PASS, TX
portasouthjetty.com

New rules could happen for carts, STRs

New rules could be coming for golf carts and short-term rentals in Port Aransas. The City of Port Aransas’ Ad-Hoc Short-Term Rental Working Group and Ad-Hoc Golf Cart Working Group have come up with recommendations for City Council to consider. At its meeting Jan. 19, the Port Aransas City Council is expected to discuss and take action on several recommendations […]
PORT ARANSAS, TX
KIXS FM 108

Check out This 30 Minute 5.5 Pound Taco Challenge in South Tx

If you are a foodie that doesn't care about caloric intake we have found a massive food challenge for you in South Texas! This is called the Super Sinzronizada Challenge and you can get it at Alicia's Su Cocina in Pharr, Texas. The Taco for this challenge weighs in at a whopping 5.5 pounds and contains a single 1 lb tortilla filled with 2 lbs of beef, 1.5 lbs of mixed mozzarella and cheddar cheese, and 1 lb of refried beans. According to the below post, if you can finish this challenge in 30 minutes you will get $500.00. Do you have what it takes?
PHARR, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

Wild Police Chase Through Aransas Pass Ends with Arrest

, Most everyone in the center of Aransas Pass heard the sirens Tuesday night, January 10, or witnessed the wild police chase through several neighborhoods, many commenting on the spectacle through the Aransas Pass Community page on Facebook. “Get on the ground, (expletive). Get on the ground, now!” two Texas Department of Public Safety State Troopers are heard shouting at Charles Tucker, age 59 of Aransas Pass after a multi-jurisdictional pursuit ended near the home of Laurie Fleischman who posted dramatic footage, she recorded on her smartphone of his capture to the social media group. One Trooper twice fired what witnesses...
ARANSAS PASS, TX
KIII 3News

CCISD school bus involved in car accident

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A CCISD school bus was involved in a car accident Tuesday evening. The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Kostoryz Road and Tiger Lane. CCPD told 3NEWS that one juvenile sustained minor injuries and was transported to be treated as a precaution.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy