Oscar De La Hoya shows off contract for Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia

By Craig Daly: Oscar De La Hoya posted a photo of him and Ryan Garcia with the contract sent to him from Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis’ management for an April 15th mega-fight on Showtime PPV. De La Hoya made a big production about having the contract, but it’s...
Conor McGregor gives Francis Ngannou advice after he was released from the UFC: “Correct representation is imperative”

Conor McGregor has shared some advice with Francis Ngannou. On Saturday, after Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane for the heavyweight belt was reported, Dana White confirmed it and also announced Ngannou was released from the UFC. The news was surprising and on Tuesday, Ngannou spoke to The MMA Hour and said he was managing himself during the negotiations with the UFC.
Francis Ngannou reveals plans to make boxing debut in July and names Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua as ideal opponents

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou is preparing to make his boxing debut in July, and hopefully against a big name. ‘The Predator’ has been out of action since his heavyweight title defense against Ciryl Gane at UFC 270. Despite fighting with a devastating knee injury, Ngannou prevailed, using his wrestling en route to a unanimous decision victory last January.
Ricky Hatton Very Interested in Having Exhibition With Floyd Mayweather

Former world champion Ricky Hatton, returned to the ring last year for an exhibition fight with fellow former champ Marco Antonio Barrera. Hatton is interested in the idea of having more exhibition fights, but he's not interested in facing any Youtubers. The retired fighter, however, is open to the idea...
UFC parts ways with 11 fighters

The UFC has parted ways with eleven more fighters according to recent reports from @UFCRosterWatch on ‘Twitter’. It should also be noted that it has not been confirmed whether all of these moves were outright releases or contracts that were not renewed. The eleven fighters recently removed from...
Francis Ngannou reacts to Dana White's comments on UFC exit: 'The only thing I'm scared of is to be trapped'

Free agent Francis Ngannou offered a response to UFC president Dana White’s recent press conference comments addressing his exit from the promotion. Ngannou, the now-former undiputed UFC heavyweight champion, could not come to an agreement with the promotion for a new contract, which resulted in his full release. The promotion announced the vacant title will be up for grabs at UFC 285 in March, where Jon Jones will take on former interim champ Ciryl Gane.
Benavidez's Promoter Sees Future Clash With Morrell, Backs Both To Beat Canelo

Veteran promoter Sampson Lewkowicz is well known for spotting top talent in the sport. Lewkowicz believes that undefeated WBA 'regular' super middleweight champion David Morell Jr. is more than capable, at this moment, of beating Mexican superstar Saul "Canelo" Alvarez, who is currently the undisputed world champion at 168-pounds. Lewkowicz...
Jaime Munguia, Golden Boy Want Dmitry Bivol Fight: 'It's Not Crazy'

Jaime Munguia is in the midst of a milquetoast middleweight stint featuring run-of-the-mill matchups. The former 154-pound WBO titleholder Munguia (41-0, 33 KOs) has had an unremarkable tenure since moving up in weight in 2020, easily scoring wins against the likes of Gary O'Sullivan, Tureano Johnson, Kamil Szeremeta, Gabriel Rosado, D'Mitrius Ballard, Jimmy Kelly, and Gonzalo Gaston Coria.
Diego Pacheco-Jack Cullen Fight Set For March 11 DAZN Show Featuring Callum Smith

One of the sport’s hottest prospects will travel abroad for his next step up in competition. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that unbeaten super middleweight Diego Pacheco and Jack Cullen are set for a bout that will land on a March 11 DAZN show from M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England. The crossroads clash will come in supporting capacity to local hero Callum Smith (29-1, 21KOs), a former WBA super middleweight champ and current WBC light heavyweight mandatory challenger who will headline versus a yet-to-be-named opponent.
Caleb Plant vs. David Benavidez Scheduled For March

Former IBF super middleweight champion, Caleb Plant, and current interim WBC champ, David Benavidez are set to meet on March 25 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. ESPN's Mike Coppinger was the first to report the news that the bout has been set for March, with...
