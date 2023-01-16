Read full article on original website
VIDEO | Slap fighter Sorin Comsa left disfigured after ten rounds of open-handed carnage at RXF Slap Fighting Championships
Sorin Comsa was left with an extremely swollen and disfigured face after participating in the RXF Slap Fighting Championships in Las Vegas. A video clip of his contest went viral after his opponent struck him full force to the face, resulting in Comsa being unidentifiable compared to earlier on in the day.
sportszion.com
Deontay Wilder to face Andy Ruiz Jr in WBC final eliminator to challenge Tyson Fury‘s heavyweight belt
Soon, the anticipated fight between Andy Ruiz Jr. and Deontay Wilder will take place. Although there have been many talks and predictions surrounding the fight but Tyson Fury isn’t acknowledging any of them. Furthermore, this is the fight most likely going to decide the WBC heavyweight belt challenger, which...
sportszion.com
He’s got no chance’ Ex-UFC Light Heavyweight Champ Chuck Liddell offers dying urges in fighting Youtuber-turned-pro boxer Jake Paul
When celebrity boxing first started, some fans were critical while the majority were supportive; today, those celebrities who have transitioned to fighting make more money than the majority of other professional boxers. As most fighters want to bag a hefty check so they are ready to square off against any...
BoxingNews24.com
Oscar De La Hoya shows off contract for Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia
By Craig Daly: Oscar De La Hoya posted a photo of him and Ryan Garcia with the contract sent to him from Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis’ management for an April 15th mega-fight on Showtime PPV. De La Hoya made a big production about having the contract, but it’s...
Conor McGregor gives Francis Ngannou advice after he was released from the UFC: “Correct representation is imperative”
Conor McGregor has shared some advice with Francis Ngannou. On Saturday, after Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane for the heavyweight belt was reported, Dana White confirmed it and also announced Ngannou was released from the UFC. The news was surprising and on Tuesday, Ngannou spoke to The MMA Hour and said he was managing himself during the negotiations with the UFC.
Francis Ngannou reveals plans to make boxing debut in July and names Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua as ideal opponents
Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou is preparing to make his boxing debut in July, and hopefully against a big name. ‘The Predator’ has been out of action since his heavyweight title defense against Ciryl Gane at UFC 270. Despite fighting with a devastating knee injury, Ngannou prevailed, using his wrestling en route to a unanimous decision victory last January.
Boxing Scene
Ricky Hatton Very Interested in Having Exhibition With Floyd Mayweather
Former world champion Ricky Hatton, returned to the ring last year for an exhibition fight with fellow former champ Marco Antonio Barrera. Hatton is interested in the idea of having more exhibition fights, but he's not interested in facing any Youtubers. The retired fighter, however, is open to the idea...
sportszion.com
‘Belly, where are you?’ Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk teases Tyson Fury over heavyweight bout deal
The highly anticipated fight between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk this year has both fighters engaging in strategic mental games. The tension between these two boxers was recently fueled by Usyk’s tweet in which he made fun of Fury’s body by referring to him as “belly.”. This...
Chris Eubank Jr: ‘Was I disillusioned? No. Boxing is a ruthless game’
Chris Eubank Jr tells Donald McRae about the Conor Benn fiasco, fears for his own health and how, even at 50%, he believes he will beat Liam Smith
UFC parts ways with 11 fighters
The UFC has parted ways with eleven more fighters according to recent reports from @UFCRosterWatch on ‘Twitter’. It should also be noted that it has not been confirmed whether all of these moves were outright releases or contracts that were not renewed. The eleven fighters recently removed from...
sportszion.com
Ex-UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou calls out Anthony Joshua for bout, despite having intentions to face Tyson Fury
In December 2022, Francis Ngannou’s contract with the UFC ran out, and the president of the organization announced that they were working on new deals, but earlier this week it was revealed that the Nevada native had been released by the biggest MMA promotion due to several disparities. After...
sportszion.com
Richard Schaefer reveals Jon Jones now the highest-paid UFC Heavyweight next to Conor Mcgregor
Francis Ngannou had his fair share of issues with the UFC. While the African prodigy claimed that his disputes with the UFC were never about the money but were actually more contractual and insurance related. Now that the ‘Predator’ has been released by the UFC, others will probably reap the benefits.
sportszion.com
Tyson Fury’s trainer Ben Davison warns boxing star not to “recklessly” rush forward vs Oleksandr Usyk in upcoming bout
Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk will inevitably square off in the ring in this year’s highly anticipated boxing bout to settle the undisputed debate. Trainer Ben Davison shared his thoughts on who might win the fight and how. The boxing record of Usyk, who is the heavyweight champion of...
Francis Ngannou reacts to Dana White's comments on UFC exit: 'The only thing I'm scared of is to be trapped'
Free agent Francis Ngannou offered a response to UFC president Dana White’s recent press conference comments addressing his exit from the promotion. Ngannou, the now-former undiputed UFC heavyweight champion, could not come to an agreement with the promotion for a new contract, which resulted in his full release. The promotion announced the vacant title will be up for grabs at UFC 285 in March, where Jon Jones will take on former interim champ Ciryl Gane.
Boxing Scene
Benavidez's Promoter Sees Future Clash With Morrell, Backs Both To Beat Canelo
Veteran promoter Sampson Lewkowicz is well known for spotting top talent in the sport. Lewkowicz believes that undefeated WBA 'regular' super middleweight champion David Morell Jr. is more than capable, at this moment, of beating Mexican superstar Saul "Canelo" Alvarez, who is currently the undisputed world champion at 168-pounds. Lewkowicz...
Boxing Scene
Jaime Munguia, Golden Boy Want Dmitry Bivol Fight: 'It's Not Crazy'
Jaime Munguia is in the midst of a milquetoast middleweight stint featuring run-of-the-mill matchups. The former 154-pound WBO titleholder Munguia (41-0, 33 KOs) has had an unremarkable tenure since moving up in weight in 2020, easily scoring wins against the likes of Gary O'Sullivan, Tureano Johnson, Kamil Szeremeta, Gabriel Rosado, D'Mitrius Ballard, Jimmy Kelly, and Gonzalo Gaston Coria.
ng-sportingnews.com
Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Liam Smith predictions, betting odds, & best bets for 2023 boxing fight
Saturday’s all-British middleweight collision between Chris Eubank Jr. and Liam Smith at the AO Arena in Manchester conjures up memories of a golden age that featured Eubank’s father, Chris Sr., Nigel Benn, and Michael Watson, who threw down in classic battles. Can Eubank Jr. and Smith deliver the...
Boxing Scene
Diego Pacheco-Jack Cullen Fight Set For March 11 DAZN Show Featuring Callum Smith
One of the sport’s hottest prospects will travel abroad for his next step up in competition. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that unbeaten super middleweight Diego Pacheco and Jack Cullen are set for a bout that will land on a March 11 DAZN show from M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England. The crossroads clash will come in supporting capacity to local hero Callum Smith (29-1, 21KOs), a former WBA super middleweight champ and current WBC light heavyweight mandatory challenger who will headline versus a yet-to-be-named opponent.
Caleb Plant vs. David Benavidez Scheduled For March
Former IBF super middleweight champion, Caleb Plant, and current interim WBC champ, David Benavidez are set to meet on March 25 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. ESPN's Mike Coppinger was the first to report the news that the bout has been set for March, with...
