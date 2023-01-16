In further news about former San Francisco Giants players, this week it was announced that Melky Cabrera would officially be retiring from the game. Cabrera played for eight teams in his 15-year career, playing for the Giants in 2012, in which he put up career-high numbers (.346/.390/.516), made the All-Star team for the only time in his career and being name the MVP of the game. Unfortunately, that success was mired when he tested positive for testosterone and was suspended for 50 games, making him ineligible for that year’s playoffs, in which the team would go on to win the World Series.

