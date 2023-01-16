ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

Elon Musk Has a Simple Idea to End U.S. Debt-Ceiling Standoff

This is a problem investors and consumers could have done without, coming as it does when many questions about the health of the economy remain. When massive waves of job cuts are ripping through the economy, many economists anticipate a recession. No one is sure whether such a downturn would be mild or deep.
msn.com

‘I have $30K in my savings account’: I’m 56, divorced, unemployed and mother to 4 adult children. I invented products that will cost $20K to bring to market. Should I use my savings?

I am a 56-year-old divorced woman who has raised four children as a single parent. I made the decision at a young age to give birth to all of my children, and I was the sole provider for the family for over 20 years. Now, after my children are all grown, living their own lives, I’m left with no golden life to look forward to.
msn.com

How Long Will You Live? Most People Likely Guess Wrong

How long do you expect to live? If you are like many Americans, there’s a good chance your estimate will not conform to the actual reality, according to new research. A survey of more than 3,500 U.S. adults found that a majority of them — 53% — either did not know or underestimated the typical life expectancy of Americans who are 60 years old.

Comments / 0

Community Policy