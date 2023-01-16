ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Page Six

Lisa Marie Presley’s grave prepped at Graceland across from Elvis’

Lisa Marie Presley will soon be laid to rest across from her late father, Elvis Presley, at Graceland. Photos obtained by TMZ Wednesday show the “Lights Out” singer’s grave being prepared next to her son, Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in July 2020 at age 27. The family’s tombs are all located around the estate’s famous backyard fountain. Work on the memorial site began Tuesday, according to the report, but there are other changes expected ahead of Sunday’s public celebration of life that will honor Lisa Marie. Among the preparations is a stage with a backdrop, which the outlet speculated could be for...
MEMPHIS, TN
ETOnline.com

La Toya Jackson Remembers Lisa Marie Presley as 'Courageous' and 'Explicit' With Her Love

La Toya Jackson is remembering her former sister-in-law Lisa Marie Presley for her love and courage. The 66-year-old singer took to Instagram on Friday and posted a touching video tribute to Lisa Marie, who died on Thursday after going into cardiac arrest. Set to Michael Jackson's 1995 hit "You Are Not Alone," the video includes throwback pictures of Lisa Marie as a child while being held by the King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley.
RadarOnline

Inside Lisa Marie & Nicolas Cage's Tumultuous Split: Drama Imploded With Fights Over Work & Ex, Led To Shock Divorce After 107 Days Of Marriage

Nicolas Cage and Lisa Marie Presley were hopeful their marriage would last forever, but drama imploded between them soon after the now-exes tied the knot, RadarOnline.com can report following news of Lisa Marie's sudden death. Lisa Marie sadly died on January 12 after being found unresponsive in her Calabasas home. The singer passed away following a second cardiac arrest at the hospital.Insiders claimed her relationship issues with Cage were exposed following the couple's August 2002 nuptials, blaming his "workaholic ways," Lisa Marie's "bizarre lifestyle" and "need for attention" as the reason their short-lived union fizzled out after just 107 days....
CALABASAS, CA
Silence DoGood

Lisa Marie Presley to be buried at Graceland alongside her father and son, fans pay respects

Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of the legendary Elvis Presley, will be buried at Graceland, the famed home of her father, where fans have gathered to pay their respects. WFAA reports the singer-songwriter's final resting place will be next to her son, Benjamin Keough, who died in 2020. Elvis Presley and other members of the Presley family are also buried at Graceland. Fans left messages, flowers, and shared memories of Lisa Marie, who was one of the last remaining connections to her father, whose influence and significance still resonate more than 45 years after his death. Lisa Marie died on Thursday, hours after being hospitalized for a medical emergency. A funeral or burial date has not been announced.
NME

George Michael’s family and estate deny involvement in potential biopic

George Michael‘s family and estate has denied giving approval to a planned biopic about the singer. Earlier this week, it was reported that a project was in the works, with The White Lotus star Theo James tipped to take on the role of the late Wham! singer. However, Michael’s...
oprahdaily.com

Revisit Oprah’s Interviews with Lisa Marie Presley on The Oprah Winfrey Show

Lisa Marie Presley, the daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, sadly, passed away on January 12 at the age of 54. Just two days before her death, Lisa Marie had attended the Golden Globes with her mother to celebrate the Baz Luhrmann biopic Elvis, which had received multiple nominations (and for which Austin Butler won in the Best Actor category).
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Elvis Presley Roared With ‘Laughter’ in This 1 Graceland Room Which Holds a Special Place in Priscilla Presley’s Heart

Elvis Presley‘s Graceland home was the spot of many happy memories for the legendary entertainer, his wife Priscilla, his daughter Lisa Marie, and their family and friends. However, some rooms in the home bring back a flood of memories. One area brings a smile to Priscilla’s face recalling how Elvis roared with “laughter” during a …

