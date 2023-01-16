ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
mygateway.news

Timothy Boardman of Spring Valley dies in rollover crash

TOWN OF CADY, WI – The St. Croix County Emergency Communication Center received a call at about 10:38 p.m. on January 15, 2023, of a vehicle that had crashed on State Highway (STH) 29, near the intersection of U.S. Highway (USH) 128 in Cady Township, Wisconsin, approximately two miles northeast of Spring Valley, Wisconsin.
SPRING VALLEY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Eau Claire man seriously hurt in Barron County snowmobile crash

RICE LAKE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man is seriously hurt after a snowmobile crash in Barron County Saturday. The Barron County Sheriff’s Department said 45-year-old Eric Zimmerman of Eau Claire crashed a snowmobile just off of County Highway SS north of Rice Lake in the Town of Oak Grove at 12:56 a.m. Saturday and was taken to an Eau Claire hospital in critical condition.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
CBS Minnesota

Missing: David Bigham Jr. last seen leaving White Bear Lake home

WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. -- Authorities in White Bear Lake are asking for help finding David Bigham Jr., who was reported missing on Monday.Bigham, 29, left his home on foot, and it is not known where he was headed. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says he was last seen wearing a gray jacket, blue jeans, and white tennis shoes. He has tattoos on his forearms that read "blood makes you related; loyalty makes you family." He has another tattoo of a heart on his hands, the BCA says.Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the White Bear Lake Police Department at 651-429-8511.
WHITE BEAR LAKE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Water Gremlin served with dozens of lawsuits alleging cancer, chronic illness, wrongful death

MINNEAPOLIS -- Dozens of lawsuits have just been served against a manufacturing plant with a history of pollution. Water Gremlin has been at the center of several WCCO investigations since 2019, when we learned the White Bear Township plant released elevated and unsafe levels of the toxic, cancer-causing chemical TCE into the air for more than 15 years. The civil lawsuits allege the actions of the company caused cancer, chronic illness, and wrongful death. Several people reporter Jennifer Mayerle has spoken with over the last four years are plaintiffs in the suits.Dave Strong's wife Louise died six years ago."Unusual, rare...
WHITE BEAR TOWNSHIP, MN

