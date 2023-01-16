Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mcad.edu
2023 Summer Internship at the Everwood Farmstead Foundation, Glenwood City, WI
Live on-site and gain arts administration experience working alongside the co-founders of Everwood Farmstead Foundation – a small but mighty non-profit arts organization. Internship occurs May 28 – October 8, 2023. Includes free lodging and a $200/week stipend. Learn more on the Everwood Farmstead Foundation Web site.
mygateway.news
Timothy Boardman of Spring Valley dies in rollover crash
TOWN OF CADY, WI – The St. Croix County Emergency Communication Center received a call at about 10:38 p.m. on January 15, 2023, of a vehicle that had crashed on State Highway (STH) 29, near the intersection of U.S. Highway (USH) 128 in Cady Township, Wisconsin, approximately two miles northeast of Spring Valley, Wisconsin.
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire man seriously hurt in Barron County snowmobile crash
RICE LAKE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man is seriously hurt after a snowmobile crash in Barron County Saturday. The Barron County Sheriff’s Department said 45-year-old Eric Zimmerman of Eau Claire crashed a snowmobile just off of County Highway SS north of Rice Lake in the Town of Oak Grove at 12:56 a.m. Saturday and was taken to an Eau Claire hospital in critical condition.
drydenwire.com
Speed, Alcohol Contributing Factors In Barron County Snowmobile Crash
BARRON COUNTY -- An Eau Claire man is in critical condition following a snowmobile crash in Barron County, according to a press release from Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald. Press Release. On Saturday, January 14, 2023, at 12:56 a.m., the Barron County 911 Center received a call of a snowmobile...
Missing: David Bigham Jr. last seen leaving White Bear Lake home
WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. -- Authorities in White Bear Lake are asking for help finding David Bigham Jr., who was reported missing on Monday.Bigham, 29, left his home on foot, and it is not known where he was headed. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says he was last seen wearing a gray jacket, blue jeans, and white tennis shoes. He has tattoos on his forearms that read "blood makes you related; loyalty makes you family." He has another tattoo of a heart on his hands, the BCA says.Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the White Bear Lake Police Department at 651-429-8511.
Man in critical condition following Barron County snowmobile crash
An Eau Claire man was critically injured in a snowmobile crash Saturday near Wisconsin's Rice Lake, according to authorities. The crash happened around 1 a.m. when the snowmobile driver veered off the Tuscobia Trail and struck a tree, according to the Barron County Sheriff’s Department. Eric Zimmerman, 45, was...
Water Gremlin served with dozens of lawsuits alleging cancer, chronic illness, wrongful death
MINNEAPOLIS -- Dozens of lawsuits have just been served against a manufacturing plant with a history of pollution. Water Gremlin has been at the center of several WCCO investigations since 2019, when we learned the White Bear Township plant released elevated and unsafe levels of the toxic, cancer-causing chemical TCE into the air for more than 15 years. The civil lawsuits allege the actions of the company caused cancer, chronic illness, and wrongful death. Several people reporter Jennifer Mayerle has spoken with over the last four years are plaintiffs in the suits.Dave Strong's wife Louise died six years ago."Unusual, rare...
Watch: Mini-pileup in Maplewood during slick morning conditions
Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras captured multiple cars piling up in Maplewood as rain and near-freezing conditions slicked up the roads Monday night into Tuesday morning. The pileup happened on Hwy. 61 near Hwy. 36 during the early morning commute. The video shows one truck sliding into the center median...
Driver dies after being ejected in crash, trapped under vehicle
A man was killed after becoming trapped under his vehicle following a crash. The crash happened on Sunday evening on State Highway 29 in St. Croix County, with police receiving an emergency call at 10:38 p.m. St. Croix County sheriff's deputies arrived to find a 2013 Chevy Impala had left...
17-year-old suffers life-threatening injuries in head-on crash with school bus in Winona
According to the Winona County Sheriff's office, the crash occurred a quarter mile north of Highway 14 around 6 a.m. when a vehicle headed south on County Road 20 collided with a school bus headed north.
Comments / 0