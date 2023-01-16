Read full article on original website
Related
The 26-carat Tenner Diamond was purchased at a "car boot sale" for $10 because its owner thought it was costume jewelry
A 26.27-carat cushion-shaped diamond was dubbed the "Tenner Diamond" because its original owner paid just $10 for it. The story of the Tenner Diamond goes back to the late 1980s. A woman from the UK was browsing at a car boot sale in Isleworth, West London.
thevalemagazine.com
The Art of Legacy: A Talk With Fabienne Delacroix
Step into a whimsical realm of nostalgia and enchantment with the stunning artwork of Fabienne Delacroix! As the talented offspring of the renowned naïf master painter Michel Delacroix, Fabienne has carved out a name for herself with her mesmerizing portrayals of the picturesque French countryside and coastal regions. She...
Comments / 0