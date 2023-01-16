Read full article on original website
Related
studyfinds.org
Quantum computing breakthrough! Engineers discover technique that could create billion-qubit chips
SYDNEY, Australia — Australian engineers have stumbled across a new way to control electrons which play a key role in quantum computing. The breakthrough could open the door to making billion-qubit quantum computer chips a reality. Here’s what you need to know about quantum computing:. Computers use “bits”...
makeuseof.com
3 Top Redis Clients for Go Developers
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Redis is an in-memory data structure store, widely used for caching, real-time analytics, and message brokering. It’s a popular choice for developers because of its lightning-fast speed and rich feature set.
makeuseof.com
How to Add an Open-Source Licence to Your Projects on GitHub
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. An open-source license is a legal document that outlines the terms under which others can use, modify, and distribute your open-source projects. Adding an open-source license...
TechCrunch
Trunk extends its developer toolkit with CI analytics
Founded in 2021 by a group of former Uber engineers, Trunk already offers Trunk Check, a tool for checking code quality, and Trunk Merge, a service that orchestrates merging pull requests. With CI Analytics, it’s now expanding this feature set with another tool that tries to help developers work more efficiently.
World’s first AI interns hired in US for three-month trial job alongside 106 humans
THE WORLD'S first artificial intelligence-powered interns have just been hired for a three-month stint. Tech marketing agency Codeword is onboarding two AI interns to complete dull yet necessary tasks, Global News Wire reported. The AI interns, who named themselves Aiden and Aiko, will be joining Codeword's team of 106 humans.
Your body could be ‘reprogrammed’ to age backward as scientists conduct bizarre ‘Benjamin Button’ experiments
RESEARCHERS and billion-dollar companies have been working hard to stop and reverse aging; one of these organizations has managed to "reprogram" cells in mice, claiming to cure their diseases. One company that’s invested in finding the key to aging is called Altos, and it's currently working on numerous studies that...
A job seeker recently bombed an interview within 5 minutes of entering the building- Fails a test before the interview
A candidate completely botched his job interview just five minutes after entering the building where his interview was scheduled to take place. Reports indicate that a man was expected to interview for a client-facing job but was rejected before the interview started by failing a simple test at reception. [i]
Chinese researchers develop antenna for hypersonic missile communication
Researchers at the Shanghai Jiao Tong University in China have tapped into the bandwidth used by Wi-Fi devices to communicate with hypersonic weapons, South China Morning Post reported. Hypersonic weapons are the next frontier of warfare as these weapons travel at speeds exceeding Mach 5, five times the speed of...
makeuseof.com
How to Solve the "WslRegisterDistribution Failed With Error 0x80370102" Issue in Windows
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The 0x80370102 error occurs when the users attempt to install and run a Linux distribution using the 'Windows Subsystem for Linux' feature. In several cases, the error is caused when the users try to install both Linux and Debian distros and is typically related to problems with the hardware Virtualization feature in BIOS.
makeuseof.com
What Is the Windows Component Services Tool, and How Do You Access It?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Component Services tool helps you configure COM (Component Object Model) components and COM+ applications. COM is a system that helps you create software components and link them together to build applications, and a COM+ application comprises a group of COM components that perform related functions.
technologynetworks.com
Tough and Flexible Molecular "Chain Mail" Material Created
University of California, Berkeley, chemists have created a new type of material from millions of identical, interlocking molecules that for the first time allows the synthesis of extensive 2D or 3D structures that are flexible, strong and resilient, like the chain mail that protected medieval knights. The material, called an...
The Verge
Boston Dynamics’ bipedal robot Atlas is now tossing tool bags around a (fake) construction site
Is Boston Dynamics slowly preparing to put its bipedal robots to work?. In a glossy new video, the company has shown off its prototype Atlas robot tossing planks and tool bags around in a fake construction site. In a second, behind-the-scenes video, Boston Dynamics’ team lead on Atlas, Scott Kuindersma, explained that the video is “meant to communicate an expansion of the research we’re doing on Atlas.” As ever, it’s important to note that these videos are rigorously planned and structured, with falls and mistakes edited out. But, as Kuindersma notes, it’s still a change of pace for Atlas.
informedinfrastructure.com
Simpson Strong-Tie Adds to Digital Framing and Building Component Solutions Suite with Acquisition of EstiFrame Technologies
The EasyFrame automated marking system drives accuracy and efficiency for framers and pro lumberyards providing wall panels and other value-added building components. Pleasanton, Calif. — Simpson Strong-Tie, the leader in engineered structural connectors and building solutions, today announced that the company has acquired Elk Grove, CA–based EstiFrame Technologies, Inc. Founded in 2017 by Coby Gifford and Aaron Love, EstiFrame provides component manufacturing and framing technologies to the construction industry, including the EasyFrame automated marking system that matches saws with digital printers to label 2x frame members for fast and accurate assembly.
3DPrint.com
3DPrint.com to Host Velo3D Webinar on Metal AM
In 2022, the metal additive manufacturing (AM) segment witnessed steady growth even though companies worldwide reported challenging macroeconomic conditions and changing customer behavior as the pandemic and the Russian invasion of Ukraine led to a global economic slowdown. In its most recent quarterly market data, SmarTech Analysis said that the third quarter of 2022 was the fourth consecutive quarter that the entire AM industry saw revenue exceeding $3 billion.
Phys.org
Upskilling people to interact with bots helps bridge the digital divide
Improving the public's ability to interact with bots will ensure that more humans have better experiences with commercial and public services that rely on bots, according to University of Surrey researchers. To investigate what people can do when their interaction with a bot runs into problems, Surrey researchers analyzed simulated...
techxplore.com
A method for quickly predicting the forces needed to push objects through soft, granular materials
Pushing a shovel through snow, planting an umbrella on the beach, wading through a ball pit, and driving over gravel all have one thing in common: They all are exercises in intrusion, with an intruding object exerting some force to move through a soft and granular material. Predicting what it...
SpaceNews.com
Raytheon to develop planning software for military cargo missions that would fly on space rockets
WASHINGTON — Raytheon Intelligence & Space announced Jan. 17 it won a four-year, $8.7 million contract to develop mission planning software for the U.S. Air Force rocket cargo program. The company will design a planning tool that would allow the Air Force to coordinate a rocket cargo mission. The...
agritechtomorrow.com
New R&D project for vertical food production without artificial lighting.
The project supported and financed by the CDTI (Center for the Development of Industrial Technology) and the Ministry of Science and Innovation, began its design in 2020. The study and development of this new architectural model called Vertical Sunning, with a passive solar design that uses intelligent light and water strategies to maximize the efficiency of the system, has been carried out for two years.
makeuseof.com
How to Fix AnyDesk Not Working on Windows 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. AnyDesk is a popular remote desktop application that lets users connect and use computers remotely. However, users can't utilize that app when it doesn't work. Many users have reported on the community forums that they need to fix the AnyDesk app not launching in Windows.
natureworldnews.com
Sequencing: Unlocking the Mysteries of Life
For years, mapping every cell in the human body was seen as a futile endeavour. However, with the advent of new genetic sequencing technologies, pioneered by the likes of BGI Group, we are now in touching distance of creating complete cellular reference maps, which will transform our understanding of human biology and disease.
Comments / 0