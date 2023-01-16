Read full article on original website
This Iowa Bakery Is Consider One Of The Best In The State
Another year means another look at the "best" things in each state. A recent article from Onlyinyourstate put a spotlight on a bakery in Iowa calling it one of the best in the great state of Iowa. If you love great treats from the Old Country, this is the spot...
ktvo.com
Southeast Iowa woman wins $10,000 on lottery scratcher ticket
CLIVE, Iowa — A southeast Iowa woman is $10,000 richer after purchasing a winning lottery ticket. Pearlicia Cloke, of Eldon, won the big prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “The Perfect Gift” scratch game. She purchased her winning ticket in Eldon. Cloke claimed her prize Friday at...
Iowa Movie Based on True Events Showing In Cedar Rapids & Iowa City
A movie that started hitting theaters around Iowa last month has made its way to big screens in the corridor. Back in November of 2021, camera crews were in north central Iowa to film a movie about actual events that happened in that part of the state during World War II. Scenes for the movie were filmed in Whittemore, Forest City, and the town of Algona, which was home to a German POW camp during the war.
cbs2iowa.com
January 18-19 snowfall totals in eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Slushy snow fell across eastern Iowa Wednesday night into Thursday. Here's a list of the snowfall totals reported across the area:
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week. What do you think about these amazing pizza spots in Iowa? Have you ever been to any of these places before? If you have already visited them, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit these restaurants if they happen to live in the area? Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite pizza places so more people can learn about them and maybe even pay them a visit the next time they are craving pizza. If you are a local then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations when it comes to eating well in Iowa.
Radio Iowa
Northwest, northern Iowa hardest hit by snow
Snowfall totals from this latest winter blast are now more than 8 inches in several cities. Northern and northwest Iowa were hit the hardest, with the 8-inch snowfall reports in Floyd, Algona, Britt, and Rock Valley. Nine inches of snow was reported in Auburn. It’ll be sticking around, too, as...
Governor Kim Reynolds’ School Choice Bill Approaches Floor Debate
(Des Moines, IA) — Governor Kim Reynolds’ school choice bill is ready for debate in both chambers, more than a week and a half into the session. The proposal putting nearly 76 hundred dollars into educational savings accounts for parents who opt out of the public school system gets approval from two state committees. Passed by the Senate Education and House Education Reform committees, the bill can now be considered by either chamber on the floor. Under the proposal, all Iowa parents would have the chance to access the educational savings accounts within three years.
When Were The Biggest Snowstorms In Iowa History?
It was reported earlier today that a snowstorm could cover parts of Iowa with up to 9 inches of snow as we head into Wednesday and Thursday. If parts of Iowa happened to see 9 inches of snow, we're talking about this being one of the bigger snowstorms in history, for some parts of Iowa. That got me thinking...when did the biggest snowstorms in Iowa history take place?
Hy-Vee Shoppers, Look Out For The Store’s Latest Recall
If you have shopped at Hy-Vee recently, you may want to check your fridge for this recall. The Iowa-based grocer has announced a voluntary recall for two of its mealtime options. The recalled entrees were distributed to Hy-Vee grocers, Fast and Fresh stores, and Dollar Fresh Markets across its eight-state...
Davenport educators react to Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds's third 'school choice' plan
DAVENPORT, Iowa — For the second time, people in Iowa got the chance to weigh in on a proposed school choice bill to lawmakers in Des Moines. The House Education Reform Committee held a hearing on the proposal, House Study Bill 1, Tuesday night, alternating between public comment in support and against the plan.
Minnesota Man Just Won Huge Jackpot at Iowa Casino
There's nothing like a little luck when you're at the casino, as one Minnesota man just found out when he won big out down in Iowa recently. It was just about two years ago when we heard the news that Minnesota was home to a REALLY big (life-changing, you might say) winner at Treasure Island Resort and Casino. The winner, who (understandably) wanted to remain anonymous hit it big on a progressive jackpot worth over a million dollars! (And she's not the only one-- click HERE to see other big winners at TI.)
fourstateshomepage.com
Recall alert posted in 8 states including MO & KS due to wheat allergen
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Hy-Vee Inc. posted a recall alert for several states including Kansas for two varieties of its Hy-Vee Mealtime Beef Pot Roast Dinners due to the presence of an undeclared wheat allergen. Nola Davis, a spokeswoman for Hy-Vee, reports that the recall impacts Hy-Vee stores across its...
KCRG.com
Gov. Reynolds announces merging of two state departments
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Governor Kim Reynolds has announced the Iowa Veteran’s Home and the Department of Veteran Affairs will be merging. Both agencies will be overseen by the current director of the Iowa Veteran’s Home. Reynolds said the merger will be beneficial for veterans relying on...
iheart.com
Winter Storm Heading Into Iowa Wednesday Afternoon To Thursday UPDATE
(Des Moines, IA) -- A major winter storm is moving into Iowa from the west. "There will be some periods of moderate to heavy snowfall." Said National Weather Service Meteorologist Rod Donovan. "Most of that's going to occur later this afternoon and especially into the evening hours is when were...
The Most Significant Landowners in Iowa [LIST]
We all know Iowa is known for its agriculture. The wide-open fields make it the perfect place for larger farms. However, farms are not the only thing that is staking its claim to the land. It’s always interesting to find out who owns how much land. We know that there...
ems1.com
Entire Iowa EMS agency staff resigns
FAIRFIELD, Iowa — Eight CARE Ambulance providers resigned this week, forcing leaders to pull workers from other locations in the state, the Southeast Iowa Union reported. Prior to the resignations, CARE Ambulance was working to fulfill its legal obligation to staff two full-time ALS ambulances. Following the staff’s departure, agency owner Bob Libby said the organization will be able to staff 1.5 ambulances by utilizing crewmembers from other branches in the area.
How much snow fell across Iowa in latest winter storm
IOWA — This is the first major snowstorm to impact the metro and central Iowa in 2023. The temperatures stayed at and above freezing through the night, so the snow has even been melting overnight. It is wet and heavy on trees and powerlines. Here is a look at some of the preliminary early totals […]
Odd Coyote Sightings Have Iowa Town Warning Residents to ‘Keep Pets Indoors’
Several strange coyote sightings have residents of Salix, Iowa, on edge as the city sends out a grim warning via social media. “COYOTE WARNING: Coyotes have been seen within city limits over the past few days. Keep pets indoors or monitor your pets while they are outside,” the City of Salix posted to their Facebook page on Jan. 13. For a population unaccustomed to wild canines, this comes as a shock.
Truck drivers search for parking spaces in Iowa snowstorm
OSCEOLA, Iowa — A severe weather system dumped snow and freezing rain across Iowa Wednesday night, which caused long-haul truck drivers to stop their journeys through the state earlier than usual. Truck stops and rest areas filled up quickly when the freezing rain started in the early afternoon. Phillip Giaimo planned to drive from Kansas […]
Have You Ever Heard of the ‘Strangest’ Food in Iowa?
When I moved from Michigan to Eastern Iowa over eight years ago, I was introduced to a ton of foods that I had never heard of before. Maid-Rites, enormous breaded pork tenderloins, Casey's Breakfast Pizza, Kolaches... there are so many delicious options!. Last week, the website 24/7 Wall Street posted...
