Francis Ngannou will be watching the UFC 285 main event closely, but believes the label that will be attached to the winner will have empty meaning. After his recent release from the promotion due to failed negotiations, the undisputed UFC heavyweight title Ngannou held is now vacant. However, it will be claimed at UFC 285 when former light heavyweight champ Jon Jones takes on former interim heavyweight champ Ciryl Gane.

37 MINUTES AGO