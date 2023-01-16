Read full article on original website
Three Fighting Illini to inhibit for Indiana basketball on Thursday night
Indiana basketball takes on the Fighting Illini on Thursday night and needs to inhibit certain players in Champaign if the Hoosiers want a chance to win. Demetri McCamey, Brandon Paul, D.J. Richardson, and Ayo Dosunmu. What do all of these former Illini guards have in common? They have all poured in 20+ points in home wins against the Hoosiers since 2008.
Illinois Coach Brad Underwood Previews Matchup With Indiana
Before Illinois' home game against Indiana on Thursday, coach Brad Underwood met with the media to discuss the importance of this game, guarding Trayce Jackson-Davis, his team's four-game win streak and more.
insidethehall.com
What to Expect: Indiana at Illinois
Indiana returns to action on Thursday when it takes on Illinois at the State Farm Center. The Fighting Illini have won four straight and are 13-5 overall and 4-3 in the Big Ten. Thursday’s game will tip at 8:30 p.m. ET on BTN:. Indiana snapped a 3-game losing streak...
Indiana Basketball Searches For First Big Ten Road Win Against Surging Illini
Indiana basketball hasn't won a game away from Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall since Nov. 20. The Hoosiers are 0-3 in Big Ten road games and play at Illinois, winners of four in a row, on Thursday.
Coach TV: Mike Woodson previews road game at Illinois
Watch and read what Indiana head coach Mike Woodson had to say Tuesday afternoon ahead of the Hoosiers' road game at Illinois on Thursday night in Champaign, Illinois. Have you had to coach this team differently in order to get them to play how you want?. "We always have pretty...
thedailyhoosier.com
Report indicates IU football will hire a new “general manager”
Indiana quietly lost senior director of recruiting Lee Wilbanks during the offseason. He’s now with Mississippi State according to his Twitter bio. According to reports on Tuesday, they’ve found a replacement from the SEC. As first reported by Matt Zenitz of On3, IU will hire former Auburn director...
shelbycountypost.com
Shelbyville graduate hits half-court shot at IU game
Megan Eads made 88 three-pointers during her Shelbyville High School career. The “3” she made Saturday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington came with a $1,000 prize. The 2021 SHS graduate who attends Indiana University was selected earlier in the week by an intern in the IU...
Indiana Has an Official State Pie and it Looks Delicious
Each state has different things that are named official representations of that state. For instance, the official state bird of Indiana and Kentucky is the Cardinal. The Indiana State river is the Wabash River. There is even a state flower of Indiana, the Peony. But, did you know there is...
cbs4indy.com
Will In-N-Out ever come to Indiana? This is what the company told us
INDIANAPOLIS — After In-N-Out made history with the announcement of its plans to expand east to Tennessee, many Americans living east of the Mississippi River are left wondering, “What about us?”. For Hoosiers, the answer (for now) is if you want a double-double “animal style,” you’ll need to...
Is the lack of snow normal in January in Indiana?
As of January 17, Indianapolis has only picked up a trace amount of snow for the month. Even since December 1, the beginning of meteorological winter, Indianapolis has only picked up 1.6″ of snowfall. Is this lack of snow normal in January in Indianapolis? How about across the state? Over the past five years, snowfall […]
WISH-TV
IU professor: Housing market in ‘full-blown crisis’
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Families with young kids, seniors, and people living with disabilities are all more likely to lose their homes due to the current affordable housing crisis, according to one Indiana University professor. Fran Quigley is a clinical professor of law and the director of the health and...
Swensons to open 1st Indiana location in Avon
AVON, Ind. — A new option for fresh-grilled burgers, handspun milkshakes and crispy sides is opening in central Indiana. Swensons Drive-In will open in Avon in February and is looking to fill more than 40 positions, including assistant general manager, kitchen supervisor, kitchen crew, and curb servers. "We are...
cbs4indy.com
Rain moving in this afternoon
Turning wet this afternoon and temperatures rise back above average. More unsettled weather ahead this week. Turning wet this afternoon and temperatures rise back above average. More unsettled weather ahead this week. Indy DPW fixing school zone lights near dangerous …. Leaders of an Indianapolis charter school are asking city...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
cbs4indy.com
$100,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — Take a second look at your Hoosier Lottery Powerball ticket because you could be the lucky Hoosier who won $100,000. The Hoosier Lottery reveals that a winning $100,000 ticket was purchased at Pak-A-Sak gas station located at 330 E. Center Street in Warsaw. Saturday’s winning Powerball numbers...
WIBC.com
Man Wanted in Two States Caught in Indiana After Wild Police Chase
WHITESTOWN, Ind. — A man wanted for a parole violation and terrorist threats in two states was caught Monday in Indiana. Whitestown Police say Marcus Curtis, a 26-year-old man from Columbus, Ohio, was spotted weaving through traffic Monday morning around 3 o’clock on I-65 southbound near the I-865 dogleg. A police officer tried to pull him over because he thought Curtis may be drunk driving, but Curtis did not pull over.
WISH-TV
Indianapolis 12-year-old is taking the hunter, jumper world by storm
On a recent January morning, 12-year-old Samuelle Leerkamp was bundled up in a thick, woolen coat, and climbing into the saddle. Despite the heavy coat, she and her horse were soon galloping around the indoor arena at Canterbury Manor Stables in Zionsville, sailing over jumps and doing flying lead changes. Her horse, Rooster, is a direct descendent of the iconic racehorse Secretariat, but he never so much as won a claiming race at the track. The 23-year-old gelding is a far better jumper than he was a racehorse and he has the perfect partner in Samuelle.
korncountry.com
Matt Myers ends mayoral campaign
COLUMBUS, Ind. — Former Bartholomew County Sheriff Matt Myers (R) announced Tuesday that he is discontinuing his campaign for mayor of Columbus. “After serving more than 30 years in the public sector, it is with much thought and prayer, I have concluded that my heart’s desire is to bring my public service career to an end and to seek new opportunities within the private sector,” Myers said in a statement. “I am truly grateful for the tremendous and overwhelming support that I received in my campaigns for sheriff and mayor. It was the honor of my lifetime to serve two terms as your sheriff.”
clintoncountydailynews.com
McCauley Named District 3 Conservation Officer of the Year
Indiana Conservation Officer Ryan McCauley has been selected as the 2022 District 3 Officer of the Year. District 3 includes Benton, Boone, Carroll, Cass, Clinton, Fountain, Montgomery, Tippecanoe, Warren, and White counties. McCauley is assigned to Clinton County and has been a conservation officer since 2014. In addition to his...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Strong Winds Coming This Afternoon
The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a wind advisory for central Indiana, including Clinton County, for today and tonight. Strong gusty winds are expected, particularly during the afternoon and evening hours. Sustained winds up to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph can be expected. Besides Clinton,...
