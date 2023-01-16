COLUMBUS, Ind. — Former Bartholomew County Sheriff Matt Myers (R) announced Tuesday that he is discontinuing his campaign for mayor of Columbus. “After serving more than 30 years in the public sector, it is with much thought and prayer, I have concluded that my heart’s desire is to bring my public service career to an end and to seek new opportunities within the private sector,” Myers said in a statement. “I am truly grateful for the tremendous and overwhelming support that I received in my campaigns for sheriff and mayor. It was the honor of my lifetime to serve two terms as your sheriff.”

