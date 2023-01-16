ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news

As the Dallas Cowboys head into this weekend’s Division Round showdown with the San Francisco 49ers, it looks like they’ll be without one of their top players. According to Dallas Cowboys reporter Todd Archer of ESPN, Cowboys offensive lineman Jason Peters missed practice once again on Thursday, meaning it’s unlikely he’ll be able to play Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Athlon Sports

NFL World Surprised By The Joe Buck, Troy Aikman Announcement

As has been the case all season, tonight's Monday Night Football action is being presented by Joe Buck and Troy Aikman.  Football fans have grown accustomed to this duo, as Buck and Aikman have called games in various capacities since 2002.  So it came as a surprise when Sports Media ...
The Spun

Report: Tom Brady's Feelings On Byron Leftwich Revealed

There's no question that Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay offense weren't firing on all cylinders in 2022. On Thursday morning, the Buccaneers franchise fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich after four seasons with the team. According to NFL insider Charles Robinson, this move could improve the ...
prosportsextra.com

There’s Speculation That The Dolphins Are Interested In Former MVP QB

Rumors are circulating that the Miami Dolphins could be one of the many teams that look to make a move for Lamar Jackson. The Dolphins GM said a few days ago that they are all in on Tua Tagovailoa. Tua had concussion issues, but showed signs of being a franchise...
MassLive.com

Dallas Cowboys might turn to former Patriots kicker to solve kicking woes

The Dallas Cowboys just might turn to a former Patriots kicker to solve their kicking woes during the playoffs. According to the NFL Network, the Cowboys are signing Tristan Vizcaino to their practice squad, pending a physical. The 26-year-old kicker spent most of this season on the Patriots practice squad, He was elevated to the game day roster for two games, where he handled kickoffs for the Patriots.
Popculture

Rob Gronkowski Has a New Girlfriend in Mind for Tom Brady

Rob Gronkowski is ready to play matchmaker with his former teammate. While appearing on the Let's Go! podcast, the former NFL tight end revealed who should be Tom Brady's new girlfriend after his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. Gronkowski jokingly said Brady should date his 80 for Brady co-star Sally Field.
nfltraderumors.co

NFC Notes: 49ers, DeAndre Hopkins, Cardinals, Seahawks

The Athletic’s Matt Barrows is doubtful the 49ers trade QB Trey Lance this offseason even if he’s not their starter in 2023. He explains San Francisco still doesn’t know what it has in Lance and would get back nowhere near what they invested to pick him. He...
Athlon Sports

Football World Wants Legendary Former NFL Coach Fired

It has not been a good week for Tony Dungy.  Last Saturday night, fans crushed the legendary former NFL coach for his dry call of the Chargers-Jaguars game.  Somehow, the situation is now worse.  Dungy published a controversial tweet, which is a clear urban myth, on Twitter. It's ...
CBS Sports

2023 NFL playoffs bracket: Divisional round odds, schedule, preview as Cowboys and 49ers renew playoff rivalry

Super Wild Card Weekend was wild to say the least. Saturday, the San Francisco 49ers went on a 25-point run in the second half to defeat the rival Seattle Seahawks, and Trevor Lawrence threw four straight touchdowns after throwing four straight interceptions to complete the third-largest comeback in NFL history after being down 27-0 to the Los Angeles Chargers. Sunday was full of surprises as well.
People

Retired NFL Kicker Adam Vinatieri Thinks Former Teammate Tom Brady Still Has 'It' Despite Rocky Season

"Physically, he's as in good as shape he's ever been in his entire life," Vinatieri tells PEOPLE of Brady Despite a rocky season that ended with a loss in the first round of the NFL playoffs, Adam Vinatieri thinks former quarterback Tom Brady still has the same magical touch he always has. "I still believe [Tom has] it physically," Vinatieri, who is teaming up with Rob Gronkowski and FanDuel for their Kick of Destiny campaign, tells PEOPLE. "I look at Tom, and I go, 'Physically, he's as in...
Yardbarker

49ers vs Cowboys Playoff History: A Competitive Past

This weekend the San Francisco 49ers will face off against the Dallas Cowboys in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs. The 49ers vs Cowboys playoff history is one known by many fans, as it has caused an intense rivalry between the two teams and their fanbases. Some of the most famous games have been between these two. Here is a look into the 49ers vs Cowboys playoff history.
The Associated Press

Cowboys kicker Maher looks steady in practice after meltdown

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Brett Maher was perfect on all six field goals reporters were allowed to see at Dallas Cowboys practice Thursday. The beleaguered kicker who made NFL history — regular season or playoffs — by missing his first four extra points in a wild-card victory over Tampa Bay must be heeding star running back Ezekiel Elliott’s advice.
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Chargers Fire Coaches

Coaching staff upheaval is not an uncommon occurrence around the NFL, especially when teams close out their seasons in a less-than-stellar fashion, but rarely does a team's season come quite to an abrupt halt like the Los Angeles Chargers did this year.

