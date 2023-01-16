Read full article on original website
Here's What 3 Tampa Nurses Think About DeSantis' Bans on Mask Mandates Entering Florida LawMalinda FuscoFlorida State
This popular restaurant is giving away free food at its two locations in Tampa on ThursdayAsh JurbergTampa, FL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire CoachOnlyHomersTampa, FL
NFL Star Player Taken To Hospital With Serious InjuryOnlyHomersTampa, FL
Dallas Cowboys To Sign New Kicker After Catastrophic Playoff GameOnlyHomersTampa, FL
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news
As the Dallas Cowboys head into this weekend’s Division Round showdown with the San Francisco 49ers, it looks like they’ll be without one of their top players. According to Dallas Cowboys reporter Todd Archer of ESPN, Cowboys offensive lineman Jason Peters missed practice once again on Thursday, meaning it’s unlikely he’ll be able to play Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers picks, predictions: Who wins NFL playoff game?
The Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers play on Sunday in an NFL Divisional Playoff game. NFL playoffs picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 4:30 p.m. MST on Fox. The 49ers are a 4-point favorite in the game. NFL playoff picks: Jaguars vs. Chiefs |...
1 NFL Owner Willing To Give Sean Payton Whatever He Wants
Some NFL teams are more desperate than others. And according to Mark Maske of The Washington Post, the Panthers appear to fall into that bucket. Per Maske: "Panthers owner David Tepper would give Sean Payton 'just about anything he wants' to be the team's coach, one source says. It's not clear, ...
NFL World Surprised By The Joe Buck, Troy Aikman Announcement
As has been the case all season, tonight's Monday Night Football action is being presented by Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. Football fans have grown accustomed to this duo, as Buck and Aikman have called games in various capacities since 2002. So it came as a surprise when Sports Media ...
Report: Tom Brady's Feelings On Byron Leftwich Revealed
There's no question that Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay offense weren't firing on all cylinders in 2022. On Thursday morning, the Buccaneers franchise fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich after four seasons with the team. According to NFL insider Charles Robinson, this move could improve the ...
There’s Speculation That The Dolphins Are Interested In Former MVP QB
Rumors are circulating that the Miami Dolphins could be one of the many teams that look to make a move for Lamar Jackson. The Dolphins GM said a few days ago that they are all in on Tua Tagovailoa. Tua had concussion issues, but showed signs of being a franchise...
Dallas Cowboys might turn to former Patriots kicker to solve kicking woes
The Dallas Cowboys just might turn to a former Patriots kicker to solve their kicking woes during the playoffs. According to the NFL Network, the Cowboys are signing Tristan Vizcaino to their practice squad, pending a physical. The 26-year-old kicker spent most of this season on the Patriots practice squad, He was elevated to the game day roster for two games, where he handled kickoffs for the Patriots.
Rob Gronkowski Has a New Girlfriend in Mind for Tom Brady
Rob Gronkowski is ready to play matchmaker with his former teammate. While appearing on the Let's Go! podcast, the former NFL tight end revealed who should be Tom Brady's new girlfriend after his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. Gronkowski jokingly said Brady should date his 80 for Brady co-star Sally Field.
Saints Fans Freak Out After RB Alvin Kamara Shares Photo of His Locker on Instagram
New Orleans Saints fans are in a fragile spot right now. Many of the New Orleans die-hards are still coping with the back-to-back losses of the only Super Bowl-winning Saints quarterback Drew Brees as well as the all-time greatest franchise head coach Sean Payton. 2022 was a season marred with...
Cowboys star Micah Parsons drops truth bomb that every American can agree with
Micah Parsons may be earning a lot, but even the Dallas Cowboys star couldn’t believe the insane price increase of goods in supermarkets. The Cowboys’ defensive anchor aired his shock on social media, noting that “Inflation is a serious problem at supermarkets!!”. While he didn’t specify what...
NFC Notes: 49ers, DeAndre Hopkins, Cardinals, Seahawks
The Athletic’s Matt Barrows is doubtful the 49ers trade QB Trey Lance this offseason even if he’s not their starter in 2023. He explains San Francisco still doesn’t know what it has in Lance and would get back nowhere near what they invested to pick him. He...
Football World Wants Legendary Former NFL Coach Fired
It has not been a good week for Tony Dungy. Last Saturday night, fans crushed the legendary former NFL coach for his dry call of the Chargers-Jaguars game. Somehow, the situation is now worse. Dungy published a controversial tweet, which is a clear urban myth, on Twitter. It's ...
2023 NFL playoffs bracket: Divisional round odds, schedule, preview as Cowboys and 49ers renew playoff rivalry
Super Wild Card Weekend was wild to say the least. Saturday, the San Francisco 49ers went on a 25-point run in the second half to defeat the rival Seattle Seahawks, and Trevor Lawrence threw four straight touchdowns after throwing four straight interceptions to complete the third-largest comeback in NFL history after being down 27-0 to the Los Angeles Chargers. Sunday was full of surprises as well.
How to watch 49ers vs. Cowboys divisional round game
Who’s ready for a playoff rematch at Levi’s Stadium?. One year after the San Francisco 49ers eliminated the Dallas Cowboys in the wild card round, the two sides are set to battle once again in the divisional round. The No. 2 49ers are blazing hot right now. The...
Retired NFL Kicker Adam Vinatieri Thinks Former Teammate Tom Brady Still Has 'It' Despite Rocky Season
"Physically, he's as in good as shape he's ever been in his entire life," Vinatieri tells PEOPLE of Brady Despite a rocky season that ended with a loss in the first round of the NFL playoffs, Adam Vinatieri thinks former quarterback Tom Brady still has the same magical touch he always has. "I still believe [Tom has] it physically," Vinatieri, who is teaming up with Rob Gronkowski and FanDuel for their Kick of Destiny campaign, tells PEOPLE. "I look at Tom, and I go, 'Physically, he's as in...
49ers vs Cowboys Playoff History: A Competitive Past
This weekend the San Francisco 49ers will face off against the Dallas Cowboys in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs. The 49ers vs Cowboys playoff history is one known by many fans, as it has caused an intense rivalry between the two teams and their fanbases. Some of the most famous games have been between these two. Here is a look into the 49ers vs Cowboys playoff history.
Cowboys kicker Maher looks steady in practice after meltdown
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Brett Maher was perfect on all six field goals reporters were allowed to see at Dallas Cowboys practice Thursday. The beleaguered kicker who made NFL history — regular season or playoffs — by missing his first four extra points in a wild-card victory over Tampa Bay must be heeding star running back Ezekiel Elliott’s advice.
Top NFL Assistant Coach Not Interested In Head Coaching Opportunities
Dozens of coaches are getting interviewed for head coaching opportunities across the NFL this month. But one top candidate is reportedly fine with where he's at - for now, at least. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, New York Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale said he doesn't consider ...
Los Angeles Chargers Fire Coaches
Coaching staff upheaval is not an uncommon occurrence around the NFL, especially when teams close out their seasons in a less-than-stellar fashion, but rarely does a team's season come quite to an abrupt halt like the Los Angeles Chargers did this year.
