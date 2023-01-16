ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kalamazoo Country

First Human Killed By a Robot in the World Happened in Michigan

Did you know the first human death caused by a robot on record happened in 1979 in Flat Rock, Michigan?. A small portion of our population has passionately argued that robots are a danger to the human race. Some have even said that robots will take over the planet. What happened on January 25th, 1979, to a 25-year-old assembly line worker at a Ford Motor plant probably fueled those beliefs. Robert Williams was the first human killed by a robot according to wired.com,
FLAT ROCK, MI
Kalamazoo Country

These 30 Michigan Kids All Went Missing in 2022

According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these 30 Michigan kids have gone missing since January 1, 2022, and still have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
MICHIGAN STATE
Kalamazoo Country

Jim Harbaugh To Remain As Head Coach Of The Michigan Wolverines

Jim Harbaugh told University of Michigan President he will continue as the head coach of the Wolverines. The Harbaugh Name Is Synonymous With Coaching Football. The Harbaugh name is synonymous with coaching football. The picture above shows brothers John and Jim Harbaugh with their father Jack Harbaugh and all three have been head football coaches.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Kalamazoo Country

Kalamazoo Country

Kalamazoo, MI
421
Followers
1K+
Post
45K+
Views
ABOUT

Kalamazoo Country delivers the latest country music and local news for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kalamazoocountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy