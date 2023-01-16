Did you know the first human death caused by a robot on record happened in 1979 in Flat Rock, Michigan?. A small portion of our population has passionately argued that robots are a danger to the human race. Some have even said that robots will take over the planet. What happened on January 25th, 1979, to a 25-year-old assembly line worker at a Ford Motor plant probably fueled those beliefs. Robert Williams was the first human killed by a robot according to wired.com,

