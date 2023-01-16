Read full article on original website
Expanded outdoor dining on Main Street ends March 1
Expanded outdoor dining and retail on Main Street and other areas of downtown Huntington Beach prompted by the coronavirus pandemic will be ended as of March 1, the city council decided on Tuesday night. The vote was 4-3 with Mayor Tony Strickland, Mayor Pro Tem Gracey Van Der Mark and...
Santa Ana Officials Vote to Dissolve Downtown Business District After Latino Stores’ Outcry
After a pandemic, a streetcar construction project and a debate about what kind of shops are welcome in downtown Santa Ana, City Council members on Tuesday voted unanimously to dissolve the business improvement system that taxes and promotes the area’s merchants. A protest against Downtown, Inc., an economic interest...
The Gallery Hotel Looks to Serve as Important Puzzle Piece in North Beach
A project to bring a boutique hotel, restaurant, and café to San Clemente’s North Beach Historic District is currently going through the city’s design and planning process that, at face value, has received praise from the Design Review Subcommittee. The project has been proposed by the firm...
Council Unanimously Appoints New City Manager
The City of San Clemente will soon have a new chief executive after councilmembers voted unanimously on Tuesday night, Jan. 17, to appoint longtime public servant Andy Hall to the head position. “I’m really excited to be here; I’m really, really excited about this opportunity to be here in San...
Some Orange County residents see beachside flooding
With a coastal flood advisory in some regions, the Southern California coast is again threatened with flooding and more beach erosion, especially in Orange County.Sand berms have been pushed up all along the coastline of Sunset Beach, Seal Beach and Huntington Beach to help keep seawater from flooding into local homes.One of the berms was put up by the city of Huntington Beach. Another berm, taller and closer to the water, was put up by private contractors High tide was Wednesday morning saw large waves crashing on the beach.A few garages in Sunset Beach were flooded on Tuesday.In the Surfside...
City Temporarily Closes Northbound Lane on PCH
A stretch of the northbound lane on Pacific Coast Highway, between Camino Capistrano and Palisades Drive, is closed to motorists, according to the City of Dana Point. Crews are reportedly working to clean up debris and clear up a storm drain following this past weekend’s heavy rains, city officials said.
Kriz: Another 45 People Died Homeless in OC in December, 488 for the Year. Now, After 2 Weeks of Rain, What’s Next?
Another 45 people died “without fixed abode” in Orange County in December 2022. Their names are:. Walfre POZGONZALEZ who died on December 1st in Anaheim. Hotai GASTON who died on December 1st in San Clemente. David CAHOON who died on December 2nd in Orange. Jesus MURRIETA CEBREROS who...
Letter to the Editor: The Best Pool Is in Our Own Backyard
I was reading Jake Howard’s article “Surf Your Best This Year,” and while I fully agree with all of his cross-training suggestions in the pool and yoga studio, I couldn’t help but reflect on the fact that here we are in Dana Point, and we live alongside one of the most beautiful pools one could dream of swimming in.
Water breaches berms in Seal Beach community, flooding some homes during high tide
The rain may be over for now, but a community in Seal Beach is dealing with major flooding after water from the ocean rushed onto a few properties.
Man dies while surfing off Dana Point
DANA POINT, Calif. - An Orange County family is "heartbroken" after a man was killed while surfing over the weekend. Evan McMillen was surfing off of Dana Point on Sunday, Jan. 18, when he was killed. He was 21 years old. Not much information about his death has since been released. According to the Orange County coroner's office, they have not yet determined his cause of death.
CHOC breaks ground on a new nine-story tower
Orange, Calif., January 17, 2023 – Children’s Hospital of Orange County (CHOC) has broken ground on a nine-story tower at its main campus in Orange that will house a variety of pediatric outpatient services in a soothing and inviting patient- and family-centered environment. The 330,000-sq.-ft. Southwest Tower, on...
Storm Damage Leads to Road Closures Throughout Riverside County
(CNS) – Multiple roads throughout unincorporated areas of Riverside County were closed because of mud, wash-out damage, standing water and other hazards stemming from the weekend-long storm activity, officials said Monday. According to the Riverside County Transportation Department, Bridge Street, from a half-mile north of the Ramona Expressway to...
8 homes evacuated after retaining wall collapse in Corona
A retaining wall collapse in Corona prompted the evacuation of eight homes, officials with the Corona Fire Department announced Monday. The incident happened during the morning hours in the 2100 block of San Diego Drive, authorities said. The expansive concrete block retaining wall beneath several homes crumbled, cascading down onto...
Two dead in supermarket parking lot
PALMDALE — The bodies of a man and woman were found in the parking lot of a supermarket, on Sunday, authorities said. The discovery was made around 3:15 p.m., in the 400 block of East Palmdale Boulevard, in the Vallarta Supermarket lot, Los Angeles County Fire Department officials said, when firefighters responded to a report of an unconscious person.
15 Best Restaurants in Redondo Beach, CA
Redondo Beach is a city on the coast of Los Angeles County, California, United States. It has a picturesque pier and some of the best surfing in the country. It is well known for its laid-back beach town vibe. You can enjoy sailing, kayaking, playing beach volleyball, fishing, paddle boarding,...
Long Beach Hotspot Bungalow Kitchen to Close Temporarily as Chef Michael Mina Exits
Chef Michael Mina is departing from Bungalow Kitchen in Long Beach, as owner Brent Bolthouse pivots the business at 2nd & PCH back to what he says is the space’s original intention — a massive bar and lounge with snacks and music. That means an entire overhaul of the menu, sans the famous Bay Area chef Mina, and a light refresh of the space itself, which will cause Bungalow to close soon ahead of a planned reopening later in the spring.
Five Killed in Truck Crash on State Route 86 in Riverside County
Five parties were killed in a traffic crash involving a big rig in Thermal on January 14, 2023. The truck accident occurred at the intersection of State Route 86 and 81st Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Details on the Big Rig Crash in Thermal That Killed Five People.
Los Angeles County collects 33 billion gallons of rainwater in recent storms
Good news has surfaced in Los Angeles County’s ongoing battle with water scarcity. The Los Angeles County Public Works Department announced Monday that more than 33 billion gallons of stormwater have been captured in the early months of the California winter storm season. It will be used as drinking water and is enough to supply […]
Four arrested in connection with home invasion robbery in Orange County
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif.- Four men suspected of committing a home invasion robbery and other crimes in Fountain Valley were arrested following a chase that ended in Long Beach, police said Wednesday. The robbery was reported at 2:48 a.m. Tuesday in the 17100 block of Santa Suzanne Street, near Warner Avenue,...
